Aren't the labour party much better off if he stays as PM? They can use all of this against him at the next election, which not even they could fuck up, surely? Get him replaced and they will be given a clean slate in the eyes of a lot of tory voters.



Not in my opinion because people underestimate Johnson and his ability to get votes. He polled in huge numbers during the last election and having canvassed during the EU referendum, you would be surprised as to how many mentioned him as one of many reasons why they should vote out.There is quite simply nobody else in the Tory party that can gather muster up the same level of enthusiasm and ability to get votes than him. He is an amazing campaigner and for some reason, the English in particular lap this shit up.Its one of the reasons the Tory party has never got shot of him. They know his ability and there is nobody who could have gotten them the majority they have.