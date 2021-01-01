Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 1617 times)
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,918
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 02:12:55 pm »
vs Palace
Allison
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Diaz
Nunez
Salah
Diaz
3-1
6
joezydudek
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,780
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 02:43:53 pm »
vs Palace
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Gomez
Robertson
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Salah
Diaz
Nunez
Salah
3-0
6
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:42:47 pm by joezydudek
»
Sinyoro
Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
Kopite
Posts: 862
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 03:56:49 pm »
vs Crystal Palace
Allison
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliot
Salah Nunez Diaz
Score: 3-0 Liverpool
First goal: Diaz
DP: 4
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,483
We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 04:09:29 pm »
Vs Palace
Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Matip
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Elliot
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
Cape_Tear
Such an amazing_tilm!
Kopite
Posts: 591
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #84 on:
Today
at 06:13:41 pm »
vs Palace
Allison
Robertson
Van Dijk
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Fabinho
Keita
Henderson
Diaz
Nunez
Salah
First Goal: Salah
Final Score: 2-0
DP:6
