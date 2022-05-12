Hi all, am also travelling on my own and would love to be added to the WhatsApp group as well if possible?Also booked chalet du lac. Thanks for the heads up!
You'll have to wait for a nice mod to up your post count so you can message the lad sorting it.
I've seen a few booking this chalet place (my mate who was unsuccessful has also)
If there are a few of you on one of the coaches going back after the game from the ground, it's about 50 minutes on public transport.
Might be worth grouping together for a cab/uber depending on when the coach is leaving