« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.  (Read 2579 times)

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,028
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 12:35:35 pm
Cant be having a parade just for domestic cups. Good job we will win the European Cup anyway.

Yeah you can, particularly when we've won both.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,899
  • 🇺🇦
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:40:27 pm
Yeah you can, particularly when we've won both.

Indeed, we had one for the last FA Cup we won.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,051
  • ....mmm
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:44:48 pm »
Our 2005 parade was on a Thursday why not have this on a Monday?
Logged
:D

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,501
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:41:54 pm
Indeed, we had one for the last FA Cup we won.
Always had them for the FA Cup havent we? I remember the ones in the 80s, and as you say had one last time in 06 too. I guess 86 was a double and 01 a treble, but stilltwo cups deserves one.

The Heysel date is a difficult one. I think its either then or dont have one at all, which would be very tricky if weve won either (or both!) of the remaining two.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:46 pm by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,501
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:44:48 pm
Our 2005 parade was on a Thursday why not have this on a Monday?
Good shout. Missed that one, was back in time from Istanbul, just, but hadnt slept for about 36 hours so just zonked out with it on the box.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,803
  • RedOrDead
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:44:48 pm
Our 2005 parade was on a Thursday why not have this on a Monday?

I think we done the one after Madrid on the Sunday following the game. I guess it's to try to get as many fans as possible there especially the ones who are coming out of the city for the final on the saturday.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,899
  • 🇺🇦
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:47:25 pm
Always had them for the FA Cup havent we? I remember the ones in the 80s, and as you say had one last time in 06 too. I guess 86 was a double and 01 a treble, but stilltwo cups deserves one.

The Heysel date is a difficult one. I think its either then or dont have one at all, which would be very tricky if weve won either (or both!) of the remaining two.

yep, agree with that being why that date.

There would be no team to parade if it wasnt that day.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Justice for the 97
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:40:01 pm
I know we probably think the manager and players love this club as much as the fans do, but I doubt any of them will be hanging around after that weekend! Theyll already have booked holidays and will be long gone.
I understand what your saying and the club officials have a number of things to consider......but, having the parade on the anniversary of Heysel is not a good look.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,899
  • 🇺🇦
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:10:14 pm
I understand what your saying and the club officials have a number of things to consider......but, having the parade on the anniversary of Heysel is not a good look.

I agree, its not great by the way, but they are trying to do right in both instances as it where (so Heysel remembrance earlier in the day), but obviously plenty will believe itd been better not to have a parade. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline oldman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
we definitely should not be doing this on the Heysel anniversary
Logged

Online TheLeftSide

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 01:14:06 pm
we definitely should not be doing this on the Heysel anniversary

100% agree   The wrong story would go right round the world.  It would be better to show we do remember and we do care and hold the parade Monday evening.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:13:07 pm
I agree, its not great by the way, but they are trying to do right in both instances as it where (so Heysel remembrance earlier in the day), but obviously plenty will believe itd been better not to have a parade.
Not having had a parade or really any kind of celebration in 2020 I think makes it harder to also not have a parade now.  I'm sure if any other day was possible then they'd have chosen that date so working off the assumption it's 29/05 or nothing.

I'd have a problem if we were having the parade instead of the remembrance but the two are distinct and both are happening at different times of the day.  People with certain agendas to push in the media will undoubtedly jump on it but I don't think the club are in the wrong (and I've called them out plenty for being in the wrong in the last few years!).
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:47:04 pm »
The club does always seem to have a few of these PR mishaps up their sleeve.

Would be better doing it on the Monday / Tuesday, even if unfortunately that means the odd player (just Robbo?) misses out.



« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:51 pm by Bucko - Dubai »
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,849
  • Legend
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
If it's not starting till 4pm on Sunday, why can't it start say 5pm/6pm on Monday?

Still going to be light, yes the city will be busy with people working e.t.c and will cause some congestion but if they can start it late enough it should be OK?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,715
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:47:04 pm
The club does always seem to have a few of these PR mishaps up their sleeve.

Would be better doing it over the weekend, even if unfortunately that means the odd player (just Robbo?) misses out.





