Away Tickets

Re: Away Tickets
October 19, 2023, 11:26:59 am
Probably waiting on how many for corporate and hospitality so they know exactly what will be available.
Re: Away Tickets
October 19, 2023, 11:31:12 am
Quote from: Tommypig on October 19, 2023, 11:26:59 am
Probably waiting on how many for corporate and hospitality so they know exactly what will be available.
Its the same for every away though so why is this one any different?
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Away Tickets
October 19, 2023, 05:13:40 pm
Rumours that City are going to reduce our allocation again  :no
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 01:24:57 am
Scandalous if true. If anything it should be going back up towards what it should be - there was zero issues at the league game towards back end of last season??

If they still want a bigger segregation, take the seats from their side  :no
Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 11:52:43 am
Quote from: ABJ on October 19, 2023, 05:13:40 pm
Rumours that City are going to reduce our allocation again  :no

Reduce further from 2300? or reduce from the 3k again
Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 11:54:45 am
Quote from: 30fiver on October 20, 2023, 11:52:43 am
Reduce further from 2300? or reduce from the 3k again
I assume reduced to around 2382 again, if not, then the original reduction was to 2880 which although still not good, would be far better than the lower one.
Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 01:12:53 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October 20, 2023, 11:54:45 am
I assume reduced to around 2382 again, if not, then the original reduction was to 2880 which although still not good, would be far better than the lower one.

We should expect that going forward, they'll get the same at anfield thats their excuse this year, we;re only giving 2.4k out all season, even if upper tier opens
Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 02:25:48 pm
Luton details up but just says full selling details monday 😂🤦🏼‍♂️
Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 02:34:45 pm
Coming soon  ::)

Just release the details now, whats the actual point in waiting three more days?
Re: Away Tickets
October 20, 2023, 05:21:10 pm
Quote from: SingFongFC on October 20, 2023, 02:34:45 pm
Coming soon  ::)

Just release the details now, whats the actual point in waiting three more days?
And its 3 less days for people to make travel arrangements as at the moment apart from the top level of hospo, no one is guaranteed a ticket  ::)
Re: Away Tickets
October 23, 2023, 02:51:24 pm
No rush lads  :butt
Re: Away Tickets
October 23, 2023, 03:15:47 pm
Really pleased they've changed it so that those on 19 from 2022-23 will get a credit for Luton regardless of whether they apply for the ballot.  Hopefully that increases slightly the odds for those of us who want to go.
Re: Away Tickets
October 31, 2023, 04:52:36 pm
Some City away details would be nice, given it's 3 weeks away and we don't know for sure what allocation we'll get again  ;D
Re: Away Tickets
October 31, 2023, 05:02:57 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on October 31, 2023, 04:52:36 pm
Some City away details would be nice, given it's 3 weeks away and we don't know for sure what allocation we'll get again  ;D

On the topic of City, think they had full NFC at United away on Sunday
Re: Away Tickets
October 31, 2023, 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on October 31, 2023, 04:52:36 pm
Some City away details would be nice, given it's 3 weeks away and we don't know for sure what allocation we'll get again  ;D

SOS said this but that doesn't really give us an indication either way:

Ticketing update Our game at the Etihad is fast approaching and in recent years we have seen our ticket allocation repeatedly reduced. Such reductions and over-zealous policing serve only to stir up unnecessary tensions. Following a positive pre-match meeting last season we are requesting that Manchester City and GMP work to ensure our travelling support receive the full allocation of tickets as set out by the Premier League. Instead of being reactive to supporter concerns and club updates, we're working hard behind the scenes to consider how we better manage this process and take challenges to the club. In the coming months we will be looking to survey our members to understand opinions and desires around ticketing, so make sure your membership is up to date in order to have a say.
Re: Away Tickets
November 2, 2023, 06:32:55 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on September 17, 2023, 04:57:38 pm
spurs got 1151 for luton. burnley have 1350 for it. piss take that. guessing we will be 1151

It was noted by the Forum that Burnleys selling announcement for Luton away included a greater
allocation than our own. LFC agreed to check this.

Please note: Subsequent to the Fans Forum LFC were advised by Burnley that they had made a
genuine typo when publishing their away allocation to Luton and had the same allocation as LFC.
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 03:00:17 pm
I see on the Wolves site that they received 2801 away tickets for Sheffield United. Any ideas on what that is likely to drop to?
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 03:06:29 pm
Quote from: nearly40 on November  6, 2023, 03:00:17 pm
I see on the Wolves site that they received 2801 away tickets for Sheffield United. Any ideas on what that is likely to drop to?

We got 2,865 in 2019

Started on 15, sold out on 9
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 04:00:33 pm
Quote from: nearly40 on November  6, 2023, 03:00:17 pm
I see on the Wolves site that they received 2801 away tickets for Sheffield United. Any ideas on what that is likely to drop to?

12/13 I would think

maybe lower with it being midweek - whatever city sells out on -1 pretty much
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 04:32:00 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 04:00:33 pm
12/13 I would think

maybe lower with it being midweek - whatever city sells out on -1 pretty much
No chance in a million years, this will eventually end up selling out way lower than what City will.
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 04:56:40 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November  6, 2023, 04:32:00 pm
No chance in a million years, this will eventually end up selling out way lower than what City will.

