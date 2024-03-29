« previous next »
Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)

Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4280 on: March 29, 2024, 10:14:51 am
Luis Diaz every time for me. A brilliant footballer - and a fighter. For the same reason I'd have Jota in my 'prestige Liverpool XI'. And obviously Mo on the right. Darwin to come on and face tired legs for the last 20 minutes.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4281 on: March 29, 2024, 01:51:56 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 29, 2024, 03:39:19 am
Maybe because he has scored 6 goals in the league? Im a big fan of his but that type of output isnt hard to replace.

Very reductive just to judge on that really - his pressing, chance creation etc are all big parts of how we play
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4282 on: March 29, 2024, 03:39:24 pm
this is very similar to the Virgil and Gomez situations.

it took quite a while for them to get back to normal strength and confidence following their bad injuries, and so a lot of ppl started to write them off.

same's happening now with Lucho. we've seen him be a lot more physical in his play in the last month or so.  he is a very important player for us.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4283 on: March 29, 2024, 05:26:36 pm
Quote from: JP! on March 28, 2024, 11:57:26 am
He's a fantastic player, people being so blasé about seeing the back of him boggles my mind.

I'm not blasé about seeing the back of him from a footballing perspective. Some players just don't 'click' with me in the sort of way that would make me miss them when they leave. Jota would be another example. If you told me we had to sell one of Diaz, Jota, and Tsimikas, I'd obviously go with Tsimikas, but I'd feel worse about it than either of the others.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4284 on: March 29, 2024, 05:42:39 pm
Quote from: cptrios on March 29, 2024, 05:26:36 pm
I'm not blasé about seeing the back of him from a footballing perspective. Some players just don't 'click' with me in the sort of way that would make me miss them when they leave. Jota would be another example. If you told me we had to sell one of Diaz, Jota, and Tsimikas, I'd obviously go with Tsimikas, but I'd feel worse about it than either of the others.

Genuinely curious why youd feel worse about a back up left back who hasnt pulled up any trees in his time here leaving the club over two players who have at times been our best players for periods of time?

Not taking the piss, Ive just never heard something like that before
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4285 on: March 29, 2024, 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: JP! on March 28, 2024, 11:57:26 am
He's a fantastic player, people being so blasé about seeing the back of him boggles my mind.

It's crazy, he's brilliant.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4286 on: March 29, 2024, 07:33:53 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 29, 2024, 05:42:39 pm
Genuinely curious why youd feel worse about a back up left back who hasnt pulled up any trees in his time here leaving the club over two players who have at times been our best players for periods of time?

Not taking the piss, Ive just never heard something like that before

The simple answer is that I like Tsimikas and I don't have feelings either way toward Diaz or Jota. A big part of that is that Tsimikas seems like he cares a lot more about being a Liverpool player than they do. Not a slight on them, for the record - just a reason to like Tsimikas more.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4287 on: March 29, 2024, 07:43:11 pm
Quote from: Draex on March 29, 2024, 09:28:34 am
Yep Jota - Nunez - Salah would be my first choice.

That is hugely imbalanced though. That is essentially playing with three out-and-out strikers. Diaz for me has a far higher work rate, drops deeper and gets more involved in the build-up play. He also holds a wider position than Jota.

I think Jota is a brilliant finisher and is more of a threat but tends to play more like an inside forward than Diaz and is far less involved in games than Lucho.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4288 on: March 29, 2024, 07:46:07 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 07:43:11 pm
That is hugely imbalanced though. That is essentially playing with three out-and-out strikers. Diaz for me has a far higher work rate, drops deeper and gets more involved in the build-up play. He also holds a wider position than Jota.

I think Jota is a brilliant finisher and is more of a threat but tends to play more like an inside forward than Diaz and is far less involved in games than Lucho.

Playing three forwards shouldnt be an issue and Jota is very switched on defensively as he illustrated against City in the home game last season. For me there isnt a question that Jota is better.

For all of Diazs work, he is still a level below Jota in output and the attributes he does bring are not of a high enough quality to justify him starting ahead of him.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4289 on: March 29, 2024, 07:56:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 29, 2024, 07:46:07 pm
Playing three forwards shouldnt be an issue and Jota is very switched on defensively as he illustrated against City in the home game last season. For me there isnt a question that Jota is better.

For all of Diazs work, he is still a level below Jota in output and the attributes he does bring are not of a high enough quality to justify him starting ahead of him.

Jota's output isn't consistent though. I mean not so long ago he went a year without scoring.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4290 on: March 29, 2024, 08:13:39 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 07:56:18 pm
Jota's output isn't consistent though. I mean not so long ago he went a year without scoring.

