October 19, 2023, 11:26:59 am
Probably waiting on how many for corporate and hospitality so they know exactly what will be available.
October 19, 2023, 11:31:12 am
Quote from: Tommypig on October 19, 2023, 11:26:59 am
Probably waiting on how many for corporate and hospitality so they know exactly what will be available.
Its the same for every away though so why is this one any different?
October 19, 2023, 05:13:40 pm
Rumours that City are going to reduce our allocation again  :no
October 20, 2023, 01:24:57 am
Scandalous if true. If anything it should be going back up towards what it should be - there was zero issues at the league game towards back end of last season??

If they still want a bigger segregation, take the seats from their side  :no
October 20, 2023, 11:52:43 am
Quote from: ABJ on October 19, 2023, 05:13:40 pm
Rumours that City are going to reduce our allocation again  :no

Reduce further from 2300? or reduce from the 3k again
October 20, 2023, 11:54:45 am
Quote from: 30fiver on October 20, 2023, 11:52:43 am
Reduce further from 2300? or reduce from the 3k again
I assume reduced to around 2382 again, if not, then the original reduction was to 2880 which although still not good, would be far better than the lower one.
October 20, 2023, 01:12:53 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October 20, 2023, 11:54:45 am
I assume reduced to around 2382 again, if not, then the original reduction was to 2880 which although still not good, would be far better than the lower one.

We should expect that going forward, they'll get the same at anfield thats their excuse this year, we;re only giving 2.4k out all season, even if upper tier opens
October 20, 2023, 02:25:48 pm
Luton details up but just says full selling details monday 😂🤦🏼‍♂️
October 20, 2023, 02:34:45 pm
Coming soon  ::)

Just release the details now, whats the actual point in waiting three more days?
« Last Edit: October 20, 2023, 03:50:14 pm by SingFongFC »
October 20, 2023, 05:21:10 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 20, 2023, 02:34:45 pm
Coming soon  ::)

Just release the details now, whats the actual point in waiting three more days?
And its 3 less days for people to make travel arrangements as at the moment apart from the top level of hospo, no one is guaranteed a ticket  ::)
October 23, 2023, 02:51:24 pm
No rush lads  :butt
October 23, 2023, 03:15:47 pm
Really pleased they've changed it so that those on 19 from 2022-23 will get a credit for Luton regardless of whether they apply for the ballot.  Hopefully that increases slightly the odds for those of us who want to go.
« Last Edit: October 23, 2023, 03:47:16 pm by MKB »
Today at 04:52:36 pm
Some City away details would be nice, given it's 3 weeks away and we don't know for sure what allocation we'll get again  ;D
Today at 05:02:57 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 04:52:36 pm
Some City away details would be nice, given it's 3 weeks away and we don't know for sure what allocation we'll get again  ;D

On the topic of City, think they had full NFC at United away on Sunday