I suspect part of the issue is even those without internationals like Andy will be off on the holidays from Monday onwards. Perhaps the Monday evening even though its not a weekend or BH would be better, also gives those in Paris more time to get there and hopefully most of the players would still be there (or could delay their holidays by a day)
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,028
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:47:04 pm
The club does always seem to have a few of these PR mishaps up their sleeve.

Would be better doing it on the Monday / Tuesday, even if unfortunately that means the odd player (just Robbo?) misses out.


Seems pretty obvious that we've exhausted every possibility and this one is the most sensible, and pretty harsh to call it a PR mishap. Its just daft expecting the whole team to hang around for an extra week, pre-season is going to start early due to the Blood Cup in the winter anyway. Aside from Robbo there's a chunk of Nations League games that weekend too so at a minimum you'd expect Robbo, Virg, Trent, Hendo, Diogo, Kostas and Caoimhin to be called up. Divock probably wanting to get himself settled in Milan, if not also called up. Brazil have got friendlies with Korea and Japan that weekend, so Taki, Fab, Alli and Bobby also likely gone. Colombia the same. There's AFCON qualifiers that weekend so no Sadio, Mo or Naby.

I guess the positive would be that we actually could get Flo-Po, Le Tallec and Mellor on the bus in that instance (and the whole of the 2005 squad along with them) but I'm not sure it'd be particularly relevant if we just had Adrian, Joey, Millie, Curtis and Harvey on the victory parade (entertaining as it may be).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,666
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:05:48 pm »
You can't have it on any other date due to players gonig away on holidays or international duty.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,693
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:19:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:48 pm
You can't have it on any other date due to players gonig away on holidays or international duty.

Its exactly this. We're not talking one or two - we're talking almost the entire squad have to report for international duty on the monday all over the world. It was the same when we won in madrid. Also whoever said we did the 05 parade on the thursday - that was because the game was on the wednesday so the principle is the same [IE the day after the final game of the season]. It's not great the day its on for obvious reasons but our hands are tied. We either do it then or we don't do it at all, basically, or we do it so late that it's meaningless [like just before the start of next season].
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,715
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:19:12 pm
Its exactly this. We're not talking one or two - we're talking almost the entire squad have to report for international duty on the monday all over the world. It was the same when we won in madrid. Also whoever said we did the 05 parade on the thursday - that was because the game was on the wednesday so the principle is the same [IE the day after the final game of the season]. It's not great the day its on for obvious reasons but our hands are tied. We either do it then or we don't do it at all, basically, or we do it so late that it's meaningless [like just before the start of next season].
I think their point about it being on the Thursday was more that it was a normal weekday rather than a weekend or BH, so that perhaps the Monday could be possible.

I know the players have either got internationals or holidays and perhaps thats the main reason it cant be even the Monday, but as others have said its still not going to be a good look with it being the Heysel anniversary and us saying well sorry but its the only day we could do it. A very difficult and delicate situation and there doesnt seem to be a perfect solution
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:28:27 pm
Seems pretty obvious that we've exhausted every possibility and this one is the most sensible, and pretty harsh to call it a PR mishap. Its just daft expecting the whole team to hang around for an extra week, pre-season is going to start early due to the Blood Cup in the winter anyway. Aside from Robbo there's a chunk of Nations League games that weekend too so at a minimum you'd expect Robbo, Virg, Trent, Hendo, Diogo, Kostas and Caoimhin to be called up. Divock probably wanting to get himself settled in Milan, if not also called up. Brazil have got friendlies with Korea and Japan that weekend, so Taki, Fab, Alli and Bobby also likely gone. Colombia the same. There's AFCON qualifiers that weekend so no Sadio, Mo or Naby.

I guess the positive would be that we actually could get Flo-Po, Le Tallec and Mellor on the bus in that instance (and the whole of the 2005 squad along with them) but I'm not sure it'd be particularly relevant if we just had Adrian, Joey, Millie, Curtis and Harvey on the victory parade (entertaining as it may be).

