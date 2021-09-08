These thick morons do not actually like the actual football. Taking no joy from that wonderful spectacle. Leaning into old biases, prejudices and horrible takes. Finding fault with absolute glee. Slagging off footballers of the team they 'love'.
Theyll never understand what it means to be a Liverpool fan and will call anyone with any shred of positivity a Top Red.
Take that video the club put up on Twitter yesterday about our previous meetings with Milan and the storied European history of both clubs, all of the comments underneath were people hiding behind anonymous profiles replying with nonsense like dont care sign Mbappe or fans of other clubs tweeting dead club or player X is clear of player Y etc.
For Football Twitter its about either begging for the next FIFA-esque transfer or trying to trash talk. Its almost as if people see this weird behaviour and accept it as the norm. Imagine someone on the Kop after Hendersons goal sitting there shouting ANNOUNCE HAALAND or HENDO GOAL MILAN IN THE MUD POGBA COME OUTSIDE at absolutely nobody, because thats what Twitter essentially is.