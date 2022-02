Yep, all Tottenham journos ran the story about them being in for Diaz too, perhaps they should look in to why they keep having these public pursuits of players like Dybala, Lautaro, Fernandes, Diaz etc then never getting them. Hardly our fault.



Mainly because he doesn't actually want to spend that kind of money but wants to show that he does. You would think it was his money that Levy was spending! Generally when Spurs buy a player you don't tend to hear about it till its done, but the ones they "lose out" on seem to be heavily reported.As reported, it turns out Diaz, his agent and Porto preferred our deal! Porto know they have a better chance of getting those addons!