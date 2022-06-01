Spoiler

A senior member of Sir Keir Starmers front bench was forced to apologise after he endorsed next weeks rail strikes.



Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, apologised at a shadow cabinet meeting after he expressed sympathy for workers on Question Time last Thursday. Streeting, who is touted as a potential successor to Starmer, said he would prefer it if the strikes did not take place but that he would have voted for industrial action if he were a member of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.



I would be voting to defend my job, terms and conditions, he said. [If] you think youre about to lose your job overnight . . . of course theyre fighting for their terms and conditions.



Streeting apologised for overstepping the mark at the meeting this week, Labour sources said. Allies insisted, however, that the former NUS president only apologised for the bad publicity that resulted from the remarks.



Wes fully supports what Keir Starmer and Louise Haigh [the shadow transport secretary] have said on the strikes, a source close to Streeting said. He doesnt believe his comments on Question Time contradict them in any way.



Labours official line is to criticise the government for not negotiating with the unions  a position that which some party figures fear will not hold for much longer as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson seeks to capitalise on Starmers equivocation over the strikes.



The industrial action is being brought by the RMT union in a dispute over pay and redundancies and will take place on 21, 23 and 25 June.



At prime ministers questions, Johnson attacked Starmer for not criticising the unions and accused members of the shadow cabinet of sitting on their hands and siding with union barons.



Starmer responded by accusing No 10 of trying to leverage the strikes to distract voters from other issues. I dont want the strikes to go ahead. He [Johnson] does so he can feed on the division, he said.



Later in the day, Johnson forced a non-binding vote challenging Starmer to condemn the industrial action which will cripple the network for three days next week. Labour officially abstained but 13 left-wing members of the party rebelled to vote against the motion with Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader.



During the debate, one Labour MP said he was proud to have received £5,000 in donations from the RMT union.



Ian Lavery, the MP for Wansbeck, said he had received support from the union at the 2019 election, adding: Anybody reading the right-wing press over the weekend would have thought that this was something to be ashamed of. Well I want to tell everyone in this House quite clearly that I am not ashamed of it, I am extremely proud of it.



He made the comments after John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, warned that the UK was going back to the 80s.



What happened then was that there was a government will to somehow take on the trade union movement and we got described as the enemy within. If anyone thinks that politically its to their advantage to start taking RMT on as the enemy within this situation theyre mistaken. Because it isnt just about RMT. At every union conference Ive been to theres a real anxiety.



Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, urged Labour to put people above their party coffers. He said Starmer was hopelessly contorted, with one foot in the RMT camp and the other goodness knows where.