« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 5507 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 04:59:23 am »
Quote from: Centurion99 on August 17, 2022, 10:00:44 pm
Delighted you are living in the moment accepting lifes new configuration with a feeling of possibility in the future.  Not consumed by the historical legacy of Jinnah, Nehru and Mountbatten or by anger directed towards the democratically elected government or grief at the treatment of minorities or regret at the political discourse or shock at the erosion in India's old political values.

It is this constant outrage that is hijacking the rich, ancient, civilised culture of India and polluting minds in the present.
Shout out to your kind too: living with constant outrage because they think the rich, ancient, civilised culture of India has been hijacked and polluted in the present. Whether they live in India or elsewhere, they strive to revert to the old ancient ways. ;)
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:22:34 am »
People love to talk about creating "unity" in society. Can unity ever exist without justice?

Sure, the perpetrators of Godhra train burning are rotting in jail and they deserve to. And, if they somehow manage to come out on short term parole (won't happen btw), they won't be garlanded.

However, let's look at this:

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bilkis-bano-case-raises-questions-as-centre-policy-against-releasing-rape-convicts-3258546

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/release-of-convicts-has-shaken-my-faith-in-justice-bilkis-bano/articleshow/93625207.cms

https://scroll.in/article/1030686/in-godhra-bilkis-bano-convicts-felicitated-by-rss-member-soon-after-their-release
Logged

Offline Dharma_Whispers

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 09:22:34 am
People love to talk about creating "unity" in society. Can unity ever exist without justice?


Can justice ever exist without truth?

Why is it that Liberals always deny and obfuscate when we talk about the problems of Islam? Why do they ignore the fact that whenever Islam reaches critical mass with another significant minority it results in civil war (Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan) where as Hinduism is able to exist in relative peace with other religions (Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Guyana, Suriname).


Quote from: Centurion99 on August 17, 2022, 10:00:44 pm
It is this constant outrage that is hijacking the rich, ancient, civilised culture of India and polluting minds in the present.


It is madness but it appears the tide is turning. These people without understanding Indian culture seem to create a parallel with everything Western because that is all they know. For them, everything must be looked at through the lens of Western culture. They ignore the basic fact that non-Western nationalism was responsible for the awakening that overthrew the chains of colonialism
Logged
Satyamev Jayate

Offline Dharma_Whispers

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on July  3, 2022, 07:01:02 am
However, I would say your average person doesn't give a fuck about civilizational memory.

Civilizational memory is 100% a thing, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement pre-dates the formation of RSS by close to a century and it was kept alive in the memory of the masses by the brave Hindus who refused to let the truth die. When the ruling class and the establishment did their best to destroy all trace of it's existence, parents whispered stories to their children who passed it on to their children until the truth came to light 150 years later. When an attempt was made to re-write history by these charlatans hiding behind the veil of "Secularism" it is civilizational memory that has created an entire movement that now seeks to understand the essence of the Sanātana Dharma

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 01:23:21 am
There ain't fucker I have seen in my life that is following some ancient Indian culture.

Well, Swami Vivekananda agrees with you. The problem is that the current iteration is so divorced from what it was meant to be that the entire civilization needs to be re-built going back to its roots. The liberal reactionaries will screech saying that this means the RSS wants to go back to the caste system and cite the Manusmriti conveniently ignoring the fact that the RSS wants to anhilate caste to untie the Hindus and going back to the roots of Hinduism also means going back to the sages like Shankracharya

Quote
Question everything and disregard what is no longer relevant to the modern world or cannot be explained

Furthermore, they ignore that this is only the first iteration. The logical move is to not rebuild a Hindu civilization but to rebuild the Sanātana Dharma itself which encompass all the indigenous faiths :

1) Hinduism
2) Sikhism
3) Jainism
4) Buddhism
5) Adivasis

The Santana Dharma being the open-minded philosophy that it is can also make room for all faiths, race, creed etc including Islam provided they follow the law of the state and stop attempting to create a parallel state within a state and stop agitating for barbaric laws like Triple Talaq and defending Sharia law for personal matters

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 01:23:21 am
Heck, there is no such thing even as "Indian Culture" as it's an incredibly diverse country with many cultures that are extremely different from each other.

Categorically wrong, while there is incredible diversity there are civilizational links. The Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagvad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharatha are some of the foundational blocks of all Indian culture. Even in rural India to this day, Muslims and Hindus participate together in the re-enactment of the Dharmic epics

Liberal Indians in their dogma have begun to become disassociated from reality itself. According to their logic, Western culture is not a thing. Preposterous.

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 01:23:21 am
As Punjabi for example, I share more culturally with Punjabis in Pakistan than say someone from South India. Same language, same food, many great thinkers, poets, and singers in the Punjabi language lived or were born across the border.

Comical take.

Punjabis and "South Indians" share the same concepts of Karma, Moksha, Samasara. All these concepts are non-existant in Pakistani Punjabis. The roots of Sikhism lie in Hinduism no matter how much secularists and Khalisthani terrorists try and disassociate them.

