Author Topic: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread

Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #40 on: Today at 03:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:04:15 pm
He'll be headed to the States after this I reckon, probably be some kind of "media personality".

Would be great if - after he renounced his citizenship - they refused him a visa.


Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:17:28 pm
I think this has to be thrown back at the Torys, the Tory party have a duty to put it's house in order when they have a leader who continually breaks the law, who continually lies to the country. a leader who has no shame or guilt when breaking the law.
All Labour. SNP etc can do is call for his resignation, the Tory party has the power to remove him, the Tory party has to answer on why they aren't also calling for his resignation.

Problem is the Tories have gone the way of the Republicans now. They have enough MPs who either don't believe the truth and don't believe he has broken the law, or don't believe it applies to them. The likes of Dorries, Rees-Mogg and their even crazier backbenchers (that woman who beat Ed Balls whose name escaped me being the battiest) aren't quite traitors and seditionists like Ted Cruz and Majorie Taylor-Greene - but they probably would be if it benefited them.


oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #42 on: Today at 03:31:14 pm »
Maybe the makers of Monopoly should put in a Sue Gray card instead of a get of of Jail card.
"You've been caught red handed breaking the law. Sue Gray says you did nothing wrong so you don't have to go to jail. keep this card for the rest of the game"

Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm »
I am sorry you are offended and I got caught out



oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:25:28 pm
Problem is the Tories have gone the way of the Republicans now. They have enough MPs who either don't believe the truth and don't believe he has broken the law, or don't believe it applies to them. The likes of Dorries, Rees-Mogg and their even crazier backbenchers (that woman who beat Ed Balls whose name escaped me being the battiest) aren't quite traitors and seditionists like Ted Cruz and Majorie Taylor-Greene - but they probably would be if it benefited them.
We have gone down the same nasty road as the US, what is so sickening is like the US the people cheering on these charlatans talk about patriotism and a UK to be proud of but they don't give a toss about the country they are creating for their children and g/children. we have lost a lot over the last few years. we took so much for granted.

Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:16:21 pm
Chope on Sky News. Just when you thought Johnson and Truss were the last to crawl from the slimy pond...

Chope is pond scum.
And before anyone says otherwise, remember this turd in a suit blocked a bill to make upskirting illegal.
He also objected to the Hillsborough debate because he wanted more time to discuss his/MPs pension arrangements.
People trying to excuse his actions with the argument that he is eccentric and a Parliamentary Pedant are just as bad.
Cant abide him, along with the likes of Swayne, Bone, Leigh and all the other thick bastards with plums in their mouths




12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:42:11 pm
We have gone down the same nasty road as the US, what is so sickening is like the US the people cheering on these charlatans talk about patriotism and a UK to be proud of but they don't give a toss about the country they are creating for their children and g/children. we have lost a lot over the last few years. we took so much for granted.
When you realise Bannon was openly advising Johnson Gove and Frottage
I honestly think the UKIP civil war in the Tory party unleashed a wave of racism which was validated by the assorted scum in No10 (and I include Cameron and May in that with their hostile environment). The scum in the ERG realised that they could validate all manner of toxic views and get them on board and use them to gain power in the Party by threatening to split the Tory Party.
Johnson only had to appeal to 35% of voters such is the system.



Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:22:52 pm
Here's what will happen:

1 - Sue Gray's report will say that parties happened, that they were misguided but not illegal (as they took place on crown property). Following the report Reynolds will obviously go - Simon Case is massively, massively weakened aswell.
2 - Johnson will say the report shows he did nothing illegal, followed the guidance, vaccines etc BUT that he acknowledges the hurt caused - and therefore won't continue as PM beyond the next general election, playing the card of resigning whilst not actually resigning at all. Says to the Tory backbenchers who are angry - why get rid of me, I'm going anyway.
3 - Sunak and Truss destroy each other by briefing each other to death - meaning either Johnson stays on or Gove wins in late 2023.
4 - Somehow England still votes the fuckers in.

5. Johnson does the rounds on Have I Got News For You, and other current affairs shows, where he pretends to forget which show hes on, bumbles around a bit for comedic effect and chucks in a couple of phrases that sound a bit politically incorrect, regulars and panelists on said shows fall around in hysterics at what a character he is. Hell then probably do something a bit daft in public, like pretending to be stuck up a tree and ends up successfully rehabilitated in the eyes of all those that thought he was brilliant before.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Johnson should resign. (I think he's the assistant referee bloke).  Might be the first to call for it - we'll see if it's the start of a co-ordinated campaign among senior Tories.





Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm »
Roger Gale was on the radio saying hes put a letter in to the 1922 committee.  It may have been in for a while by the sounds of things, but he was basically saying enough is enough now. Hes not been Johnsons biggest fan for a while though, it has to be said.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 04:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:57:37 pm
Roger Gale was on the radio saying hes put a letter in to the 1922 committee.  It may have been in for a while by the sounds of things, but he was basically saying enough is enough now. Hes not been Johnsons biggest fan for a while though, it has to be said.
I mean, it'd be a shame if the 1922 committee didn't do something really big to celebrate their 100th anniversary...





Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:11:34 pm
Didnt realise it was a party :lmao

OMFG, is that the best he could come up with?

Now, hes a c*nt, but people from all parties have broken lockdown rules on occasion.  But it takes a special kind of talent to get caught out like this.


Now we know why he didnt sack Cummings.  How could he have?
I know Matt Lucas does a brilliant impression of Johnson but this did remind me of the Little Britain sketch where the politician (Walliams) and his wife (Lucas) are giving the apology speech (referred to this in the CoVid thread earlier!

Walliams saying something like...

I accidentally fell into the young mans anus and whilst attempting to free myself, I may have inadvertently buggered him senseless - I trust this will be the end of the matter




Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:22:52 pm
Here's what will happen:

1 - Sue Gray's report will say that parties happened, that they were misguided but not illegal (as they took place on crown property). Following the report Reynolds will obviously go - Simon Case is massively, massively weakened aswell.
2 - Johnson will say the report shows he did nothing illegal, followed the guidance, vaccines etc BUT that he acknowledges the hurt caused - and therefore won't continue as PM beyond the next general election, playing the card of resigning whilst not actually resigning at all. Says to the Tory backbenchers who are angry - why get rid of me, I'm going anyway.
3 - Sunak and Truss destroy each other by briefing each other to death - meaning either Johnson stays on or Gove wins in late 2023.
4 - Somehow England still votes the fuckers in.

5 - This thread will somehow descend into bickering about the state of the Labour party and get locked.



oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:19:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:53:00 pm
When you realise Bannon was openly advising Johnson Gove and Frottage
I honestly think the UKIP civil war in the Tory party unleashed a wave of racism which was validated by the assorted scum in No10 (and I include Cameron and May in that with their hostile environment). The scum in the ERG realised that they could validate all manner of toxic views and get them on board and use them to gain power in the Party by threatening to split the Tory Party.
Johnson only had to appeal to 35% of voters such is the system.
Yep. agree with everything you say. we became a angry country after 2016, the ERG and Johnson etc wound up the angry racists like fiddles, they treated the ignorant like fools.

Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:45:01 pm
The lazy bastard has quite a lot to gain actually - he no longer has to put in all the work being PM requires, and stick to all the rules.

It's just a case of whether his ego can take the shame of resigning in disgrace, and how addicted to the power he is.

I honestly don't think he's doing much in the way of work anyway. Like Trump, he feels entitled to holding power, but only to enjoy the trappings and perks. The responsibility goes to others.





Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:22:52 pm
Here's what will happen:

1 - Sue Gray's report will say that parties happened, that they were misguided but not illegal (as they took place on crown property). Following the report Reynolds will obviously go - Simon Case is massively, massively weakened aswell.
2 - Johnson will say the report shows he did nothing illegal, followed the guidance, vaccines etc BUT that he acknowledges the hurt caused - and therefore won't continue as PM beyond the next general election, playing the card of resigning whilst not actually resigning at all. Says to the Tory backbenchers who are angry - why get rid of me, I'm going anyway.
3 - Sunak and Truss destroy each other by briefing each other to death - meaning either Johnson stays on or Gove wins in late 2023.
4 - Somehow England still votes the fuckers in.
I think it's gone too far for that, the economy sleaze, corruption and Europe destroyed Major's government between 1992 and 1997.  I now have hope that they at least won't be the largest party at the next election.


The next election campaign (2 years away) all these lies need to be on party literature, make the campaign all about the government's record, Brexit will really start to be hitting home too by then, levelling up will be shown to be the myth it was always going to be.


Johnson is fucked and the best thing about it is there is nobody screaming out as ready to replace him.


Keir has a very good chance of being the PM after the next election.  Governments lose elections, the opposition rarely win them




So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:04:15 pm
He'll be headed to the States after this I reckon, probably be some kind of "media personality".

I think any fame in the States would be short lived.

