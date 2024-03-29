« previous next »
Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 59387 times)

Online west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #960 on: March 29, 2024, 04:51:46 pm »
Offline Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #961 on: March 29, 2024, 05:29:47 pm »
"Resist Surveillance Tech, Reject Digi Yatra" - https://internetfreedom.in/reject-digiyatra/

This thing is completely okay as an opt-in. But as you know in India, the government will say something is "voluntary", but in practice, it will be "mandatory".

So, many complaints about travelers being enrolled in this by deceit. The people at the airport gate will click your picture and ask you to press "I agree" and say it's just new protocol. They are doing these shenanigans even when you go to a non-Digi Yatra gate.

> 'Brazen Theft Of Privacy': Passenger At Hyderabad Airport Shares Video, Questions Staff Clicking Pics Of Flyers Without Consent - https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/brazen-theft-of-privacy-passenger-at-hyderabad-airport-shares-video-questions-staff-clicking-pics-of-flyers-without-consent

One of the 'successes" of this regime has been its ability/messaging that anyone questioning its policies/governance/ethos is declared "anti-national" with a clear goal to stop people from thinking critically. There's a solid reason why the phrase "andh bhakt" is justified.

Here is the white paper if someone wants to read: https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/2023-07/Digi%20Yatra%20Policy%20%28DIGI%20YATRA%29.pdf
Online west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #962 on: March 29, 2024, 07:29:30 pm »
Id just be happy if the RBI websites links actually worked
Offline Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 08:16:31 am »
"Congress gets fresh income tax notice, IT dept demands ₹3,567 crore now" - https://www.livemint.com/news/india/congress-gets-fresh-income-tax-notice-it-dept-demands-rs-3-567-crores-now-11711863601950.html

New notices.
Online west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #964 on: Today at 01:11:42 am »
I was bored earlier so decided to see if there was interesting on Netflix and stumbled on a documentary about Indrani Mukerjea what an absolutely bizarre and fucked up case, the most dysfunctional family you can imagine, the very worst mother there has quite possibly ever been, a media mogul, a cast of other very shady characters including the police. It wasnt a story I was aware of previously and binge watched all four episodes in one day.

For the non-Indians, its 95% in English and well worth watching, like an Indian version of Making A Murderer is the only way I can describe it.