That was a freak occurrence and either side of that he has been incredible. Even with that form he still out performs Diaz.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4291 on: March 29, 2024, 08:33:05 pm
Quote from: JP! on March 29, 2024, 01:51:56 pm
Very reductive just to judge on that really - his pressing, chance creation etc are all big parts of how we play
His pressing and ability to carry the ball up the pitch are valuable, but he doesn't really create chances.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4292 on: March 29, 2024, 08:41:05 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on March 29, 2024, 08:33:05 pm
His pressing and ability to carry the ball up the pitch are valuable, but he doesn't really create chances.

His shot creating actions are not bad are they?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4293 on: March 29, 2024, 08:49:27 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 07:43:11 pm
That is hugely imbalanced though. That is essentially playing with three out-and-out strikers. Diaz for me has a far higher work rate, drops deeper and gets more involved in the build-up play. He also holds a wider position than Jota.

I think Jota is a brilliant finisher and is more of a threat but tends to play more like an inside forward than Diaz and is far less involved in games than Lucho.

Salah is not an out and out striker though.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4294 on: March 29, 2024, 08:53:34 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 29, 2024, 08:49:27 pm
Salah is not an out and out striker though.

Salah has almost no defensive responsibilities. For me, he plays as a wide creative striker. Since Salah arrived we have played with a lopsided formation with the right side pushed higher up the pitch and with Salah far less involved defensively than the left-sided attacker.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4295 on: March 29, 2024, 09:00:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 08:53:34 pm
Salah has almost no defensive responsibilities. For me, he plays as a wide creative striker. Since Salah arrived we have played with a lopsided formation with the right side pushed higher up the pitch and with Salah far less involved defensively than the left-sided attacker.
He's been found in the RB position far more of late than in previous seasons. It's harsh to say that he has almost no defensive responsibilities.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4296 on: March 29, 2024, 09:18:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on March 29, 2024, 09:00:29 pm
He's been found in the RB position far more of late than in previous seasons. It's harsh to say that he has almost no defensive responsibilities.

Ending up in the right-back position and being tasked with tracking your opposite number are completely different things though. Salah is allowed to let his man go because we believe that Salah is far more dangerous than the player he lets go.

Mane and Diaz haven't been given that freedom on the left and have been tasked with far more defensive work. That isn't a role that really suits Jota. Jota is really good at pressing but isn't as good defensively as Diaz or Mane for me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4297 on: March 29, 2024, 09:20:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 09:18:04 pm
Ending up in the right-back position and being tasked with tracking your opposite number are completely different things though. Salah is allowed to let his man go because we believe that Salah is far more dangerous than the player he lets go.

Mane and Diaz haven't been given that freedom on the left and have been tasked with far more defensive work. That isn't a role that really suits Jota. Jota is really good at pressing but isn't as good defensively as Diaz or Mane for me.

But Jota gives more output and thats in a team that has included Nunez and Salah. For me its not even close as to who starts. Diaz is a good player but not at Jotas level.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4298 on: March 29, 2024, 09:27:56 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 29, 2024, 09:20:54 pm
But Jota gives more output and thats in a team that has included Nunez and Salah. For me its not even close as to who starts. Diaz is a good player but not at Jotas level.

What do you mean by output?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4299 on: March 29, 2024, 09:31:15 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 09:27:56 pm
What do you mean by output?

Scoring goals, getting good chances, creating chances.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4300 on: March 29, 2024, 09:33:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 09:18:04 pm
Ending up in the right-back position and being tasked with tracking your opposite number are completely different things though. Salah is allowed to let his man go because we believe that Salah is far more dangerous than the player he lets go.

Mane and Diaz haven't been given that freedom on the left and have been tasked with far more defensive work. That isn't a role that really suits Jota. Jota is really good at pressing but isn't as good defensively as Diaz or Mane for me.
But that's what I meant, Al. Salah end us in the RB position by tracking all the way from upfront when the RB is in front of him or just being passed by the attacker. You watch the games, you must have seen that. In fact, Darwin does that on the other side often too. Diaz tries, but he's not tracking back with such efficiency as Salah and Darwin. Agree with you on Jota being boss in that aspect.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4301 on: March 29, 2024, 09:54:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 29, 2024, 09:31:15 pm
Scoring goals, getting good chances, creating chances.

This season Diaz has made slightly more key passes than Jota. He has also made more passes at a far higher completion rate. Has made more crosses and is involved far earlier in our build-up. For me they are different types of players. Diaz is far more a traditional wide midfield player. His role now especially without Jones in the team is almost a hybrid winger/controller.

