Probably waiting on how many for corporate and hospitality so they know exactly what will be available.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Rumours that City are going to reduce our allocation again
Reduce further from 2300? or reduce from the 3k again
I assume reduced to around 2382 again, if not, then the original reduction was to 2880 which although still not good, would be far better than the lower one.
Coming soon Just release the details now, whats the actual point in waiting three more days?
Some City away details would be nice, given it's 3 weeks away and we don't know for sure what allocation we'll get again
