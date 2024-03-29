And i would say with Mo, Jones, Szobozslai and Mac Allister on the field, we need more that kind of player. I would like a winger at the club but he would have to be providing more in the other aspects of the game than Diaz is to replace Jota.



As I said for me Jones becomes the tipping point.When Jones plays on the left he plays really high and provides width. He is exceptionally press-resistant and really good in the build-up phase. That allows Jota to drift inside and find pockets of space. Jones and Szobo in front of Macca provided us with real width in midfield and create the space in between the lines for Jota.Change that to an Endo-Macca-Szob/Elliott midfield and we lack width on the left. Macca wants to tuck in and so does Jota. That is when Diaz is far more suited to the left side attacking role. Like Jones, he provides width on the left, is exceptionally press-resistant and gives us the kind of control in possession that Gini gave us.Diaz is really good at dropping deep receiving the ball and driving inside. He draws players in and keeps the ball extremely well.