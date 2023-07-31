This is a transition period for Saints, Roby is off, Lussick has gone, Mcarthy is 37, Walmsley is 33, Lomax is 33 soon, Makinson is 32 soon. I am not sure Wellens will keep his job either so I see anything we do (on top of being World Champions) will be a bonus. It may be we just stop Wigan winning it but I cannot see past Catalans at the moment.



Transition, sure. But Wellens is secure.Clarke is replacing Roby (I think that's realistically as good as we could have done, really)Mbye will provide cover at hooker & halfbackLouie is retiring alongside Roby.Paasi's career may be over (Walmsley will be back for pre-season - barring a disaster)Mata'utia has been bulking up and will move to the front row next season (this was already the plan before the Asiata thuggery).Norman is off (to Leigh) and has flattered to deceive - great physique for a prop, reminiscent of a ripped Walmsley, but plays below his weight and lacks aggressionDelaney looks both a unit and a prospect; his forced increased gametime this season will advance his progression. Noah Stephens also coming through has a big rep (a bit of a nutter, I've been told).We've also signed Whitley from Catalans, who will be backup to Sironen & BatchelorLooking to sign a winger/centre to replace HopoateMatty Foster - who's had terrible luck with injury - is back playing and has his fans in the coaching staff. Wingfield still to return (although heard a worrying rumour he's leaving)Overall I think we're in a good place for the transition. We had a painful and prolonged one in the 2008-2017 period, getting it wrong a few times but also having some bad luck (like Eastmond), all against the backdrop of funding/building the new stadium (which is the best in SL IMO)