One of the 'successes" of this regime has been its ability/messaging that anyone questioning its policies/governance/ethos is declared "anti-national" with a clear goal to stop people from thinking critically. There's a solid reason why the phrase "andh bhakt" is justified.

"Resist Surveillance Tech, Reject Digi Yatra" - https://internetfreedom.in/reject-digiyatra/ This thing is completely okay as an opt-in. But as you know in India, the government will say something is "voluntary", but in practice, it will be "mandatory".So, many complaints about travelers being enrolled in this by deceit. The people at the airport gate will click your picture and ask you to press "I agree" and say it's just new protocol. They are doing these shenanigans even when you go to a non-Digi Yatra gate.> 'Brazen Theft Of Privacy': Passenger At Hyderabad Airport Shares Video, Questions Staff Clicking Pics Of Flyers Without Consent - https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/brazen-theft-of-privacy-passenger-at-hyderabad-airport-shares-video-questions-staff-clicking-pics-of-flyers-without-consent This tweet sums it up:Here is the white paper if someone wants to read: https://www.civilaviation.gov.in/sites/default/files/2023-07/Digi%20Yatra%20Policy%20%28DIGI%20YATRA%29.pdf