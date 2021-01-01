Ive followed him on insta for years, he hasnt had his comments switched on for ages for pages he doesnt follow. It can only be the posts from the club which he gets tagged on that have comments on for pages he doesnt follow. Im pretty certain hes posted pictures himself playing for us and would appear to have deleted/archived them all.



Hes obviously frustrated and hes obviously very aware of criticism he gets online and in stadiums. Hopefully he seeks the relevant support out on how to deal with it and comes back a stronger player.