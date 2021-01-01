« previous next »
Author Topic: The Post Office Scandal  (Read 3598 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:51:45 pm »
It's amazing but also depressing that it takes a TV documentary for a case like this to get a fire lit under it.  Those postmasters have been fighting for justice for a decade or more.  This quote from a former subpostmistress says it all:

Quote from: Jo Hamilton
It's a shame it took just a million people to cripple her conscience

I expect it will take something similar off the back of the Covid enquiry before anybody is held remotely accountable.  As a country we seem to have lost the ability to accept accountability outside a court of law.  I'm not saying the court of public opinion is necessarily the way to go but whilst people continue to stonewall and double down it's seemingly the only mechanism available.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:31:49 pm

"They essentially supplied an IT system that was intrinsically not fit for purpose."

Not sure that's true. It was fit for purpose, but had significant issues that should have been properly investigated and fixed. The problem is that this wasn't done and that the Post Office Management made the peculiar decision to prosecute rather than find the error(s).


The High Court ruled - after studying a lot of evidence - that the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects

Given how there were thousands of incidents of the system fucking up, impacting hundreds of sub-Postmasters, I don't know how you can suggest the system as it was supplied was in any way fit for purpose.




Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 03:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm

The High Court ruled - after studying a lot of evidence - that the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects

Given how there were thousands of incidents of the system fucking up, impacting hundreds of sub-Postmasters, I don't know how you can suggest the system as it was supplied was in any way fit for purpose.

Person who works in IT, defends IT company shocker  ;)
Online rob1966

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm

The High Court ruled - after studying a lot of evidence - that the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects

Given how there were thousands of incidents of the system fucking up, impacting hundreds of sub-Postmasters, I don't know how you can suggest the system as it was supplied was in any way fit for purpose.






Every system has bugs, its the nature of software, Windows is riddled with bugs, errors and security issues, hence the constant patches, yet we all say its fit for purpose, as it does what most of us want most of the time. You can test as you develop, your testers can then try to break it, but its not until you'll roll it out that a lot of bugs get found. If it did the majority of the job is was supposed to do and seeing as how it handled millions of transactions without errors, then it is fit for purpose. From watching the doc, there were bugs when certain transactions were made, plus human intervention from Fujitsu staff, where they changed the amounts, that caused the "losses" incurred by the subpostmasters.

A big question, and it was asked by the woman playing Jo in the drama, is where did the money actually go? And more to the point, why the fuck didn't the post office realise they were a £5million up or whatever huge amounts were involved and wonder why and why didn't some c*nt think "oh fuck, this is the missing money we've been accusing people of losing"
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm »
But, at its heart, this scandal its not about IT.  The world is full of fucking rubbish IT systems.

The problem is the legal and organisational systems around that IT system.

That turned: "Computer says this is the balance" into "So you are guilty of false accounting at best, or theft"







Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:57:32 pm

The High Court ruled - after studying a lot of evidence - that the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects

Given how there were thousands of incidents of the system fucking up, impacting hundreds of sub-Postmasters, I don't know how you can suggest the system as it was supplied was in any way fit for purpose.






Because the court did not rule that "They essentially supplied an IT system that was intrinsically not fit for purpose."

They ruled that  "the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects"


Every system in existence is riddled with a number of bugs, errors and defects. In 40 years of working in IT, I've never seen a 'perfect system' because it never has existed - maybe a noddy piece of shit on your personal computer, but not a multi-user, multi-environment system. They are fixed, updated and patched and improved all the time. Every day. Day in. Day out.

Rob's answer also answers your question well.


As Fortneef correctly points out, the system having issues wouldn't have been an issue had it not been from the crazy stance of the management to not investigate and fix the errors in their system, instead, they blamed and prosecuted their users.

Which is fucking disgraceful.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:35:13 pm
Person who works in IT, defends IT company shocker  ;)

I'm not defending the company in the slightest. How do you come to that conclusion?

The way the company behaved was fucking shocking and also illegal.