Yep, when it was first mooted the other week it was said that literally every player who plays internatuionally has to fly off somewhere either the Sunday night or Monday morning. There's literally no other day for it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,446
  • Seis Veces
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:39:02 pm »
It's the only proper date where you can have all the players there. The Heysel anniversary is just unfortunate. Out of interest, what exactly is it the club does to commemorate the day? Post an article or a tweet about it? Most involved within the club probably don't even know what date the anniversary is and would have to be told. As I say unfortunate but it wouldn't be fair to the players and especially the fans if we couldn't do it properly.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,439
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:48:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:39:02 pm
It's the only proper date where you can have all the players there. The Heysel anniversary is just unfortunate. Out of interest, what exactly is it the club does to commemorate the day? Post an article or a tweet about it? Most involved within the club probably don't even know what date the anniversary is and would have to be told. As I say unfortunate but it wouldn't be fair to the players and especially the fans if we couldn't do it properly.

Think people at the club have a minute's silence at the memorial and lay a wreath but don't think the players are involved, just club officials and maybe Jurgen.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 03:54:30 pm »
This week we've been slaughtered in the press and had Hillsborough shouts thrown at us for booing the national anthem, modern "banter" dickheads would much rather the human rights abusers win just to "save football" from our "unbearable" fans, they come to Anfield every year to have their arses handed to them on a plate and spend the whole time singing about the stadium being a library, Evertonians celebrated a lady in a house taking a flag out of her window like they'd just won the title themselves (before going to the ground to racially abuse Ivan Toney's family) and despite the fact nobody can come up with a credible reason for it, nobody likes us.

Let's celebrate this wonderful team and all they've acheived, and...

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:48:38 am
No doubt others will take the piss if we dont win any more from here but fuck em.
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,330
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:58:33 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 01:14:06 pm
we definitely should not be doing this on the Heysel anniversary

Have to agree. Just don't think it's a good look.
Also will there be any enthusiasm for it if we have just lost the CL as well? Can't imagine players and staff will be leaping around if that's the scenario.


Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,345
  • YNWA
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:09:43 pm »
It's fucking stupid having it the day after as it's basically a middle finger up to those fans who travel to the final to support the team, as loads will simply not get back in time.

Paris is a bit better than most place, but the last few it's been murder in the airports after with delays galore.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:11:00 pm »
It is far from ideal having a parade on the Heysel anniversary.

However, it's not a PR mishap. It's probably a choice between not doing a parade at all or trying to balance having some commemorative event to remember Heysel whilst still having a parade to celebrate the current team.

The club are stuck in a difficult position here since the optics either way aren't great.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,213
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:12:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:09:43 pm
It's fucking stupid having it the day after as it's basically a middle finger up to those fans who travel to the final to support the team, as loads will simply not get back in time.

Paris is a bit better than most place, but the last few it's been murder in the airports after with delays galore.

Im pretty sure theyll always were on the Thursday after the final, traditionally held on the Wednesday until it was moved to Saturday.

Albeit Im sure the 2001 parade was held on a Sunday.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,952
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:19:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:12:29 pm
Im pretty sure theyll always were on the Thursday after the final, traditionally held on the Wednesday until it was moved to Saturday.

Albeit Im sure the 2001 parade was held on a Sunday.

The 2001 parade was the Sunday because the final game of the season was the PL game away at Charlton. Think that was something strange like a 2pm KO on a Saturday. Parade was next day
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,782
  • Dutch Class
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm »
At the end of the day, the date has to conform to when the city can host something. I guarantee if it wasn't for the internationals shite it would have been held on another date
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Justice for the 97
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:11:00 pm
It is far from ideal having a parade on the Heysel anniversary.

However, it's not a PR mishap. It's probably a choice between not doing a parade at all or trying to balance having some commemorative event to remember Heysel whilst still having a parade to celebrate the current team.

The club are stuck in a difficult position here since the optics either way aren't great.
They are I agree - but, and I'm not acting like cheerleader for them by any stretch, but imagine how Juventus and the families who lost loved ones might see this - at best somewhat confused ? (even though there is a commemoration earlier on)
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: A Liverpool FC victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday May 29.
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:56:02 pm »
We better win in Paris or this will be difficult for the players I imagine. Being able to show the PL trophy would help mind!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 