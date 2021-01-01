« previous next »
Author Topic: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4320 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm
I love him but he just needs to know when to not go making stupid fouls


JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,403
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4321 on: Today at 02:50:44 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 02:49:57 pm
I love him but he just needs to know when to not go making stupid fouls

To be fair to him it wasn't even slightly a foul



Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4322 on: Today at 04:00:47 pm
Only saw the 2nd half but he was really good.


mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4323 on: Today at 04:01:16 pm
been amazing since mid jan to be fair


lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,301
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4324 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:01:16 pm
been amazing since mid jan to be fair
Absolutely, was fantastic today and covered every blade of grass (twice)


MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4325 on: Today at 04:04:22 pm
Scored a good goal but we could do with him being more efficient both in his decision making and his finishing.


Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4326 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm
Brilliant finish and easily our best attacker today, and recently


The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,102
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4327 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:37:38 am
He's been one of our best players of late.
:thumbsup


farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,391
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4328 on: Today at 04:06:39 pm
He ran like a rabid god, chasing everything forward and backwards. His pressing was immense today.



Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4329 on: Today at 04:11:39 pm
Been a huge player for us since the turn of the year.


PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,681
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4330 on: Today at 04:25:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:06:39 pm
He ran like a rabid god, chasing everything forward and backwards. His pressing was immense today.

A rabid god?

Not sure if you meant that or not, but it's a brilliant description.



missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4331 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:25:12 pm
A rabid god?

Not sure if you meant that or not, but it's a brilliant description.

A rabid god.  Not at all like a legless chicken.


farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,391
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4332 on: Today at 04:35:09 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:25:12 pm
A rabid god?

Not sure if you meant that or not, but it's a brilliant description.
Haha, I'm dyslexic today...



newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,444
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4333 on: Today at 04:36:44 pm
He should be more efficient. He should make better decisions. He doesn't score enough.

Blah

Blah

Blah.


Diaz has been so important this season. And more so from January. He's almost back to the player we signed mid season and making a similar impact now too.


DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4334 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm
Bloody great again today. No one in the squad has more desire than him!



Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4335 on: Today at 05:13:32 pm
Full backs are scared of him. He'll always drive us 30 yards up the pitch, because opposition defenders are scared to put a tackle in. Having that kind of player is great for swinging momentum when a little bit under the cosh.


tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4336 on: Today at 05:15:47 pm
The way he runs with the ball reminds me of peak Robben. Elite stuff


SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4337 on: Today at 05:22:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:04:22 pm
Scored a good goal but we could do with him being more efficient both in his decision making and his finishing.

Nitpicking at its absolute best.


Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,422
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4338 on: Today at 05:23:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:04:22 pm
Scored a good goal but we could do with him being more efficient both in his decision making and his finishing.

Come on mate, he was mega today.



Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,714
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4339 on: Today at 05:31:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:36:44 pm
He should be more efficient. He should make better decisions. He doesn't score enough.

Blah

Blah

Blah.


Diaz has been so important this season. And more so from January. He's almost back to the player we signed mid season and making a similar impact now too.
Absolutely. 12 goals in all competitions this season.






Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,292
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4340 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm
Class today



MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4341 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 05:23:55 pm
Come on mate, he was mega today.
I found him frustrating. That's not to say he didn't have a good game but you don't what you get from him. One moment,  he score a great goal. In another, he's he's giving it away in dangerous areas or messing up a counter. I was just saying that we'll benefit in the run-in if he cuts out or reduces the looseness in his game.


Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,653
  • JFT 97
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4342 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:32:16 pm
I found him frustrating. That's not to say he didn't have a good game but you don't what you get from him. One moment,  he score a great goal. In another, he's he's giving it away in dangerous areas or messing up a counter. I was just saying that we'll benefit in the run-in if he cuts out or reduces the looseness in his game.

He had a 92% pass completion rate today.



MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4343 on: Today at 07:37:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:36:00 pm
He had a 92% pass completion rate today.
So you can only give it away by passing? I never knew :)


RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4344 on: Today at 07:39:09 pm
Really has been brilliant these past 2 months, scoring vital goals and full of running, long may it continue  8)




SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4345 on: Today at 10:06:58 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:32:16 pm
I found him frustrating. That's not to say he didn't have a good game but you don't what you get from him. One moment,  he score a great goal. In another, he's he's giving it away in dangerous areas or messing up a counter. I was just saying that we'll benefit in the run-in if he cuts out or reduces the looseness in his game.
someone who didn't know Mo's history would say exactly the same after seeing him today.


kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4346 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm
unbelievable work rate from lucho today

we will need him 100% ready for next sunday


SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4347 on: Today at 10:12:28 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:09:11 pm
unbelievable work rate from lucho today

we will need him 100% ready for next sunday
absolutely.  he's a nightmare for any defence.  maybe give him Thursday night off, at minimum on the bench and only use if necessary.


RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4348 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm
He's definitely looking back to his best again.

Absolute nightmare to mark, I'd rest him midweek and start him against United.


