Author Topic: League Cup  (Read 18911 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #200 on: December 26, 2021, 10:18:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December 26, 2021, 08:42:26 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/arsenal-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details

£10 a ticket, 5.2k Allocation

I know its gets bit boring for some but how is this sale right?

Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30

The fourth sale should be for STHs and members for having attended home cup games going back to whatever season. A season ticket is for home prem games not away
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #201 on: December 26, 2021, 10:57:35 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 26, 2021, 10:18:39 pm
I know its gets bit boring for some but how is this sale right?

Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30

The fourth sale should be for STHs and members for having attended home cup games going back to whatever season. A season ticket is for home prem games not away
yeah of course it's stupid but feels like a change that will on come at the start of the new season, hopefully it's addressed in the summer
Offline ewok-red-97

Re: League Cup
« Reply #202 on: December 27, 2021, 10:43:29 am »
Do I get the credits from tickets that appear on my 'History of Tickets' if they were bought through my season ticket, I'm the owner but someone else is listed as the 'Purchased by'?
Offline kemlyn1629

Re: League Cup
« Reply #203 on: December 27, 2021, 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: ewok-red-97 on December 27, 2021, 10:43:29 am
Do I get the credits from tickets that appear on my 'History of Tickets' if they were bought through my season ticket, I'm the owner but someone else is listed as the 'Purchased by'?

It's your credit on your season ticket.
Offline AnthonyStabile

Re: League Cup
« Reply #204 on: December 27, 2021, 05:45:25 pm »
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup
« Reply #205 on: December 27, 2021, 05:50:30 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on December 27, 2021, 05:45:25 pm
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!

Went to all members.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #206 on: December 27, 2021, 06:45:21 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on December 27, 2021, 05:45:25 pm
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!
all members and was good few available too
Offline AnthonyStabile

Re: League Cup
« Reply #207 on: December 27, 2021, 07:58:10 pm »
Thanks 👍 Guessing this will sell out by the season tickets holders sale bearing in mind the cost of the tickets and a chance to guarantee a final ticket should we get through.
Offline AR48

Re: League Cup
« Reply #208 on: December 27, 2021, 08:21:05 pm »
Do we reckon it will actually happen? At least with crowds?
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #209 on: December 27, 2021, 11:30:01 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 26, 2021, 10:18:39 pm
I know its gets bit boring for some but how is this sale right?

Fourth sale: All season ticket holders: from 11am until 1.30pm Thursday December 30

The fourth sale should be for STHs and members for having attended home cup games going back to whatever season. A season ticket is for home prem games not away

Cos home and away ladders are different, and seasies take precedent over members - perk of a seasie
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #210 on: December 27, 2021, 11:31:18 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on December 27, 2021, 05:45:25 pm
What was the last league cup away game that dropped to all members?

We got 6300 for MK Dons I know that went down to all season ticket holders but cant recall if it dropped to all members!

Aye it did, got 5 in that members sale, got me norwich this year and then preston and now arsenal. Hopefully a few larger allocations next season to start working up the ladder
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #211 on: December 28, 2021, 03:42:01 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on December 27, 2021, 11:30:01 pm
Cos home and away ladders are different, and seasies take precedent over members - perk of a seasie
but they shouldnt, STH and members card with max cup homes is no different
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #212 on: December 28, 2021, 09:25:09 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on December 27, 2021, 11:30:01 pm
Cos home and away ladders are different, and seasies take precedent over members - perk of a seasie

I get that and Id 100% agree for STHs to take precedent over members if ST were readily available but theyre not. Some members have probably been to more cup games than STHs
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: League Cup
« Reply #213 on: December 28, 2021, 01:55:38 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 28, 2021, 09:25:09 am
I get that and Id 100% agree for STHs to take precedent over members if ST were readily available but theyre not. Some members have probably been to more cup games than STHs
100%
Offline shaunNW

Re: League Cup
« Reply #214 on: December 28, 2021, 06:24:57 pm »
Not going MK on my ST was a bad decision. I tried preston but it sold out in 20 seconds. Wish there was some sort of ballot system for a section of the allocation surely would be the right way to go.
Offline PaulKS

Re: League Cup
« Reply #215 on: December 29, 2021, 08:56:21 am »
Quote from: shaunNW on December 28, 2021, 06:24:57 pm
Not going MK on my ST was a bad decision. I tried preston but it sold out in 20 seconds. Wish there was some sort of ballot system for a section of the allocation surely would be the right way to go.

Or just take your chances when they come, like everyone else
Offline stoz

Re: League Cup
« Reply #216 on: December 29, 2021, 06:26:46 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on December 28, 2021, 06:24:57 pm
Not going MK on my ST was a bad decision. I tried preston but it sold out in 20 seconds. Wish there was some sort of ballot system for a section of the allocation surely would be the right way to go.

