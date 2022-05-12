« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ticketless fans in Paris  (Read 7818 times)

Offline RedSten

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:12:13 pm »
Weve just booked Chalet du Lac based on this flyer. You have to call the number to book (with +33 prefix) and then they send the reservation link by text. Need card details to secure but can cancel without charge up to 24 hours before. Relieved to have somewhere booked, as didnt want to end up watching on a tiny tv in the street like we ended up doing in Madrid!
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 02:14:09 pm »
Rangers announced a fan viewing area for ticketless fans in Seville
Logged

Offline Jordo3

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 02:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on May 12, 2022, 06:33:24 pm
Try now.

Can I get added to the whatsapp group too mate?
Logged

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 360
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 04:08:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSten on Yesterday at 02:12:13 pm
Weve just booked Chalet du Lac based on this flyer. You have to call the number to book (with +33 prefix) and then they send the reservation link by text. Need card details to secure but can cancel without charge up to 24 hours before. Relieved to have somewhere booked, as didnt want to end up watching on a tiny tv in the street like we ended up doing in Madrid!

Just done the same and will cancel of a big screen is announced somewhere!
Logged

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 04:18:58 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on May 12, 2022, 04:40:02 pm
Anyone stopping on the way to Paris on Friday? If so where? I am coming over with the Mrs and the plan so far is to get about halfway between Dunkirk and Paris and find a hotel!

F1 hotels in Compiege or Amiens are a good cheap shout.
Logged

Offline david25113051

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:20:49 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on Yesterday at 10:22:13 am
We are in at 3 ish. The issue is more accomodation in Paris on the Friday so thinking of driving part way and stopping off then an early dart on Saturday morning.

there loads cheap apartment fri n sat by ory airport  also there woman on line  selling her 3 double room for face vale if want
Logged

Offline david25113051

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 04:18:58 pm
F1 hotels in Compiege or Amiens are a good cheap shout.

im with the wife on friday morning driving but we heading direct to paris catch all the fun
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:28:02 pm »
Quote from: RedSten on Yesterday at 02:12:13 pm
Weve just booked Chalet du Lac based on this flyer. You have to call the number to book (with +33 prefix) and then they send the reservation link by text. Need card details to secure but can cancel without charge up to 24 hours before. Relieved to have somewhere booked, as didnt want to end up watching on a tiny tv in the street like we ended up doing in Madrid!

Good shout. We´ve just booked up as well.

Up the ticketless Reds!!
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm »
Club are being slow with this, arent they? Announce something for fucks sake
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,261
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:40:33 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
Club are being slow with this, arent they? Announce something for fucks sake
rangers only announced there's today, can't see anything until the week of to be honest
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm »
Ive just booked at that Chalet du Lac as well for myself. Screens indoor and outdoor and beer and burger 30 Link is here: https://bookings.zenchef.com/results?rid=346069&pid=1001
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:58:19 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
Club are being slow with this, arent they? Announce something for fucks sake
I would say they will wait until as late as possible so more ticketless fans can't get transport over and then announce it
Logged
YNWA

Offline tgi91

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm »
Posted in the ticket holders thread as well, but thought I'd share here with you as well

Quote
Hi guys

Long time viewer, first time poster - but thought I'd share some of the info I've found from my extensive research for Paris..

Sadly, me and my old man didn't get a ticket in the ballot (0 / 3 now with Kiev / Madrid / Paris) so we won't be travelling on this occasion, but ticket allocation is another story.

The flights we'd been keeping an eye on, you can get for £300 per person (much cheaper than the other routes doing the round), but it'll take a bit of SkyScanner jiggery pokery

Basically - it's Liverpool - Paris Orly outbound only (on the morning of the final - 28th) - but it in as one way on Skyscnaner, and gets you there for about midday (£150 outbound).

Then flight back is midday from Orly on the 29th, and it's back to Luton for 18:30 in the evening (you have to change in Milan) - about £160.

Thought someone would benefit from my research at least!!!
Logged

Offline G ii N t Oo LFC

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • YNWA
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 08:50:17 pm
Anyone who wants in drop me a message

I can't message either admins  but I'm travelling over by myself as well and would love to be added to the WhatsApp group. Up the solo travelling reds!
Logged
He put Nedved to bed,
He kept Eidur down,
Now Shevchenko can't sleep,
Cos' Carra's in town!

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,413
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 07:54:41 pm »
Quote from: G ii N t Oo LFC on Yesterday at 06:54:56 pm
I can't message either admins  but I'm travelling over by myself as well and would love to be added to the WhatsApp group. Up the solo travelling reds!
You should be able to message other posters person with the maddest name on RAWK :)
Logged

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 08:08:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSten on Yesterday at 02:12:13 pm
Weve just booked Chalet du Lac based on this flyer. You have to call the number to book (with +33 prefix) and then they send the reservation link by text. Need card details to secure but can cancel without charge up to 24 hours before. Relieved to have somewhere booked, as didnt want to end up watching on a tiny tv in the street like we ended up doing in Madrid!

Mate and I have booked in there as well. Thankyou for the heads up
Logged
Nah.

Offline Wilk.lfc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 12, 2022, 08:50:17 pm
Anyone who wants in drop me a message
Another member travelling over, can't DM with low post count sorry
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Want to be added to wats app group but can't DM 😐
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,413
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Wilk.lfc on Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm
Another member travelling over, can't DM with low post count sorry
Should be able to now Wilk.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,413
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 pm »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
Want to be added to wats app group but can't DM 😐
try now mate.
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:11:46 pm
try now mate.

All done cheers mate 👍
Logged

Offline Lev87

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm »
Hi all, am also travelling on my own and would love to be added to the WhatsApp group as well if possible?Also booked chalet du lac. Thanks for the heads up!
Logged

Online case_ee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:38:12 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 04:46:41 pm
Ive just booked at that Chalet du Lac as well for myself. Screens indoor and outdoor and beer and burger 30 Link is here: https://bookings.zenchef.com/results?rid=346069&pid=1001

cheers for this, just booked a reso as well, still hoping for a big screen fanzone somewhere, if not this place should be mint with the outdoor garden too, also looked up the location and its really close to my Airbnb!
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,369
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Ticketless fans in Paris
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:44:59 am »
Quote from: Lev87 on Yesterday at 10:23:43 pm
Hi all, am also travelling on my own and would love to be added to the WhatsApp group as well if possible?Also booked chalet du lac. Thanks for the heads up!

You'll have to wait for a nice mod to up your post count so you can message the lad sorting it.

I've seen a few booking this chalet place (my mate who was unsuccessful has also)

If there are a few of you on one of the coaches going back after the game  from the ground, it's about 50 minutes on public transport.

Might be worth grouping together for a cab/uber depending on when the coach is leaving
« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:17 am by red_Mark1980 »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 