Jota is far more of a forward and is at his best when he doesn't really get involved in the build-up phase but drifts into space in a kind of old-fashioned inside forward role.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4302 on: March 29, 2024, 09:58:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on March 29, 2024, 09:54:41 pm
This season Diaz has made slightly more key passes than Jota. He has also made more passes at a far higher completion rate. Has made more crosses and is involved far earlier in our build-up. For me they are different types of players. Diaz is far more a traditional wide midfield player. His role now especially without Jones in the team is almost a hybrid winger/controller.

Jota is far more of a forward and is at his best when he doesn't really get involved in the build-up phase but drifts into space in a kind of old-fashioned inside forward role.

And i would say with Mo, Jones, Szobozslai and Mac Allister on the field, we need more that kind of player. I would like a winger at the club but he would have to be providing more in the other aspects of the game than Diaz is to replace Jota.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4303 on: March 29, 2024, 09:58:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on March 29, 2024, 09:33:45 pm
But that's what I meant, Al. Salah end us in the RB position by tracking all the way from upfront when the RB is in front of him or just being passed by the attacker. You watch the games, you must have seen that. In fact, Darwin does that on the other side often too. Diaz tries, but he's not tracking back with such efficiency as Salah and Darwin. Agree with you on Jota being boss in that aspect.

Salah ends up in the right back position though when our right back empties that space, either Trent drifting inside or Bradley overlapping. We don't really do that on the left. Robertson or Gomez on that side play a far more conservative game. Mane or latterly Diaz have been far more tasked with becoming an extra body in midfield and sitting in front of the left back.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4304 on: March 29, 2024, 10:16:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 29, 2024, 09:58:28 pm
And i would say with Mo, Jones, Szobozslai and Mac Allister on the field, we need more that kind of player. I would like a winger at the club but he would have to be providing more in the other aspects of the game than Diaz is to replace Jota.

As I said for me Jones becomes the tipping point.

When Jones plays on the left he plays really high and provides width. He is exceptionally press-resistant and really good in the build-up phase. That allows Jota to drift inside and find pockets of space. Jones and Szobo in front of Macca provided us with real width in midfield and create the space in between the lines for Jota.

Change that to an Endo-Macca-Szob/Elliott midfield and we lack width on the left. Macca wants to tuck in and so does Jota. That is when Diaz is far more suited to the left side attacking role. Like Jones, he provides width on the left, is exceptionally press-resistant and gives us the kind of control in possession that Gini gave us.

Diaz is really good at dropping deep receiving the ball and driving inside. He draws players in and keeps the ball extremely well.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4305 on: Yesterday at 12:07:29 am
Quote from: cptrios on March 29, 2024, 07:33:53 pm
The simple answer is that I like Tsimikas and I don't have feelings either way toward Diaz or Jota. A big part of that is that Tsimikas seems like he cares a lot more about being a Liverpool player than they do. Not a slight on them, for the record - just a reason to like Tsimikas more.

You're entitled to your opinion of course but this feels like the ramblings of a madman.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4306 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 12:07:29 am
You're entitled to your opinion of course but this feels like the ramblings of a madman.

I don't think so. It's a familiar syndrome for a football supporter. The most revered player at Liverpool in 1977 when we won our first Big One wasn't Keegan or Toshack or Heighway or Hughes or Cally. It wasn't McDermottt or Kennedy. It was Joey Jones, the most technically deficient player on our pitch.

Supporters always warm to those who seem to feel the same way about the club as they do. Tsimikas has that vibe. He's a much better player than Joey was too.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4307 on: Yesterday at 09:34:30 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:32:00 am
I don't think so. It's a familiar syndrome for a football supporter. The most revered player at Liverpool in 1977 when we won our first Big One wasn't Keegan or Toshack or Heighway or Hughes or Cally. It wasn't McDermottt or Kennedy. It was Joey Jones, the most technically deficient player on our pitch.

Supporters always warm to those who seem to feel the same way about the club as they do. Tsimikas has that vibe. He's a much better player than Joey was too.

I sort of get that half but to say they have "no feelings either way" towards two of our best players honestly just sounds fucking mental to me.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4308 on: Yesterday at 02:49:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 29, 2024, 08:41:05 pm
His shot creating actions are not bad are they?
Theyre decent, but his shot map isnt great and he rarely sets up others.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4309 on: Yesterday at 07:40:34 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:49:49 pm
Theyre decent, but his shot map isnt great and he rarely sets up others.

Yep. He has been decent but he hasnt been great for a while.
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4310 on: Today at 02:00:19 am
What do you guys think what Edwards makes of Diaz ?
Re: Luis Díaz (Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda)
Reply #4311 on: Today at 02:16:00 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 02:00:19 am
What do you guys think what Edwards makes of Diaz ?
Dont think he wouldve signed him. Hes been a good signing and added a dimension to our attack that we didnt have, but his underlying numbers werent great at Porto and havent been stellar here either.
