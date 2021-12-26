Depends on whether the tickets are all taken up by the EFL's partners who are entitled to tickets. If they weren't used for Leicester then they probably won't be used for Arsenal (nothing has changed with regards to Covid). If they get released, then I would expect this to go to all ST/members, but sell out very quickly.



"The number of eligible supporters slightly exceeds the number of tickets available in this sale due to contractual obligations released for sale ahead of the Leicester City game. This allowed more fans the opportunity to purchase a ticket and attend the game.



Tickets currently reserved for contractual obligations for Arsenal will be released for sale as and if they are not required."