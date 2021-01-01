« previous next »
Re: Jermaine Anthony Jenas
Reply #40 on: Today at 09:31:54 am
If he couldnt whistle he wouldn't know where to wipe his own arse, the daft bastard.
Re: Jermaine Anthony Jenas
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:48:03 am
As I have said many, MANY, times before on this forum, I cannot stand the boring, pointless, pinheaded prick.
Re: Jermaine Anthony Jenas
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:57:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:15:02 am
Hansen was quite unique in that he was clearly insightful enough to be a good coach or manager but wanted an easier life so he became a pundit (before the really big bucks came into management).

Nowadays pundits are 10 a penny and are either failed managers (Neville/Roy Keane) or hacks phoning it in who have nothing interesting to say (Rio Ferdinand, Mcmanaman, Murphy, Jenas, Owen etc) and not good enough to manage.

30 years ago they'd have opened a bar or something after they finished playing - after not making that much money as a player - now they cling onto the PL millions via Sky/BT/BBC etc to still earn a good salary and steal a living.
To be fair to Neville, he at least did his coaching badges so has a level of authority/experience to speak from when he discusses football. He still offers some decent tactical insight into the game that someone like Souness or Keane can't.

The majority of these pundits are on TV for hours every day and offer nothing other than stating the bleeding obvious. You can't become a football manager without having the necessary coachng badges so why can you go on TV spouting absolute bollocks without any qualifications.

Another good pundit is Pat Nevin but for some reason he doesn't get as much airtime as others.......
Re: Jermaine Anthony Jenas
Reply #43 on: Today at 10:06:10 am
Jenas- thick
Murphy. Thicker. And Bitter.
Richards. Much Thicker. And City cheerleader.
Shearer. Better than the 3 above. Just.
Lineker. Vain self publicist with poor humour

A miserable line-up that should be put against a wall and have a cannon loaded with shit fired at them.
Re: Jermaine Anthony Jenas
Reply #44 on: Today at 10:13:04 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:57:18 am
To be fair to Neville, he at least did his coaching badges so has a level of authority/experience to speak from when he discusses football. He still offers some decent tactical insight into the game that someone like Souness or Keane can't.

The majority of these pundits are on TV for hours every day and offer nothing other than stating the bleeding obvious. You can't become a football manager without having the necessary coachng badges so why can you go on TV spouting absolute bollocks without any qualifications.

Another good pundit is Pat Nevin but for some reason he doesn't get as much airtime as others.......

Neville's a c*nt
