You mean Chelsea are a sell-to-buy club?... Aren't they doing exactly what you criticise FSG for?



Chelsea sell a load of youth talent to offset the cost of buying back Lukaku - thats a good thing and a well run club.



Liverpool sell a load of youth talent and 'dead wood' to lower net spend - #PleaseBanMeForALongTime





It isn't about sell to buy it was about circumventing FFP. Spending on Academy players does not count for FFP.So someone like Abramovich can spend hundreds of millions hoovering up young talent that doesn't count for FFP. Then sell them at £20m to £30m and effectively use that FFP transfer profit to stay within FFP.Even if they are not academy players, signing players and loaning them out means their value from an accounting point of view is virtually nil. When you sell them from an accounting view it is pure profit.