Do you support the rail strikes?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:31:16 pm
Just a reminder of who Ken Clarke is (seems it was forgotten during Brexit).

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/ken-clarke-says-uk-recession-27293793.amp

One of my fav Tories

which means I'd still hurl him off a cliff, but there might be less jagged rocks below
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:30:03 am
One of my fav Tories

which means I'd still hurl him off a cliff, but there might be less jagged rocks below

Sayeeda Warsi is also not evil.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Some very good posts by Oldfordie in this thread.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:41:11 am
Except Starmer is inferior to Jurgen in almost every way.


Replace the word Starmer with any name and that sentence is still true though, except that you'd drop the word almost for quite a few.  ;D
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
It's within the government interest now to get an agreement before the next round of strikes. They surely won't want another week of Lynch showing them up for what they are and eviscerating them in a way the Labour front bench haven't done for a long time.

Good to see someone given a platform to stand up for the working class and with authenticity, rather than some spiv like Frottage. He's got the MSM rattled as they and the government were banking on some Scargill figure who could be painted as the villain.

It also sadly hammers it home just what a wet lettuce nonentity Starmer is and his no-mark cabinet.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
a quick glance of the Tory press front pages on line it appears that a lot of the union bashing rhetoric has been dropped ( or Ive missed it)...maybe Mr Fat Cat Union Barren Mr Lynch made too good a job of things in the media and they've decided not to give him more profile...which is in their right as a ' Free Press'...ha!

Though Teachers up next
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:21:44 am
a quick glance of the Tory press front pages on line it appears that a lot of the union bashing rhetoric has been dropped ( or Ive missed it)...maybe Mr Fat Cat Union Barren Mr Lynch made too good a job of things in the media and they've decided not to give him more profile...which is in their right as a ' Free Press'...ha!

Though Teachers up next

Makes a change for them to stop digging for once. The Daily Mail in particular has well and truly lost the plot lately. Always been a joke but it's dropped all pretence of actually being a newspaper and become Johnson's press office. Desperately backing a corrupt loser.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Really good, non-confrontational interview style from Dan Walker here which results in a frank discussion rather than the media baiting we've seen so far

https://bit.ly/3n8F8Yv
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:57:06 am
Well, it appears to be infectious, because Red_Mist used 'Flynn' too! ;D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352694.msg18394087#msg18394087

At first, I assumed you had a brain-fart, but when RM used Flynn too, I began to wonder if Flynn was indeed someone else, so I had to ask. ;D

I assumed they meant Kevin Flynn from Tron
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:10:16 am
Really good, non-confrontational interview style from Dan Walker here which results in a frank discussion rather than the media baiting we've seen so far

https://bit.ly/3n8F8Yv
Brilliant interview. Asks similar questions, but not in a cunty way.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:10:16 am
Really good, non-confrontational interview style from Dan Walker here which results in a frank discussion rather than the media baiting we've seen so far

https://bit.ly/3n8F8Yv

Yep good to see

The other broadcasters and journalists should be hanging their heads in shame (And also sacked for being shite)
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:51:06 am
Some very good posts by Oldfordie in this thread.
I understand Oldfordie's (and, apparently, your) point - maybe Mick Lynch could have done better in some aspects of his responses. But, really, he seemed to gain the upper hand in all of the confrontations I've seen, with the vast majority of people taking his side (from what I've witnessed on social media at least). The Burley interview was not at all as she characterised it - she was the one who was flustered and Lynch exhibited some mild frustration, but that was that was the extent of it. Except for the video linked by Jshooters of Lynch being interviewed by Dan Walker, the questioning of him in the interviews I have watched have been ridiculous.

Here's a link to Dan Walker's thread about the interview:

https://twitter.com/mrdanwalker/status/1539707071997923331

I am sick to death of mediocre journalists looking for confrontation and reaction. It is utter shite and is a great disservice to their viewers.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:51:56 am
I understand Oldfordie's (and, apparently, your) point - maybe Mick Lynch could have done better in some aspects of his responses. But, really, he seemed to gain the upper hand in all of the confrontations I've seen, with the vast majority of people taking his side (from what I've witnessed on social media at least). The Burley interview was not at all as she characterised it - she was the one who was flustered and Lynch exhibited some mild frustration, but that was that was the extent of it. Except for the video linked by Jshooters of Lynch being interviewed by Dan Walker, the questioning in the interviews I have watched have been ridiculous.

Here's a link to Dan Walker's thread about the interview:

https://twitter.com/mrdanwalker/status/1539707071997923331

I am sick to death of mediocre journalists looking for confrontation and reaction. It is utter shite and is a great disservice to their viewers.

Don't get me wrong. Mick Lynch has been great - a bit of a game changer. He's better informed, funnier, calmer, more direct and more honest than practically everyone he comes up against. He's also helped, of course, by having a very strong case.

I just thought that during the Kay Burley interview he could have done what Oldfordie suggested. In addition he might have reminded her that picketing is still legal in Britain and that it is one of the basic freedoms that underpins democracy - a civil right that is immediately outlawed in dictatorships (whether of right or left). Given that, and given the clearly peaceful nature of the pickets in the RMT dispute, what on earth is the problem?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:55 am
Don't get me wrong. Mick Lynch has been great - a bit of a game changer. He's better informed, funnier, calmer, more direct and more honest than practically everyone he comes up against. He's also helped, of course, by having a very strong case.

I just thought that during the Kay Burley interview he could have done what Oldfordie suggested. In addition he might have reminded her that picketing is still legal in Britain and that it is one of the basic freedoms that underpins democracy - a civil right that is immediately outlawed in dictatorships (whether of right or left). Given that, and given the clearly peaceful nature of the pickets in the RMT dispute, what on earth is the problem?

The main problem seems to be that the strike isn't as viscerally unpopular with the public as the Tories would like. They'd counted on the strike being unpopular, and their media had a raft of campaigns ready to link them with Labour. As it turned out, Labour kept itself clear, the public thought the strikers at least had a point, and the partisan journalism was exposed. This is something for the Tories to own.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:32:41 am
Sayeeda Warsi is also not evil.

I've seen her on the Last Leg and she's brilliant - talks a lot of sense and is very scathing of Bojo and the other c*nts, heard her call them all basically thick.