A good company would have not only have investigated and fixed the issues, they would have had reconcilliation systems in place that would get the same results in a variety of ways and cross-check those results against the results that they got. That's standard practice. You don't just come out with a single number and go 'Well. That's the number then' - that's fucking insane.
Offline oldfordie

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm »
Is this all down to a flawed system?
I was thinking about the analogy a Barrister argued when cross examining Holocaust denier David Irvine. Irvine was trying to pass off his lies as a honest mistake.
The Barrister argued, The Bent Waiter analogy, if the waiter made honest mistakes then he would give too much change to one customer as well as short changing another customer, the mistakes should balance out over time if it's a honest mistake. if all the waiters mistakes are made in his favour then it can't be a honest mistake. all Irvines mistakes favoured him which showed he was lying.

Has one Postmaster account left them with a big surplus. did any Postmaster suddenly find they had made a massive profit that week/month. reminds me of the Bent Waiter analogy. all these mistakes favoured the Post Office. every mistake is you owe us thousands but ive not heard any story's of a Postmaster saying my account had a surplus of say £42 grand one week which was absurd.
Online rob1966

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:06:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:56:47 pm
Is this all down to a flawed system?

Has one Postmaster account left them with a big surplus. did any Postmaster suddenly find they had made a massive profit that week/month. reminds me of the Bent Waiter analogy. all these mistakes favoured the Post Office. every mistake is you owe us thousands but ive not heard any story's of a Postmaster saying my account had a surplus of say £42 grand one week which was absurd.

This definitely needs answering. Were the adjustments Fujitsu made, being counteracted by other adjustments? Was the software updating the database by removing money from one Branch and adding it to another, was it removing the money and adding it to a central location?

As Andy said, a decent company would notify their IT team/supplier of these issues, then they'd investigate and find the bug. A postmaster, who has worked flawlessly for 10 years, doesn't suddenly start misplacing thousands of pounds, this should have rang alarm bells straight away at the Post Office.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:36:21 pm
Because the court did not rule that "They essentially supplied an IT system that was intrinsically not fit for purpose."

They ruled that  "the Horizon system was riddled with "a number of bugs, errors and defects"


Every system in existence is riddled with a number of bugs, errors and defects. In 40 years of working in IT, I've never seen a 'perfect system' because it never has existed - maybe a noddy piece of shit on your personal computer, but not a multi-user, multi-environment system. They are fixed, updated and patched and improved all the time. Every day. Day in. Day out.

Rob's answer also answers your question well.


As Fortneef correctly points out, the system having issues wouldn't have been an issue had it not been from the crazy stance of the management to not investigate and fix the errors in their system, instead, they blamed and prosecuted their users.

Which is fucking disgraceful.


This isn't about an IT system with a few bugs in that causes some freezes or crashes.

This was an IT system whose ultimate aim was to provide an accurate accounting reconciliation. And it failed to do that on thousands of occasions.

Yes, the Post Office senior management are absolutely culpable for everything that happened - the cover-up and doubling-down - after the system began to so frequently and devastatingly fail, but Fujitsu's system was not fit for purpose in the first place - if it had of been, the problem wouldn't have occurred in the first place.

If you dislike my phrasing, then a senior developer who worked on the Horizon system uses the exact same 'not fit for purpose' wording

Quote
The Post Offices Horizon IT system should never have seen the light of day and bosses at supplier Fujitsu allowed it to be rolled out into the Post Office network despite being told it was not fit for purpose, according to a senior developer who worked on the project before it went live.

https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252496560/Fujitsu-bosses-knew-about-Post-Office-Horizon-IT-flaws-says-insider

Furthermore, when reports of faults began to accumulate, Post Office commissioned independent investigative firm Second Sight to review the system. Second Sight's report concluded that "the technology was not fit for purpose" in some branches (BBC article from 2014 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-29130897)

So, like, 'not fit for purpose' seems entirely accurate.

I called for Fujitsu to have to repay every penny they received from Horizon. Do you think that would be reasonable and justified or not?
Offline oldfordie

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:23:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:06:56 pm
This definitely needs answering. Were the adjustments Fujitsu made, being counteracted by other adjustments? Was the software updating the database by removing money from one Branch and adding it to another, was it removing the money and adding it to a central location?

