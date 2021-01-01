We have 4 senior midfielders out of contract who seem unlikely to renew (if Arthur did sign permanently that would also be a new signing) while 2 of out of our other main midfielders are an extra year over 30 next season and pick up injuries.



We could do with 3 in really unless we can rely more on Bajcetic/Morton and Elliott, Carvalho and Jones in which case 2 solid signings might suffice. These players are still inexperienced though.



The four players out of contract is a bit worse on paper than in reality though; we're looking at Ox who barely played last season, Arthur who has contributed 13 minutes, Milner who was winding down in minutes until our injury crisis and Keita who has played the most of the lot but even then has missed a lot through injury.Assuming we focus on more robust players, which we're usually pretty good at, two players could comfortably cover the minutes that those four played last season and take some of the weight off Henderson/Thiago. Five senior players for three positions, plus Curtis/Elliot/Bajcetic would be a huge improvement over last season and probably the strongest midfield we've had under Klopp (assuming quality and durability of the new players of course).