Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 16202 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arsenal-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details

£10 a ticket, 5.2k Allocation

I know its gets bit boring for some but how is this sale right?

Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30

The fourth sale should be for STHs and members for having attended home cup games going back to whatever season. A season ticket is for home prem games not away
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm
I know its gets bit boring for some but how is this sale right?

Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30

The fourth sale should be for STHs and members for having attended home cup games going back to whatever season. A season ticket is for home prem games not away
yeah of course it's stupid but feels like a change that will on come at the start of the new season, hopefully it's addressed in the summer
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: League Cup
« Reply #202 on: Today at 10:43:29 am »
Do I get the credits from tickets that appear on my 'History of Tickets' if they were bought through my season ticket, I'm the owner but someone else is listed as the 'Purchased by'?
Offline kemlyn1629

Re: League Cup
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on Today at 10:43:29 am
Do I get the credits from tickets that appear on my 'History of Tickets' if they were bought through my season ticket, I'm the owner but someone else is listed as the 'Purchased by'?

It's your credit on your season ticket.
Online AnthonyStabile

Re: League Cup
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:45:25 pm »
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:50:30 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 05:45:25 pm
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!

Went to all members.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:45:21 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on Today at 05:45:25 pm
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!
all members and was good few available too