As Andy said, a decent company would notify their IT team/supplier of these issues, then they'd investigate and find the bug. A postmaster, who has worked flawlessly for 10 years, doesn't suddenly start misplacing thousands of pounds, this should have rang alarm bells straight away at the Post Office.
That's possible but not how I was looking at it,  the overcharge money paid by the Postmasters to the Post Office went straight into the Post Office account rather than being moved to another Postmasters account but it's still a possibility so needs investigating as well.
Online Elmo!

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 05:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:35:13 pm
Person who works in IT, defends IT company shocker  ;)

Hey, I work in IT and will not defend Fujitsu in the slightest, and in fact posted criticism of them earlier today.  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 05:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm

This isn't about an IT system with a few bugs in that causes some freezes or crashes.

This was an IT system whose ultimate aim was to provide an accurate accounting reconciliation. And it failed to do that on thousands of occasions.

Yes, the Post Office senior management are absolutely culpable for everything that happened - the cover-up and doubling-down - after the system began to so frequently and devastatingly fail, but Fujitsu's system was not fit for purpose in the first place - if it had of been, the problem wouldn't have occurred in the first place.

If you dislike my phrasing, then a senior developer who worked on the Horizon system uses the exact same 'not fit for purpose' wording

https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252496560/Fujitsu-bosses-knew-about-Post-Office-Horizon-IT-flaws-says-insider

Furthermore, when reports of faults began to accumulate, Post Office commissioned independent investigative firm Second Sight to review the system. Second Sight's report concluded that "the technology was not fit for purpose" in some branches (BBC article from 2014 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-29130897)

So, like, 'not fit for purpose' seems entirely accurate.

I called for Fujitsu to have to repay every penny they received from Horizon. Do you think that would be reasonable and justified or not?

This will happen in every system, but as Andy says, they have reconcilliations that correct it, so you never hear about it. If we ever knew exactly all the errors in say our banking systems, we'd all keep our money under the bed. Doesn't make the system not fit for purpose, it just means that there is a bug that causes issues. If it wasn't "fit for purpose" it wouldn't be thousands, it'd be millions. Some senior developer getting a chance to talk to a paper will exaggerate, saying "oh, its just one bug" isn't exactly headline grabbing is it?

I'm not defending Fujitsu, they're a fucking disgrace for the part they played in this scandal, but I've worked in IT for 23 years on a system that, amongst other things, handles credit card transactions and I have seen what can go wrong and the chaos it causes for the poor fuckers who have to deal with it.

Offline kop306

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:20:35 pm »
one of the best documentaries i have watched in a long time

Online John C

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 04:21:15 pm
But, at its heart, this scandal its not about IT. 
Correct.
It's mostly about malicious prosecution and probably perverting the course of justice.

I was well aware of this scandal years before I started the thread, it use to really annoy me knowing what those poor folks were going through. Now it's boiling my piss, I'm certain a number of senior fuckers in both the PO & Fujistu knew there was a major problem and failed to prevent action being taken, but rather they pursued the sub-poster masters robustly and ruthlessly.
c*nts.
Offline reddebs

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 pm »
Was it the system that was faulty though or was it the Fujitsu guys being able to remotely access the subpostmasters systems and altering the figures?
Offline thejbs

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:57:16 pm »
Quote
Hammond contacted the Horizon shortfall scheme, launched to compensate affected postal operators in 2021, in an attempt to vindicate her husband, and was told she was out of time. The scheme had closed to new applicants six months after opening during the first lockdown in 2020. We were never informed of a compensation scheme for those who paid what was demanded without being convicted, she said. As my husband was dying of cancer in 2020, my attention was elsewhere.

The day after her plight was highlighted in the Guardian, the Post Office announced that it would consider claims lodged after the deadline and Hammond has since received compensation on her husbands behalf in return for signing a non-disclosure agreement.

So fucking shady. Only reopening the scheme after media pressure and then requiring an NDA.
Offline Fortneef

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm »
No theres no evidence the fujitsu interventions were causing the discrepancies.
In fact they were attempts to fix problems. Their significance is that they prove the system was shonky and that fujitsu knew it.

The discrepancies were caused by coding errors for calculations ( eg a routine did a subtraction instead of a plus)  and errors in data replication (transactions getting lost or corrupted) and Hq side admin cockups (eg an adjustment being sent to the wrong branch).

