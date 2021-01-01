I love him but he just needs to know when to not go making stupid fouls
been amazing since mid jan to be fair
He's been one of our best players of late.
He ran like a rabid god, chasing everything forward and backwards. His pressing was immense today.
A rabid god?Not sure if you meant that or not, but it's a brilliant description.
Scored a good goal but we could do with him being more efficient both in his decision making and his finishing.
He should be more efficient. He should make better decisions. He doesn't score enough. BlahBlah Blah. Diaz has been so important this season. And more so from January. He's almost back to the player we signed mid season and making a similar impact now too.
Come on mate, he was mega today.
I found him frustrating. That's not to say he didn't have a good game but you don't what you get from him. One moment, he score a great goal. In another, he's he's giving it away in dangerous areas or messing up a counter. I was just saying that we'll benefit in the run-in if he cuts out or reduces the looseness in his game.
He had a 92% pass completion rate today.
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.
unbelievable work rate from lucho todaywe will need him 100% ready for next sunday
