I was bored earlier so decided to see if there was interesting on Netflix and stumbled on a documentary about Indrani Mukerjea what an absolutely bizarre and fucked up case, the most dysfunctional family you can imagine, the very worst mother there has quite possibly ever been, a media mogul, a cast of other very shady characters including the police. It wasnt a story I was aware of previously and binge watched all four episodes in one day.



For the non-Indians, its 95% in English and well worth watching, like an Indian version of Making A Murderer is the only way I can describe it.