The ninth nanak of Sikhism died at the hands of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb defending Hinduism

Quote
My answer is that I am a Hindu and I love Hindu dharma. How can anyone destroy it? It provides happiness both in this world as well as in the other world. There is no other religion like it. Only a deranged person or a fool would leave it to become vile. Hindu dharma would remain in the world for ever. It is not going to be destroyed by your efforts. - Guru Tegh Bahadur


You share the same language? If that were so important to Pakistani Punjabis I wonder why they refused to accept the Gurumukhi script and adopted the Shahmukhi script then (perhaps their delusions of claiming Arabic heritage appealed to their basal instincts). Same food? Last I checked Indian Punjab was almost 70% vegetarian where as Pakistani Punjab is close to 99% non-vegetarian. Seems like a big difference. I'm not even going to touch the elephant in the room - religion which is kind of a massive component of culture

Quote from: Sangria on July  3, 2022, 07:57:21 am
If civilisational memory is a thing, when are you submitting yourself to the Greeks again?

Greeks who? Were they even around when the first Indian and Chinese civilizations turned up? Athens the mother of democracy? How is that even possible when the Rig-Veda describes democracy a solid 1000 years before Athenian democracy took hold or when the Licchavvis emerged in parallel with Athens?


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:32 pm by Dharma_Whispers »
Logged
Satyamev Jayate

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,492
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm »
Hey, Flinstone99 and Dharma_Flinstone are back...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Dharma_Whispers on Yesterday at 10:28:06 pm


You clearly don't know a single thing about being Punjab or what culture means. Sikhism is different than Hinduism in many critical ways yet in you keep tying the two together as if they are the same. It incorporates influences from Sufism. It's monotheistic


As per wiki, the culture is defined as below.


Quote
Culture (/ˈkʌltʃər/) is an umbrella term which encompasses the social behavior, institutions, and norms found in human societies, as well as the knowledge, beliefs, arts, laws, customs, capabilities, and habits of the individuals in these groups

Are you telling me, people, that in India over past 4000 years there is a consistent "Indian culture"? Of course, there isn't. People's beliefs have changed, behaviours have changed, and institutions have changed and so have social norms, arts, laws and customs.

And of course, even geographically within India these things are not the same. You need to travel and meet more people from diverse backgrounds and viewpoints my friend.

Culture is not a religion either which you assume. You assume this because this is the only identity you have. You judge people based on religion. I judge people on who they are and how they act. I know twats like you, you are no different than neo-nazis IMO, use the same language as well.

Go live in a mud hut or a cave, give up your computer and worldly goods like holy men do, but you can't because you got a fire under your bum that forces you make a new account every few weeks on a football forum for a club that you don't support just because someone criticized the old tea vendor who is your hero.

Btw I am not a Khalistani. I grew up in a pretty multicultural India and I liked it, but I assumed Aurangzeb stole your candy or something and you are still slightly peeved from that. I have many Hindu, Sikh and Muslim friends. If every Indian behaved as you did then I would probably be pro-Khalistan.

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,440
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Hes back again
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dharma_Whispers

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm



As per wiki, the culture is defined as below.


So you agree with me. The beliefs, customs, social norms and laws have their origins in Hinduism all across India. Even Sikhism no matter how much the neo-Akalis have tried to deny it shares some core concepts with Hinduism like Karma which I pointed out

The ninth nanak called himself a Hindu and Ranjit Singh himself lived like a Hindu but apparently Max_Powers knows better  ::)

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
Are you telling me, people, that in India over past 4000 years there is a consistent "Indian culture"? Of course, there isn't. People's beliefs have changed, behaviours have changed, and institutions have changed and so have social norms, arts, laws and customs.

Of course there is. I listed them as well. Maybe read the post first.

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
Culture is not a religion either which you assume.

I never assumed this. I said it is a component of culture.

Hinduism has space for non-beleivers, materialists and what not unlike your golden child the so called "Sufi Islam"

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
I know twats like you, you are no different than neo-nazis IMO, use the same language as well.

This is a typical trait of liberals nowadays. When their argument is demolished they resort to attacks and insults and of course they go to Nazi comparisons. Unfortuantely, they are fascists who try and suppress debate and freedom of speech


 
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
but I assumed Aurangzeb stole your candy or something and you are still slightly peeved from that. 

Nah just slightly peeved he attempted to genocide an entire ethnic group, destroy a culture and yet we have liberal fascists who attempt to play it of as "syncretism"
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:02 am by Dharma_Whispers »
Logged
Satyamev Jayate

Offline Dharma_Whispers

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:22:50 pm
. I grew up in a pretty multicultural India and I liked it,

Great so you are with us then. The Sanātana Dharma embraces multiculturalism
Logged
Satyamev Jayate

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:15:59 am »
You sir are an absolute moron. Let me show you why.

Explain to us what living like an Hindu means? Be specific and do not change the topic to some historical bullshit.

Last I checked there are billion of them out there and they are all living their life in their own way. They pray to different gods, eat different foods (many even eat meat, some even eat beef), speak different languages, have different political beliefs etc.  Not a single one of them is the first emperor of Sikh emperor or living like him.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 