I think city will be 15 from first sale and 14 after returns personally

Can see this being 12/13 after the returns for it, probs city -1 for first sale
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 05:08:26 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 04:56:40 pm
I think city will be 15 from first sale and 14 after returns personally

Can see this being 12/13 after the returns for it, probs city -1 for first sale
IF they have a returns sale for City as they don't always, I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if they didn't. Personally I can see Sheff Utd dropping a lot lower simply because comparing a Sat game against City to a midweek game against Sheff Utd will be vastly different re. corporate returns.
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 06:17:40 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November  6, 2023, 05:08:26 pm
IF they have a returns sale for City as they don't always, I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest if they didn't. Personally I can see Sheff Utd dropping a lot lower simply because comparing a Sat game against City to a midweek game against Sheff Utd will be vastly different re. corporate returns.

Those who had 9 last season could have got to 14
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 07:57:01 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November  6, 2023, 06:17:40 pm
Those who had 9 last season could have got to 14
Yes I know that, those on 8 could have got to 14 too.
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 08:20:19 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November  6, 2023, 07:57:01 pm
Yes I know that, those on 8 could have got to 14 too.
And me on 7 only got to 11 anyone on 8 or 9 effectively guaranteed their away ticket future.
Re: Away Tickets
November 6, 2023, 09:13:04 pm
Quote from: RedPat on November  6, 2023, 08:20:19 pm
And me on 7 only got to 11 anyone on 8 or 9 effectively guaranteed their away ticket future.
Yeah it was a jump then as those on 6 or 7 could have got to 11 but then those on 8, 9 or 10 could have got to 14...it means that around 2.5K are now on 14+
Re: Away Tickets
November 13, 2023, 04:36:18 pm
The issue with away tickets that most people dont know is this. Prior to the main stand refurbishment hospo got an allocation via a ballot. It was I think 3 lounges but 10% of the total allocation. Nobody cared cos it was the same as every other big club. When the main stand was done.One of the lounges no longer got away ticket access included. These people were given two options move to a main stand lounge with ballot access or take full away credits and stay where you are. The price difference was around double the price. Then the executive suites in the main stand for the first few games were in the same away ballot. Then suddenly they were moved to be guaranteed tickets upto 4 per game per suite. For a 3k allocation. 300 go to the ballot like always. 150 go to vvip hospo as guaranteed. The balloted hospo allocation is mixed into the guaranteed sale. The ones that go missing at 8:15 are for the sponsors, players, vvip hospo etc. the tickets that are skimmed are tickets for people not mentioned on the selling announcement.
Re: Away Tickets
November 13, 2023, 04:53:40 pm
Quote from: daindan on November 13, 2023, 04:36:18 pm
The issue with away tickets that most people dont know is this. Prior to the main stand refurbishment hospo got an allocation via a ballot. It was I think 3 lounges but 10% of the total allocation. Nobody cared cos it was the same as every other big club. When the main stand was done.One of the lounges no longer got away ticket access included. These people were given two options move to a main stand lounge with ballot access or take full away credits and stay where you are. The price difference was around double the price. Then the executive suites in the main stand for the first few games were in the same away ballot. Then suddenly they were moved to be guaranteed tickets upto 4 per game per suite. For a 3k allocation. 300 go to the ballot like always. 150 go to vvip hospo as guaranteed. The balloted hospo allocation is mixed into the guaranteed sale. The ones that go missing at 8:15 are for the sponsors, players, vvip hospo etc. the tickets that are skimmed are tickets for people not mentioned on the selling announcement.
I literally have all the figures that are skimmed off, I'm not quite sure what you mean so rather than clogging up the thread, I'm more than happy to discuss this via PM if you want.
Re: Away Tickets
November 13, 2023, 06:19:50 pm
Quote from: ABJ on November 13, 2023, 04:53:40 pm
I literally have all the figures that are skimmed off, I'm not quite sure what you mean so rather than clogging up the thread, I'm more than happy to discuss this via PM if you want.

Think he's saying that the 10% hospo ballot ones buy in the guaranteed sale, and therefore dont actually disappear from the hallmap prior to a fixture, so in the example of city....

552 tickets skimmed off (or whatever it was), plus 278 for ballot winners who buy at the same time as people with actual credits, meaning less than 2000 with credits actually buy

Re: Away Tickets
November 13, 2023, 07:06:08 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on November 13, 2023, 06:19:50 pm
Think he's saying that the 10% hospo ballot ones buy in the guaranteed sale, and therefore dont actually disappear from the hallmap prior to a fixture, so in the example of city....

552 tickets skimmed off (or whatever it was), plus 278 for ballot winners who buy at the same time as people with actual credits, meaning less than 2000 with credits actually buy

Exactly this haha. This has only been the case since 2018/19. Before that youd have the tickets bought for you.
Re: Away Tickets
Today at 02:19:29 pm
Looks like I'll go back to 13 from 14 aways this season.  Depends if Fulham gives us a full allocation. And 50/50 I'll get a Palace ticket.

Need Luton, Bournemouth & Burnley 2 be relegated. Lost Leicester, Leeds & Southampton from last season.

But it is what it is!!
