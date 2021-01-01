Hansen was quite unique in that he was clearly insightful enough to be a good coach or manager but wanted an easier life so he became a pundit (before the really big bucks came into management).



Nowadays pundits are 10 a penny and are either failed managers (Neville/Roy Keane) or hacks phoning it in who have nothing interesting to say (Rio Ferdinand, Mcmanaman, Murphy, Jenas, Owen etc) and not good enough to manage.



30 years ago they'd have opened a bar or something after they finished playing - after not making that much money as a player - now they cling onto the PL millions via Sky/BT/BBC etc to still earn a good salary and steal a living.



To be fair to Neville, he at least did his coaching badges so has a level of authority/experience to speak from when he discusses football. He still offers some decent tactical insight into the game that someone like Souness or Keane can't.The majority of these pundits are on TV for hours every day and offer nothing other than stating the bleeding obvious. You can't become a football manager without having the necessary coachng badges so why can you go on TV spouting absolute bollocks without any qualifications.Another good pundit is Pat Nevin but for some reason he doesn't get as much airtime as others.......