The High Court ruled - after studying a lot of evidence - that the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects
Given how there were thousands of incidents of the system fucking up, impacting hundreds of sub-Postmasters, I don't know how you can suggest the system as it was supplied was in any way fit for purpose.
Because the court did not rule that "They essentially supplied an IT system that was intrinsically not fit for purpose."
They ruled that "the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects"
Every system in existence is riddled with a number of bugs, errors and defects. In 40 years of working in IT, I've never seen a 'perfect system' because it never has existed - maybe a noddy piece of shit on your personal computer, but not a multi-user, multi-environment system. They are fixed, updated and patched and improved all the time. Every day. Day in. Day out.
Rob's answer also answers your question well.
As Fortneef correctly points out, the system having issues wouldn't have been an issue had it not been from the crazy stance of the management to not investigate and fix the errors in their system, instead, they blamed and prosecuted their users.
Which is fucking disgraceful.