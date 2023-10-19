The issue with away tickets that most people dont know is this. Prior to the main stand refurbishment hospo got an allocation via a ballot. It was I think 3 lounges but 10% of the total allocation. Nobody cared cos it was the same as every other big club. When the main stand was done.One of the lounges no longer got away ticket access included. These people were given two options move to a main stand lounge with ballot access or take full away credits and stay where you are. The price difference was around double the price. Then the executive suites in the main stand for the first few games were in the same away ballot. Then suddenly they were moved to be guaranteed tickets upto 4 per game per suite. For a 3k allocation. 300 go to the ballot like always. 150 go to vvip hospo as guaranteed. The balloted hospo allocation is mixed into the guaranteed sale. The ones that go missing at 8:15 are for the sponsors, players, vvip hospo etc. the tickets that are skimmed are tickets for people not mentioned on the selling announcement.