(Im at the limits of my IT knowledge here.)


Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm »
Online John C

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:57:12 pm
Whistle blower sacked. No surprise.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-67921974
As Coyne says, the PO buried the report. But not just that, because they'd commissioned it they took control of the report without taking ownership of the issue and they forbid anyone to disclose information in it.
Malicious prosecutions then ensued.
Online rob1966

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm
No theres no evidence the fujitsu interventions were causing the discrepancies.
In fact they were attempts to fix problems. Their significance is that they prove the system was shonky and that fujitsu knew it.

The discrepancies were caused by coding errors for calculations ( eg a routine did a subtraction instead of a plus)  and errors in data replication (transactions getting lost or corrupted) and Hq side admin cockups (eg an adjustment being sent to the wrong branch).

(Im at the limits of my IT knowledge here.)




I've nicknamed someone at work Dangerous ***** as a couple of us have had to go in and fix his interventions, as they have made things worse, his latest was to delete 150 brand new items, worth about £100k, from the system, so Fujitsu employees cannot be assumed to be blameless
Offline Lusty

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
Fujitsu have continued to win 100s of millions of Government contracts even since the Horizon probe began. Failing all the way to the bank.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:05:41 pm
As Coyne says, the PO buried the report. But not just that, because they'd commissioned it they took control of the report without taking ownership of the issue and they forbid anyone to disclose information in it.
Malicious prosecutions then ensued.

Thats a very good point.

The Criminal Procedures and Investigations Act has, for the last 25 years, required;

If as a result of the duty to pursue all reasonable lines of inquiry, the investigator or prosecutor obtains or receives material from a third party, then it must be dealt with in accordance with the CPIA 1996, (i.e. the prosecutor must disclose material if it meets the disclosure tests, subject to any public interest ...

So if the Met get their finger out there may well be some significant prosecutions.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:16:53 pm

This isn't about an IT system with a few bugs in that causes some freezes or crashes.

This was an IT system whose ultimate aim was to provide an accurate accounting reconciliation. And it failed to do that on thousands of occasions.

Yes, the Post Office senior management are absolutely culpable for everything that happened - the cover-up and doubling-down - after the system began to so frequently and devastatingly fail, but Fujitsu's system was not fit for purpose in the first place - if it had of been, the problem wouldn't have occurred in the first place.

If you dislike my phrasing, then a senior developer who worked on the Horizon system uses the exact same 'not fit for purpose' wording

https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252496560/Fujitsu-bosses-knew-about-Post-Office-Horizon-IT-flaws-says-insider

Furthermore, when reports of faults began to accumulate, Post Office commissioned independent investigative firm Second Sight to review the system. Second Sight's report concluded that "the technology was not fit for purpose" in some branches (BBC article from 2014 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-29130897)

So, like, 'not fit for purpose' seems entirely accurate.

I called for Fujitsu to have to repay every penny they received from Horizon. Do you think that would be reasonable and justified or not?

Yeah that lad has seniority kid. Not like I've been fucking coding for nearly 50 fucking years.

You won.

What do I fucking know.

yay :D


YOU are the expert here - discounting actual IT guys like Corbyn did with people that also knew the world like a fucking pro!

Go you!

Yay yay!!

I bow to your experience kid.


And by the way - this does sum up Corbyn cultists. I worked in IT at a very high level for some stuff - Rob clearly did too

We are very much left-leaning. Anyone normal would ask stuff and engage and get something from this,.  Corbyn fans What the actual fucking fucking fuck? is that them fucked for life? Is that them forever? Fuck me :D
Offline Bullet500

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #104 on: Today at 05:43:36 am »
Yes, every software will have bugs but accounting software is probably the easiest kind of software that can be formally verified: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formal_verification https://github.com/magmide/magmide

Formal verification of software through model checking was not a thing back then beyond aviation and semiconductor industry, but going ahead this should be mandated for critical government software.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Post Office Scandal
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:23:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:14:40 pm
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to hand back her CBE

https://news.sky.com/story/former-post-office-boss-paula-vennells-to-hand-back-her-cbe-13044576

She's still a CBE mind.  She can hand back the medal, she can stop using the title after her name, but the only person who can withdraw the title is the reigning monarch.
