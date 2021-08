To be fair to Neville, he at least did his coaching badges so has a level of authority/experience to speak from when he discusses football. He still offers some decent tactical insight into the game that someone like Souness or Keane can't.



The majority of these pundits are on TV for hours every day and offer nothing other than stating the bleeding obvious. You can't become a football manager without having the necessary coachng badges so why can you go on TV spouting absolute bollocks without any qualifications.



Another good pundit is Pat Nevin but for some reason he doesn't get as much airtime as others.......



They have nothing to offer at all.I think podcasts have shown them up as well. Podcasts with journalists and football writers who know their stuff, or the more fan media with the likes of yourselves. If I ever watch MOTD now I have it recorded and just skip through all the punditry and if I watch a game on Sky now i'll tune in on kick off and pause it at half time.Just being an ex-England player is enough for Sky/BT/MOTD to give you a platform, even if you're not good enough to be a coach.Another thing that pisses me off with the pundits is they all have club biases (Neville/Rio/Richards/Shearer et al), apart from ex-LFC players who never seem to favour us (the ones that do are on LFC TV). You can live with that but when you've got many pundits actively against us (like Neville) and nobody to speak up for us, it doesn't help when agendas are pushed.