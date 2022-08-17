However, I would say your average person doesn't give a fuck about civilizational memory.



There ain't fucker I have seen in my life that is following some ancient Indian culture.

Question everything and disregard what is no longer relevant to the modern world or cannot be explained

Heck, there is no such thing even as "Indian Culture" as it's an incredibly diverse country with many cultures that are extremely different from each other.

As Punjabi for example, I share more culturally with Punjabis in Pakistan than say someone from South India. Same language, same food, many great thinkers, poets, and singers in the Punjabi language lived or were born across the border.



My answer is that I am a Hindu and I love Hindu dharma. How can anyone destroy it? It provides happiness both in this world as well as in the other world. There is no other religion like it. Only a deranged person or a fool would leave it to become vile. Hindu dharma would remain in the world for ever. It is not going to be destroyed by your efforts. - Guru Tegh Bahadur

If civilisational memory is a thing, when are you submitting yourself to the Greeks again?



Civilizational memory is 100% a thing, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement pre-dates the formation of RSS by close to a century and it was kept alive in the memory of the masses by the brave Hindus who refused to let the truth die. When the ruling class and the establishment did their best to destroy all trace of it's existence, parents whispered stories to their children who passed it on to their children until the truth came to light 150 years later. When an attempt was made to re-write history by these charlatans hiding behind the veil of "Secularism" it is civilizational memory that has created an entire movement that now seeks to understand the essence of the Sanātana DharmaWell, Swami Vivekananda agrees with you. The problem is that the current iteration is so divorced from what it was meant to be that the entire civilization needs to be re-built going back to its roots. The liberal reactionaries will screech saying that this means the RSS wants to go back to the caste system and cite the Manusmriti conveniently ignoring the fact that the RSS wants to anhilate caste to untie the Hindus and going back to the roots of Hinduism also means going back to the sages like ShankracharyaFurthermore, they ignore that this is only the first iteration. The logical move is to not rebuild a Hindu civilization but to rebuild the Sanātana Dharma itself which encompass all the indigenous faiths :1) Hinduism2) Sikhism3) Jainism4) Buddhism5) AdivasisThe Santana Dharma being the open-minded philosophy that it is can also make room for all faiths, race, creed etc including Islam provided they follow the law of the state and stop attempting to create a parallel state within a state and stop agitating for barbaric laws like Triple Talaq and defending Sharia law for personal mattersCategorically wrong, while there is incredible diversity there are civilizational links. The Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagvad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharatha are some of the foundational blocks of all Indian culture. Even in rural India to this day, Muslims and Hindus participate together in the re-enactment of the Dharmic epicsLiberal Indians in their dogma have begun to become disassociated from reality itself. According to their logic, Western culture is not a thing. Preposterous.Comical take.Punjabis and "South Indians" share the same concepts of Karma, Moksha, Samasara. All these concepts are non-existant in Pakistani Punjabis. The roots of Sikhism lie in Hinduism no matter how much secularists and Khalisthani terrorists try and disassociate them.The ninth nanak of Sikhism died at the hands of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb defending HinduismYou share the same language? If that were so important to Pakistani Punjabis I wonder why they refused to accept the Gurumukhi script and adopted the Shahmukhi script then (perhaps their delusions of claiming Arabic heritage appealed to their basal instincts). Same food? Last I checked Indian Punjab was almost 70% vegetarian where as Pakistani Punjab is close to 99% non-vegetarian. Seems like a big difference. I'm not even going to touch the elephant in the room - religion which is kind of a massive component of cultureGreeks who? Were they even around when the first Indian and Chinese civilizations turned up? Athens the mother of democracy? How is that even possible when the Rig-Veda describes democracy a solid 1000 years before Athenian democracy took hold or when the Licchavvis emerged in parallel with Athens?