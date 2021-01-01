« previous next »
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm
It's a sign.

pathetic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:01:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:41:08 pm
The problem is signing Bellingham when the squad was more where we wanted it could add the finishing touches and a long term Henderson/Thiago replacement. Now the midfield is a mess (in part by waiting for a player like Bellingham who may not come here anyway) as it now needs revolution rather than evolution because we've sat on our hands for years, or just reduced to spend.

Added to the fact all the super clubs want him now. And Boehly with his blank cheques.

Agreed. The only way it could make sense is if we sign maybe another player or two on a free like Laimer and MacAllister maybe? Not sure they're good enough for us to be honest, but surely better than Ox and Keita who are never available.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 02:01:01 pm
Agreed. The only way it could make sense is if we sign maybe another player or two on a free like Laimer and MacAllister maybe? Not sure they're good enough for us to be honest, but surely better than Ox and Keita who are never available.

We've gone big in past transfer windows and then eased up in the next window, so I wouldn't rule out Bellingham + another ~£40 million signing. The question would be whether that would be enough to then keep us ticking over for a couple of seasons.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:36:47 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:24:45 pm
We've gone big in past transfer windows and then eased up in the next window, so I wouldn't rule out Bellingham + another ~£40 million signing. The question would be whether that would be enough to then keep us ticking over for a couple of seasons.

We have 4 senior midfielders out of contract who seem unlikely to renew (if Arthur did sign permanently that would also be a new signing) while 2 of out of our other main midfielders are an extra year over 30 next season and pick up injuries.

We could do with 3 in really unless we can rely more on Bajcetic/Morton and Elliott, Carvalho and Jones in which case 2 solid signings might suffice. These players are still inexperienced though.



Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:36:47 pm
We have 4 senior midfielders out of contract who seem unlikely to renew (if Arthur did sign permanently that would also be a new signing) while 2 of out of our other main midfielders are an extra year over 30 next season and pick up injuries.

We could do with 3 in really unless we can rely more on Bajcetic/Morton and Elliott, Carvalho and Jones in which case 2 solid signings might suffice. These players are still inexperienced though.

The four players out of contract is a bit worse on paper than in reality though; we're looking at Ox who barely played last season, Arthur who has contributed 13 minutes, Milner who was winding down in minutes until our injury crisis and Keita who has played the most of the lot but even then has missed a lot through injury.

Assuming we focus on more robust players, which we're usually pretty good at, two players could comfortably cover the minutes that those four played last season and take some of the weight off Henderson/Thiago. Five senior players for three positions, plus Curtis/Elliot/Bajcetic would be a huge improvement over last season and probably the strongest midfield we've had under Klopp (assuming quality and durability of the new players of course).
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
Interesting source, as someone who casually watches the Egyptian League, I have no doubt Adel is someone who will have a very bright future ahead of him, but not sure we'll be in for him just yet.

https://www.90min.com/posts/liverpool-interested-in-new-mohamed-salah-ibrahim-adel
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm
Nice of the Echo to post articles sounding as if Bellingham is a make or break signing for Julian Ward. No pressure there buddy...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm
Are we sending Mo to the afterlife already?
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:49:53 pm
Are we sending Mo to the afterlife already?
Adel is not playing in Salah's position, Adel is more like a Coutinho replacement.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 07:26:10 pm
Adel is not playing in Salah's position, Adel is more like a Coutinho replacement.

So hes more rolling in the deep
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:58:54 pm
If we buy him his nickname is sorted. He'll be the "Egyptian Prince".  ;D
rubber soul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
So hes more rolling in the deep
Rumour has it
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
So hes more rolling in the deep

Im relaxed about whether we sign him. Our track record of signing alternatives has been very good so if he chooses to go elsewhere its a case of never mind, Ill find someone like you.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:40:12 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:00:26 pm
So hes more rolling in the deep

Hats off to you sir!
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:27:42 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm
The four players out of contract is a bit worse on paper than in reality though; we're looking at Ox who barely played last season, Arthur who has contributed 13 minutes, Milner who was winding down in minutes until our injury crisis and Keita who has played the most of the lot but even then has missed a lot through injury.

Assuming we focus on more robust players, which we're usually pretty good at, two players could comfortably cover the minutes that those four played last season and take some of the weight off Henderson/Thiago. Five senior players for three positions, plus Curtis/Elliot/Bajcetic would be a huge improvement over last season and probably the strongest midfield we've had under Klopp (assuming quality and durability of the new players of course).

If we can get 2 of the required quality and durability then yeah. The issue is come next season Thiago and Henderson need to be winding down more (in addition to their injury issues) and we're relying on younger players really stepping up.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:01:34 am
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
Rumour has it

Coconut and a crunchy to this poster!

All hail the Egyptian Prince
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:42:58 am
RMC Journalist

Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:45:29 am
Won't happen and doesn't make sense for us now
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:47:05 am
The whole thing doesn't make sense. Agreement with Chelsea, medical passed....but Liverpool are there. Doing what? Watching the medical to try and get some tips?
