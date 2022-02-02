https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/internazionale-v-liverpool-champions-league-away-ticket-details
The tie at the San Siro will be played on Wednesday February 16 at 9pm local time.
The club has now received confirmation that the San Siro is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity, which means the allocation of tickets to be received is 2,180 tickets, excluding 220 top category seats that are allocated as part of the players, staff and VIP allocation.
Due to not yet having the tickets in our possession, all tickets purchased must be collected at a location in Milan.
Further collection point details will be provided in the week leading up to the game, and the lead booker (the supporter buying the tickets) must collect the tickets in Milan.
Access to the San Siro stadium is now only permitted by showing your NHS COVID vaccination travel pass. This applies to all fans from the age of 12 upwards as per Italian laws.
From February 1, 2022, you must have had your final vaccine within 180 days (six months) or your booster to enter Italy and the stadium.
Fans must always be in possession of photographic ID. There will be enhanced searching in operation and three ticket check points at the stadium where body searches (pat-downs) will be conducted.
Italian law requires that details of ticket holders first and last name be registered onto a database and recorded on the ticket.
This enables tickets to be compared with photographic identification documents at the entry points to the stadium. Documents such as UK driving licence and passport will be accepted.
The selling details are as follows:
Ticket prices: £41.59
First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased THREE or more of the following Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 season:
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
KRC Genk
SSC Napoli
Time of sale: from 8.15am GMT Monday February 7 until 12pm Tuesday February 8.
First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official Members who purchased TWO or more of the above Champions League away fixtures recorded during the 2019-20 season:
Time of sale: from 1pm Tuesday February 8 until 7.30am Wednesday February 9.
Second sale status: Not guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
If tickets remain, a further sale will be advertised here on Wednesday February 9.
Ticket sales notes: Tickets are available online and you may have to queue at times.
In line with social distancing measures, all seats will be available to purchase as single seats (chess-board formation) only to minimise the risk to public health and fellow supporters. Please ensure that when you select your seats, you choose the seats as near as possible to each other.
Due to Italian law, the FULL NAME of each supporter ATTENDING THE GAME MUST BE WRITTEN ON their TICKET and photo ID will be requested at the stadium and/or turnstiles and checked against the name on the ticket.
If the supporter eligible to buy the ticket is NOT attending the game, the details for the supporter you are giving your ticket to MUST be provided instead - changes cannot be made once you have completed your purchase.
The DISTRIBUTE option WILL NOT be available for this fixture.
To avoid any issues when collecting your ticket(s) or entering the stadium, please ensure that the following details are submitted on the online form when buying your tickets. This information is required for EVERY SUPPORTER ATTENDING the game.
First name
Surname
Address
Date of birth
Country of birth
Passport or National Identity Number
Mobile number
Email address
Outbound travel date
Method of travel into Milan: plane/car/coach/train
Estimated time of arrival into Milan
Accommodation details
Return travel date
Ticket collection point
Tickets will be issued to the lead booker ONLY IF the details of ALL supporters are provided on the online form.
Please check you have completed the form for every supporter attending BEFORE CHECKING OUT.
Stadium entry
You will be refused entry if:
The name on the ticket does not match the photo ID.
An attempt has been made to remove or change the name on the ticket.
Only those supporters with a ticket recorded should travel. Tickets will not be available for purchase in Milan.
Disabled: We will also be provided with five wheelchair bays and associated personal assistants.
Qualifying wheelchair supporters should contact us to register their interest no later than 4pm on Monday February 7 by emailing disability@liverpoolfc.com and marking the subject field as Internazionale away.
Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the greatest number of European away games from the 2019-20 season.
Hospitality members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.
Ticket credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.
As a result of the ongoing pandemic impact, WE WILL NOT BE USING THIS GAME AS A CREDIT DURING THE CURRENT SEASON EITHER. We do not want supporters to feel obliged to travel when they do not feel comfortable doing so. This policy will be reviewed on a game-by game basis during the competition this season, with details provided ahead of each game.
Overseas support: We would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Milan will be provided in the lead up to the game. The information provided is in conjunction with Italian authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.
For further away support information, click here.
COVID-19 LATEST IN ITALY
The current Foreign Commonwealth Development Office advice for travelling to Italy states that, if fully vaccinated with a vaccination approved for use in the EU, then exemptions from quarantine on arrival apply.
However, evidence of the COVID-19 vaccination must be produced at the border and 14 days must also have passed since the final dose.
A Passenger Locator Form and proof of a negative test less than 48 hours prior to arrival must also be produced. Supporters are reminded to follow the most up to date travel advice via www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/italy
.
Italy operates a Green Pass for entry into bars and restaurants, for use on public transport and entering sporting and entertainment venues. The NHS COVID travel pass will be accepted for visiting supporters wishing to frequent such places and for entry to the stadium.
A Green Pass is proof of double vaccination and it is the second date that is checked.
Entry to the stadium is now only permitted by showing the NHS COVID vaccination travel pass.
Mask wearing inside the stadium is mandatory.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: From February 1, you must have had your final vaccine within 180 days for your vaccination certificate to be valid to enter Italy and the stadium. More information here.
Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Milan or the country of Italy.
We advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the Italian Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.