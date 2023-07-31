« previous next »
Rugby League

Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 12:37:32 am
Quote from: Statto Red on July 30, 2023, 11:39:23 pm
Fuckin hell Warrington, humiliated 42-6 at Wakefield, won the first 8 matches & won only 3 matches since, in danger of missing the playoffs now. :lmao

Daryl Powell has been sacked as Warrington head coach too.
Wakefield were a pushover until a few weeks ago, beating Leeds, Salford and Wigan, now this
They were chasing Huddersfield but now Castleford might be the ones to drop. This really is the most unpredictable season I can remember, apart from Catalans every team looks like they can beat every other team (or lose to them)
Wakefield v Castleford in 2 weeks should be good
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 01:09:55 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 31, 2023, 12:37:32 am
Wakefield were a pushover until a few weeks ago, beating Leeds, Salford and Wigan, now this
They were chasing Huddersfield but now Castleford might be the ones to drop. This really is the most unpredictable season I can remember, apart from Catalans every team looks like they can beat every other team (or lose to them)
Wakefield v Castleford in 2 weeks should be good

Yep, this season is unpredictable, think the injuries have done Saints for this season though [can't see us winning 5 in a row].

 Apparently a lot of shit going on behind the scenes at Warrington, i believe some of the players went on a jolly up yo ibiza last weekend [Warrington had a week off] but Warrington players were telling their own fans to fuck off after getting jeered by them after the Wakefield match. :o
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 01:13:28 am
And now Powell given the boot.

I'll miss chuckling at his slapped-arse face
Statto Red

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 01:19:02 am
Yeah, Warrington won super league in April & now have to hand the trophy back. ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 02:31:23 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 31, 2023, 01:09:55 am
Yep, this season is unpredictable, think the injuries have done Saints for this season though [can't see us winning 5 in a row].

 Apparently a lot of shit going on behind the scenes at Warrington, i believe some of the players went on a jolly up yo ibiza last weekend [Warrington had a week off] but Warrington players were telling their own fans to fuck off after getting jeered by them after the Wakefield match. :o

Warrington always fuck things up, they are the Spurs of Rugby League.


As for Saints, let's be philosophical, life is for sharing (unless it's Wigan). Whilst I was upset after last week's challenge cup, Wigan not getting there partly made things up.


This is a transition period for Saints, Roby is off, Lussick has gone, Mcarthy is 37, Walmsley is 33, Lomax is 33 soon, Makinson is 32 soon. I am not sure Wellens will keep his job either so I see anything we do (on top of being World Champions) will be a bonus. It may be we just stop Wigan winning it but I cannot see past Catalans at the moment.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 05:31:38 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 31, 2023, 02:31:23 pm
This is a transition period for Saints, Roby is off, Lussick has gone, Mcarthy is 37, Walmsley is 33, Lomax is 33 soon, Makinson is 32 soon. I am not sure Wellens will keep his job either so I see anything we do (on top of being World Champions) will be a bonus. It may be we just stop Wigan winning it but I cannot see past Catalans at the moment.


Transition, sure. But Wellens is secure.

Clarke is replacing Roby (I think that's realistically as good as we could have done, really)

Mbye will provide cover at hooker & halfback

Louie is retiring alongside Roby.

Paasi's career may be over (Walmsley will be back for pre-season - barring a disaster)

Mata'utia has been bulking up and will move to the front row next season (this was already the plan before the Asiata thuggery).

Norman is off (to Leigh) and has flattered to deceive - great physique for a prop, reminiscent of a ripped Walmsley, but plays below his weight and lacks aggression

Delaney looks both a unit and a prospect; his forced increased gametime this season will advance his progression. Noah Stephens also coming through has a big rep (a bit of a nutter, I've been told).

We've also signed Whitley from Catalans, who will be backup to Sironen & Batchelor

Looking to sign a winger/centre to replace Hopoate

Matty Foster - who's had terrible luck with injury - is back playing and has his fans in the coaching staff. Wingfield still to return (although heard a worrying rumour he's leaving)

Overall I think we're in a good place for the transition. We had a painful and prolonged one in the 2008-2017 period, getting it wrong a few times but also having some bad luck (like Eastmond), all against the backdrop of funding/building the new stadium (which is the best in SL IMO)


rob1966

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 06:28:52 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on July 31, 2023, 01:19:02 am
Yeah, Warrington won super league in April & now have to hand the trophy back. ;D

Now knows as Arsenal? ;)
rob1966

Re: Rugby League
July 31, 2023, 07:17:47 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 26, 2023, 03:59:33 pm
You forgot an old school mate of mine. Henderson Gill.

Could have been a good footballer too but chose Rugby League.

His massive grin whenever he scored a try.
Brain Potter

Re: Rugby League
Yesterday at 06:14:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on July 31, 2023, 07:17:47 pm
His massive grin whenever he scored a try.

When he scored the try for GB in Australia and the Aussie commentator mentioned him doing a bit of a boogie ..
Col

Re: Rugby League
Today at 02:49:10 am
Lachlan Lam has signed on with Leigh for another 2 years. Good times.
