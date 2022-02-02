on Liverpool FC Booking Confirmation e-mails its noted "Lead supporter" details for the member logged in and buying the tickets !



it says on LFC ticket details for Inter the lead booker (the supporter buying the tickets) must collect the tickets in Milan.



im sure if your one of the members in a booking you can collect your own ticket and if you have been assigned a ticket by a member you can collect the assigned ticket yourself.



if you have photo ID and confirmation email as well !



LFCHelp on twitter will probably clarifiy this as they have done in the past when there has been confusion over collecting tickets at euro away games.



ynwa