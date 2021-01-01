Delighted you are living in the moment accepting lifes new configuration with a feeling of possibility in the future. Not consumed by the historical legacy of Jinnah, Nehru and Mountbatten or by anger directed towards the democratically elected government or grief at the treatment of minorities or regret at the political discourse or shock at the erosion in India's old political values.



It is this constant outrage that is hijacking the rich, ancient, civilised culture of India and polluting minds in the present.



Shout out to your kind too: living with constant outrage because they think the rich, ancient, civilised culture of India has been hijacked and polluted in the present. Whether they live in India or elsewhere, they strive to revert to the old ancient ways.