Frottage is more their cup of tea rather than a bumbling, Billy Bunteresque Toad of Toad Hall wannabe.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:20:45 pm
I honestly don't think he's doing much in the way of work anyway. Like Trump, he feels entitled to holding power, but only to enjoy the trappings and perks. The responsibility goes to others.
100% his advisors do all the work, write his speeches etc, he wants to cling on because he is the PM and the glory that brings him.  He gives not a fuck about the party allegations, only that he has been caught out.

He's a liar, he's been caught out time and time again, two days ago he tried to laugh the allegations off as some sort of joke, giggling like a public school boy caught with his hand in the biscuit tin having a midnight snack after lights out, yesterday he went to ground and sent a junior minister out on the TV rounds, today he had no choice but to front up and offer a feeble attempt at an apology.

He's a c*nt




Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:20:45 pm
I honestly don't think he's doing much in the way of work anyway. Like Trump, he feels entitled to holding power, but only to enjoy the trappings and perks. The responsibility goes to others.

Oh absolutely, but he still has to turn up to PMQs etc every week.


Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 05:07:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:19:23 pm
Yep. agree with everything you say. we became a angry country after 2016, the ERG and Johnson etc wound up the angry racists like fiddles, they treated the ignorant like fools.
The racists became empowered again. Overt racism was becoming a rarity, but since 2015/16 it really has reared its ugly head again.

On another matter, Labour and the opposition need to be planting the seed that the tories have all been in on this and have enabled this chancer, and that a simple change of leadership will not be enough.

Any incoming leader, however hard they may try to distance themselves, need to be shown up as being part of the cronyism, the lies, the incompetence, the double standards and that simply chucking the fat scruffy twat under the bus just wont wash.


TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:13:25 pm »
Quite a few of his own MPs on and off the record saying Johnson has to go.


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:28:28 pm
I think it's gone too far for that, the economy sleaze, corruption and Europe destroyed Major's government between 1992 and 1997.  I now have hope that they at least won't be the largest party at the next election.


The next election campaign (2 years away) all these lies need to be on party literature, make the campaign all about the government's record, Brexit will really start to be hitting home too by then, levelling up will be shown to be the myth it was always going to be.


Johnson is fucked and the best thing about it is there is nobody screaming out as ready to replace him.


Keir has a very good chance of being the PM after the next election.  Governments lose elections, the opposition rarely win them

Don't see it, unfortunately. Without Scotland, Labour are permanently diminished. The Tories will always have a numerical advantage in England. That doesn't mean Starmer can't be the next PM, but whatever coalition can be cobbled together will, I fear, only marginally outnumber the Tories.

You would need a 1997 scale backlash in England to put Labour on a confident footing - I just don't see something like that as a possibility at this point.





Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #62 on: Today at 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:56:15 pm
Oh absolutely, but he still has to turn up to PMQs etc every week.

the only reason he might resign is if it suits his interest. He certainly won't budge if he thinks it makes him look like he's leaving with his tail between his legs. PMQs is uncomfortable, but ultimately it's just a noise he has to deal with, and ultimately no opposition ever won an election off the back of their performances during PMQs.

I remember between 97 and '01, commentators would regularly say Billy Hague had bested Blair at the despatch box - didn't stop him being crushed at the next election though.





Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #63 on: Today at 05:21:24 pm »
Fuck all will come of this.
Even if it does, this twat will come up smelling of roses.


LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #64 on: Today at 05:31:21 pm »
Aren't the labour party much better off if he stays as PM? They can use all of this against him at the next election, which not even they could fuck up, surely? Get him replaced and they will be given a clean slate in the eyes of a lot of tory voters.



thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:32:59 pm »
The word Tory was first used as a pejorative. It is believed to come from the Irish toruighe. Tory was applied to particularly cruel robbers.  Little has changed since the 17th century.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:36:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:31:21 pm
Aren't the labour party much better off if he stays as PM? They can use all of this against him at the next election, which not even they could fuck up, surely? Get him replaced and they will be given a clean slate in the eyes of a lot of tory voters.

Not in my opinion because people underestimate Johnson and his ability to get votes. He polled in huge numbers during the last election and having canvassed during the EU referendum, you would be surprised as to how many mentioned him as one of many reasons why they should vote out.

There is quite simply nobody else in the Tory party that can gather muster up the same level of enthusiasm and ability to get votes than him. He is an amazing campaigner and for some reason, the English in particular lap this shit up.

Its one of the reasons the Tory party has never got shot of him. They know his ability and there is nobody who could have gotten them the majority they have.

