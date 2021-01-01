« previous next »
The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
I managed to get suspended on Twitter, and have since decided not appeal the matter. I think my mental health is better for it.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:16:50 pm
I managed to get suspended on Twitter, and have since decided not appeal the matter. I think my mental health is better for it.

You rapscallion... :D
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Never post whilst under the influence..
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
I managed to get suspended on Twitter, and have since decided not appeal the matter. I think my mental health is better for it.
I got banned from the Liverpool Echo comments sections for ripping fascists/tories. My mental health has benefited for being out of that cesspool too.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
Why haven't you signed up here with your real name and given your full details in your profile?

I think you should leave Barry 67cherryred alone, just because he has an unusual name is not reason to pick on him
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
You mean Chelsea are a sell-to-buy club?... Aren't they doing exactly what you criticise FSG for?

Chelsea sell a load of youth talent to offset the cost of buying back Lukaku - thats a good thing and a well run club.

Liverpool sell a load of youth talent and 'dead wood' to lower net spend - #PleaseBanMeForALongTime


It isn't about sell to buy it was about circumventing FFP. Spending on Academy players does not count for FFP.

So someone like Abramovich can spend hundreds of millions hoovering up young talent that doesn't count for FFP. Then sell them at £20m to £30m and effectively use that FFP transfer profit to stay within FFP.

Even if they are not academy players, signing players and loaning them out means their value from an accounting point of view is virtually nil. When you sell them from an accounting view it is pure profit.
Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
It isn't about sell to buy it was about circumventing FFP. Spending on Academy players does not count for FFP.

So someone like Abramovich can spend hundreds of millions hoovering up young talent that doesn't count for FFP. Then sell them at £20m to £30m and effectively use that FFP transfer profit to stay within FFP.

Even if they are not academy players, signing players and loaning them out means their value from an accounting point of view is virtually nil. When you sell them from an accounting view it is pure profit.

I think you have moved down the slip road of this topic and are now heading into another thread
