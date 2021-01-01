« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Hedley Lamarr

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16120 on: Today at 08:42:00 am
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 07:43:42 am
Him deleting all of his LFC posts, who are still paying him a fortune, screams of disrespect to me. As fans we have largely been very patient with him, despite him missing chance after chance and making the same brain dead decisions, being caught offside constantly etc. If thats how he feels then he can do one IMO.

To be fair, if my family were receiving the shit his has online I'd be deleting everything myself.
Caps4444

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16121 on: Today at 08:43:34 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:42:00 am
To be fair, if my family were receiving the shit his has online I'd be deleting everything myself.

100% this.
Rush 82

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16122 on: Today at 08:44:48 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:02:26 am
Good for him. The world would be a much better place without social media. It's a f-in cancer to humanity
This.

Taken dickheads who've always existed and provided them with a platform that has weaponised them.
I've binned off all of my socials (twatter, insta, fakebook) a couple of years ago and am a much happier person for it.
whtwht

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16123 on: Today at 08:47:23 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:44:48 am
This.

Taken dickheads who've always existed and provided them with a platform that has weaponised them.
I've binned off all of my socials (twatter, insta, fakebook) a couple of years ago and am a much happier person for it.


That's definitely the way forward. Social Media is pure distraction.
Nick110581

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16124 on: Today at 08:50:35 am
What a sad state of affairs.

Hope the lad thrives even if he leaves.
JRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16125 on: Today at 08:50:47 am
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 08:36:52 am
I'm not sure if Darwin will get better -- but he might. I read something a while ago about how Rashford at ManU committed an offseason to work with sports specialists to analyze everything from his movements running to his technique to gain that marginal edge in his play. Maybe Darwin can do the same in some way. Who knows. I'm not sure... but I'm also not sure that Darwin would be getting so much criticism if we were still in the title race (assuming that his stats were the same). There may be some scapegoating going on.
Not sure about that. It obviously didnt work for Rashford!
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16126 on: Today at 08:51:27 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:32:16 am
Context in that post was not abusive at all. You're just sensitive to a negative opinion to your favourite player.

Theres not been any actual abuse to Darwin in here.

Comparing a player to a donkey is not abuse?

Not sure what is then, youre saying his useless lol.

Has nothing to do with him being my favourite player.
JRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16127 on: Today at 08:53:29 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:44:48 am
This.

Taken dickheads who've always existed and provided them with a platform that has weaponised them.
I've binned off all of my socials (twatter, insta, fakebook) a couple of years ago and am a much happier person for it.
Yeah, social media is a cesspit. Ive never engaged with it all that much apart from with family and close friends.
Infact, I think the only time Ive engaged in arguments online is in the Transfer and FSG threads on here  ;)
robertobaggio37

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16128 on: Today at 08:57:19 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:02:47 am
Oh he gets abused

Care to show where?
duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16129 on: Today at 09:03:36 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:43:18 am
 youll never walk alone 
As long as you dont play poorly for one half of football or more. Then its open season
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16130 on: Today at 09:04:15 am
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:44:48 am
This.

Taken dickheads who've always existed and provided them with a platform that has weaponised them.
I've binned off all of my socials (twatter, insta, fakebook) a couple of years ago and am a much happier person for it.
Same here, but I'm still affected because too many people get infested by the mentality of social media.
It leaks into real life attitudes and behaviour.
Garlic Red

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16131 on: Today at 09:04:16 am
Ive followed him on insta for years, he hasnt had his comments switched on for ages for pages he doesnt follow. It can only be the posts from the club which he gets tagged on that have comments on for pages he doesnt follow. Im pretty certain hes posted pictures himself playing for us and would appear to have deleted/archived them all.

Hes obviously frustrated and hes obviously very aware of criticism he gets online and in stadiums. Hopefully he seeks the relevant support out on how to deal with it and comes back a stronger player.
duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16132 on: Today at 09:04:35 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:02:26 am
Good for him. The world would be a much better place without social media. It's a f-in cancer to humanity
Is the right answer
Barryg21

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #16133 on: Today at 09:04:59 am
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 08:47:23 am
That's definitely the way forward. Social Media is pure distraction.

Agreed. But then you just delete your entire account....
Keeping the account but only deleting  photos of the club you are employed by seems a) petty and b) disrespectful and c) another distraction the boss has to field on pressers when we should be focusing on his last few games
