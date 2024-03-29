err, it's the same kind of feudal idiots in BJP and the same kind of feudal idiots in Congress.



Time I am, the destroyer of worlds - Viṣṇu purāṇa

The truth is, there is not much to Sanatan Dharma or way of life apart from varnashrama and eventual caste segregation.

The Hindus are one of the highest civilizations of history and maybe even at the head and summit of it all - Keyserling

There is more culture here than all of home [Greece] - Megasthenes

The spirit is beyond destruction, No one can bring an end to the spirit which is everlasting - Bhagavad-gītā

When the purpose of life is forgotten, I manifest myself on Earth, I am born in every age to protect the good, destroy evil and re-establish Dharma - Vyāsa

Why are you here ? To bring Ram home

Do you see the guns? We don't fear death

What caste are you from ? All castes - Unamed Kar Sevak

There is no world other than this; There is no heaven and no hell; The realm of Shiva and like regions, are fabricated by stupid imposters. Samgraha, Cārvāka

Ram now lives in the material world - Modi, Ayodhya, 2024

The civilization fell apart, to come together, to fall apart, to come together

The quality of the people at this stage of development is low. We know this - mentally primitive, physically underdeveloped and with other flaws. What we are working with is the fact that we are the heirs of a peerless civilization in all realms and the potential of our people because as time has ambled on we now know the Indian is second to no one or anything when trained. If you wanted to build a political movement with no feudal overlords under your umbrella you wouldn't win a village election but playing up these divisions to gain votes is a step backward.The visuals of Narendra Modi, a middle-caste tea seller presiding over the most monumental event in the Hindu epic in 500 years performing the rituals reserved for the powerful Seers was not lost in any village or any city across the country. Now anyone can climb to the top of the Hindu political body. Another spectacular own goal by the liberals here was to try and attack Modi for not being a "real "Hindu and deviating from tradition. Imagine that!The two strands of Hindutva have met : the pious mystics and the materialist modernizers and the long forgotten branch of the Sanātana Dharma - Cārvāka has emerged. No, The BJP/RSS relentlessly chip away at the caste system whilst hurtling towards modernity.So said the British imperialists of yesteryear who were inspired by the Nietzschean ethic. The paradox of the Indian Liberal is he/she is a hybrid of the old British and modern American liberal when overseas but almost adjacent to a White imperialist at home. They enjoy the arts, cuisine of course but can't quite get it out of their throats to acknowledge its roots. Being rejected en-masse by the Indian public should have given pause for thought, humility and re-evaluation but for those who have not left, it appears they prefer to die on their sword.For them, the endless litany of achievements by the Sanātana Dharma do not exist, not the Numerical system which was taken by Al-Khindi to reach the West (Then it became the "Arab system"), not the philosophy, not yoga, not the reform movements of Aryo-Samhaj, the Brahma-Samhaj which were blocked by the British imperialists to further the divide and rule policy, nothing. For them, the Sanātana Dharma is to be reviled and so apparently the people ate air till the arrival of the Mughals.The Hindu has seen it all, his holy places desecrated, his leaders joining the ranks of the enemies, his arts and achievements appropriated , his civilization smashed into pieces but the Sanātana always has her soldiers and her dharma is said to be eternal, after her warriors (Sivaji and the Marathas) completed the reconquista and established Hindavī Svarājya by laying waste to the Mughal empire she got kicked again by the boots of Western imperialism. Exhausted, it took her awhile before she summoned soldiers from all across the nation before an ascetic led the way to freedom.Hindutva has ridden this tiger to completely remove the strands of insecurity that had infested the Indian psyche. The zenith of de-colonization. Now that the process is almost complete, the civilization comes out of it's slumber and turns her attention to the material world, she realizes there will be no fair hearing and decides to approach the world with hard-nosed realism. Now her soldiers come from all rungs of society : the cobblers, poets, tailors, sweepers who descended on Babri Masjid that fateful day but her success or failure will be determined by the quality of her technocratsShe prioritizes two things above all - material development and revival of her culture. This is the crux of the issue, one ideology can provide both, the other only one and the two ideologies cannot co-exist in the cultural realm. Therefore, one must annihilate the other.The Sanātana Dharma is all encompassing, she is after all the mother of democracy but has had her fair share of tyrants, despots and philosopher-kings. She will sway towards the system that can provide her the two things she seeks most at this point in time and if the erosion of democracy provides this then the Indian public may treat its demise with an indifferent shrug and should that provide too much excess then the Indian public will respond. The Sāgara manthana has begun.There is nothing left to say, no more debates to be had. Time will reveal everything