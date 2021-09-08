« previous next »
Offline KillieRed

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #160 on: September 8, 2021, 01:16:50 pm »

I managed to get suspended on Twitter, and have since decided not appeal the matter. I think my mental health is better for it.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #161 on: September 8, 2021, 01:51:26 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  8, 2021, 01:16:50 pm
I managed to get suspended on Twitter, and have since decided not appeal the matter. I think my mental health is better for it.

You rapscallion... :D
Offline KillieRed

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #162 on: September 8, 2021, 02:48:13 pm »
Never post whilst under the influence..
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #163 on: September 8, 2021, 04:11:10 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  8, 2021, 01:16:50 pm
I managed to get suspended on Twitter, and have since decided not appeal the matter. I think my mental health is better for it.
I got banned from the Liverpool Echo comments sections for ripping fascists/tories. My mental health has benefited for being out of that cesspool too.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #164 on: September 8, 2021, 11:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  8, 2021, 08:07:47 am
Why haven't you signed up here with your real name and given your full details in your profile?

I think you should leave Barry 67cherryred alone, just because he has an unusual name is not reason to pick on him
Offline Al 666

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #165 on: September 8, 2021, 11:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  8, 2021, 09:11:32 am
You mean Chelsea are a sell-to-buy club?... Aren't they doing exactly what you criticise FSG for?

Chelsea sell a load of youth talent to offset the cost of buying back Lukaku - thats a good thing and a well run club.

Liverpool sell a load of youth talent and 'dead wood' to lower net spend - #PleaseBanMeForALongTime


It isn't about sell to buy it was about circumventing FFP. Spending on Academy players does not count for FFP.

So someone like Abramovich can spend hundreds of millions hoovering up young talent that doesn't count for FFP. Then sell them at £20m to £30m and effectively use that FFP transfer profit to stay within FFP.

Even if they are not academy players, signing players and loaning them out means their value from an accounting point of view is virtually nil. When you sell them from an accounting view it is pure profit.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #166 on: September 9, 2021, 12:27:41 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  8, 2021, 11:49:27 pm
It isn't about sell to buy it was about circumventing FFP. Spending on Academy players does not count for FFP.

So someone like Abramovich can spend hundreds of millions hoovering up young talent that doesn't count for FFP. Then sell them at £20m to £30m and effectively use that FFP transfer profit to stay within FFP.

Even if they are not academy players, signing players and loaning them out means their value from an accounting point of view is virtually nil. When you sell them from an accounting view it is pure profit.

I think you have moved down the slip road of this topic and are now heading into another thread
Online cdav

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #167 on: September 13, 2021, 04:26:53 pm »
https://dean-magazine.ghost.io/the-cold-dead-world-of-the-extremely-online-liverpool-fan/

Thought this was an interesting article on the subject of LFC twitter
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #168 on: September 13, 2021, 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on September 13, 2021, 04:26:53 pm
https://dean-magazine.ghost.io/the-cold-dead-world-of-the-extremely-online-liverpool-fan/

Thought this was an interesting article on the subject of LFC twitter
Good that. I had to double check that I hadn't written it myself, as it pretty much captures my viewpoint on all this (apart from my not being on Twitter).
Offline afc turkish

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #169 on: September 13, 2021, 06:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 13, 2021, 05:57:38 pm
Good that. I had to double check that I hadn't written it myself, as it pretty much captures my viewpoint on all this (apart from my not being on Twitter).

Online Liverpool fans are cogently lackadaisical?
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #170 on: September 13, 2021, 06:35:53 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 13, 2021, 06:34:31 pm
Online Liverpool fans are cogently lackadaisical?
Your post is untenable
Online Fitzy.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #171 on: September 13, 2021, 08:34:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on September 13, 2021, 04:26:53 pm
https://dean-magazine.ghost.io/the-cold-dead-world-of-the-extremely-online-liverpool-fan/

Thought this was an interesting article on the subject of LFC twitter
Just came here to post this. Excellent.
Online Fitzy.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:35:41 am »
The cretins flooding Twitter after yesterday's game.

These thick morons do not actually like the actual football. Taking no joy from that wonderful spectacle. Leaning into old biases, prejudices and horrible takes. Finding fault with absolute glee. Slagging off footballers of the team they 'love'.

Spent all summer saying Liverpool won't make top 4 but then take no comfort from Liverpool winning a game in a competition that is the by-product of finishing in the top 4.

So strange.
Online Jwils21

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #173 on: Today at 07:53:38 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:35:41 am
These thick morons do not actually like the actual football. Taking no joy from that wonderful spectacle. Leaning into old biases, prejudices and horrible takes. Finding fault with absolute glee. Slagging off footballers of the team they 'love'.

Theyll never understand what it means to be a Liverpool fan and will call anyone with any shred of positivity a Top Red.

Take that video the club put up on Twitter yesterday about our previous meetings with Milan and the storied European history of both clubs, all of the comments underneath were people hiding behind anonymous profiles replying with nonsense like dont care sign Mbappe or fans of other clubs tweeting dead club or player X is clear of player Y etc.

For Football Twitter its about either begging for the next FIFA-esque transfer or trying to trash talk. Its almost as if people see this weird behaviour and accept it as the norm. Imagine someone on the Kop after Hendersons goal sitting there shouting ANNOUNCE HAALAND or HENDO GOAL MILAN IN THE MUD POGBA COME OUTSIDE at absolutely nobody, because thats what Twitter essentially is.
Online Fitzy.

Re: The creeping silent army of the ether (Twitter-Whoppery)
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:14:31 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 07:53:38 am
“HENDO GOAL MILAN IN THE MUD POGBA COME OUTSIDE”

I think this has got legs...maybe to the tune of the Great Escape...



:P