But if you'd got successful for a balloted ticket, you'd be unhappy if you just missed out on the next game, because they again kept tickets back for a ballot. 
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #217 on: December 31, 2021, 02:27:20 pm »
Home leg ticket prices here - kids for £1, young adults £10.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kids-tickets-just-ps1-anfield-semi-final
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup
« Reply #218 on: December 31, 2021, 05:12:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 31, 2021, 02:27:20 pm
Home leg ticket prices here - kids for £1, young adults £10.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/kids-tickets-just-ps1-anfield-semi-final

Does it have the breakdown of prices? Assume its the same prices as adult as the Leicester game?
Offline ABJ

Re: League Cup
« Reply #219 on: December 31, 2021, 06:11:23 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on December 31, 2021, 05:12:23 pm
Does it have the breakdown of prices? Assume its the same prices as adult as the Leicester game?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update
Offline redgriffin73

Re: League Cup
« Reply #220 on: December 31, 2021, 06:13:50 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on December 31, 2021, 05:12:23 pm
Does it have the breakdown of prices? Assume its the same prices as adult as the Leicester game?

Yeah mine is the same as Leicester for the Kop.
Offline andy07

Re: League Cup
« Reply #221 on: December 31, 2021, 08:34:00 pm »
£10 for the away leg, £25 for the home leg.  🤔
Offline Shanklygates

Re: League Cup
« Reply #222 on: January 1, 2022, 12:07:41 am »
Quote from: andy07 on December 31, 2021, 08:34:00 pm
£10 for the away leg, £25 for the home leg.  🤔
Most are more than 25 too.  >:(

I knew they wouldn't match Arsenal, unless you're 10 ::)
Offline Kls89

Re: League Cup
« Reply #223 on: January 1, 2022, 12:17:04 pm »
£1 each for juniors?! Is that right
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup
« Reply #224 on: January 1, 2022, 07:49:30 pm »
Anyone know if I can park in Stanley car park next Thursday if I am getting one of the coaches LFC are putting on?
Offline qBlaz3

Re: League Cup
« Reply #225 on: January 2, 2022, 07:58:13 pm »
What do people think are the chances Arsenal home goes to all members? But annoyed that they arent going off previous season credits instead of straight to season tickets + members.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: League Cup
« Reply #226 on: January 2, 2022, 10:48:50 pm »
Depends on whether the tickets are all taken up by the EFL's partners who are entitled to tickets. If they weren't used for Leicester then they probably won't be used for Arsenal (nothing has changed with regards to Covid). If they get released, then I would expect this to go to all ST/members, but sell out very quickly. 

"The number of eligible supporters slightly exceeds the number of tickets available in this sale due to contractual obligations released for sale ahead of the Leicester City game.  This allowed more fans the opportunity to purchase a ticket and attend the game.

Tickets currently reserved for contractual obligations for Arsenal will be released for sale as and if they are not required."
Offline Schmarn

Re: League Cup
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm »

Anyone know how tickets for the final would be allocated should we get there?  Would Leicester and Arsenal be enough if youre a member?

Not wanting to presume anything obviously.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: League Cup
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 07:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
Anyone know how tickets for the final would be allocated should we get there?  Would Leicester and Arsenal be enough if youre a member?

Not wanting to presume anything obviously.

I would say yes if they stopping allowing people to pass on final tickets to friends/family. Most ridiculous thing
Offline ripsaw19

Re: League Cup
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 08:13:41 pm »
Anyone else changed address and then not received any tickets from the club? I moved in the summer, updated my address and had to pick up duplicates for Norwich and Preston. Now my Arsenal tickets haven't arrived (I know it's a Bank Holiday so may be tomorrow or Weds), and I'm wondering if theyre being sent to my old place? Just wondered if anyone else has had similar happen
Offline Fazak_Red

Re: League Cup
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Yesterday at 08:13:41 pm
Anyone else changed address and then not received any tickets from the club? I moved in the summer, updated my address and had to pick up duplicates for Norwich and Preston. Now my Arsenal tickets haven't arrived (I know it's a Bank Holiday so may be tomorrow or Weds), and I'm wondering if theyre being sent to my old place? Just wondered if anyone else has had similar happen

I seem to be having the same problem. Didn't get Norwich or Preston and I'm yet to receive Arsenal, but they haven't been going to the old address either.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: League Cup
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 09:13:47 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:35:13 pm
I would say yes if they stopping allowing people to pass on final tickets to friends/family. Most ridiculous thing

Not sure how exactly they would stop anyone passing on final tickets if they have the required credits and theres no names on the tickets?
Offline ripsaw19

Re: League Cup
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 08:43:07 pm
I seem to be having the same problem. Didn't get Norwich or Preston and I'm yet to receive Arsenal, but they haven't been going to the old address either.
On a purely selfish note, I'm glad it's not just me, but on the other hand, it looks like theres clearly a problem. I'll contact the club tomorrow and ask.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: League Cup
« Reply #233 on: Today at 06:07:56 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Yesterday at 08:13:41 pm
Anyone else changed address and then not received any tickets from the club? I moved in the summer, updated my address and had to pick up duplicates for Norwich and Preston. Now my Arsenal tickets haven't arrived (I know it's a Bank Holiday so may be tomorrow or Weds), and I'm wondering if theyre being sent to my old place? Just wondered if anyone else has had similar happen

I havn't changed my address but both Norwich and Preston arrived ok.  Arsenal has not turned up yet but hoping today they do.
Online 30fiver

Re: League Cup
« Reply #234 on: Today at 06:59:33 am »
Tickets for arsenal were posted friday - its been new year bank holiday weekend, not sure why people are expecting them yet
