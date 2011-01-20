This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
I did not get it today. I didnt even know such a word existed.
people like big dick nick.
That definitely wasn't the start I was looking forWordle 219 5/6⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
4/6 That is a tricky one. Spent 20 minutes trying to think of one word that fit three of those letters
Got it in 3 today after my first failure yesterday.However, I come with news of something a little more niche for our community of Welshies.Behold... CYRDLE: https://cyrdle.web.app/
Cyrdle 219 4/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Solution: LLWLLIt turns out typing in Everton's form is the solution more often than not.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Its all about winning shiny things.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]