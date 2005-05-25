« previous next »
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #200 on: September 26, 2022, 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 25, 2022, 07:49:02 am
Wanted Leeds to win just for the absolute stupidity of Knowles being allowed to play.


The stupidity was from the 1st appeal panel.

The incident itself was nothing. Knowles kept hold of Atkin's arm behind his back to slow the play-the-ball. Atkin, trying to win a penalty, throw himself to the ground as if shot. It was pure gamesmanship. As soon as the ref pulled out the yellow, he gets up and takes the water bottle off the physio with the hand that's at the end of his supposed injuured shoulder. Then he played on.

Knowles was charged under rule "15.1 (i) Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player". And banned for 2 games.

The 1st appeal panel formally agreed with the Saints argument that the holding/pulling of the arm didn't pull it outside normal range of movement, and that there was no 'unacceptable risk' of causing an injury. But then still upheld the ban.

The 2nd appeal (they're only allowed when very strict,legal/technicality criteria are met) was fully independent and chaired by a QC (KC now, I guess). Saints argued that the verdict by the 1st appeal panel was contradictory to accept that the offence didn't meet the criteria for the rule, but then still uphold the ban. The legal expert agreed.

It was the correct decision
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #201 on: September 26, 2022, 03:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 24, 2022, 10:16:03 pm

Tough shit.

Totally outclassed by one of - If not the - the best sides in SL history.

Saints barely had to get out of second gear.

Saints have had a season hugely disrupted by both injury and suspension, and never got the credit thsy deserve.

Woolf has had 3 seasons at Saints and won Superleage 3 times. We're going to miss him, and I just hope Wellens is up to it. Last time we promoted from within, it was a disaster. The Boot Room we aint.


And apologies for the tone of that, Ziltoid  ;D

Was a bit pissed and on a high (having been at OT for 3 of the 5 losses).

 :P
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #202 on: October 2, 2022, 09:44:24 am »
NRL final just started, live on Sky. Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #203 on: October 2, 2022, 10:19:40 am »
Dominant first half by the Panthers, absolutely brutal power
« Reply #204 on: October 5, 2022, 03:30:57 am »
Leigh coming back up.

Happy days.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #205 on: October 6, 2022, 10:40:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 26, 2022, 03:52:47 pm

And apologies for the tone of that, Ziltoid  ;D

Was a bit pissed and on a high (having been at OT for 3 of the 5 losses).

 :P

Not at all.  Know a few Leeds Rhinos fans

Halifax beat them in the Wheelchair final so was happy with that.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #206 on: October 6, 2022, 01:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October  6, 2022, 10:40:20 am
Not at all.  Know a few Leeds Rhinos fans

Halifax beat them in the Wheelchair final so was happy with that.


You have to remember that Rivalry in RL is different than football. I think Saints fans always want Wigan and Leeds to lose because they have been their biggest rivals for many years. Aside from that WarringtonWidnes, Wigan/Leigh, Leeds/Bradford and obviously Hull/Hull KR are 'friendly' arch enemies. There are probably more (ie Workington/Whitehaven).


Personally I enjoy Leeds and Wigan suffering but nowhere near as much as United/Everton (and now City/Chelsea/PSG/Newcastle and Real Madrid)


I am pretty neutral about everyone else
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #207 on: October 13, 2022, 04:41:40 pm »
Super League in favour of scrapping relegation. That'll go down well.
« Reply #208 on: October 13, 2022, 04:51:34 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 13, 2022, 04:41:40 pm
Super League in favour of scrapping relegation. That'll go down well.

Always trying to reinvent the wheel.

Absolute idiocy making it what will essentially be a closed shop. I think it's one of the most underappreciated sports that with the right backing and marketing, could be so much more popular than it is.

Don't think it will be of any interest to me at all once this Saints golden period is over. I am looking forward to the world cup though!
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #209 on: October 13, 2022, 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October 13, 2022, 04:41:40 pm
Super League in favour of scrapping relegation. That'll go down well.

Why would you let this news out 2 days before a WC? Mind blowing stupidity
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #210 on: October 13, 2022, 10:08:23 pm »
I'm a supporter of the franchise system in RL.

In terms of commercial prosperity, it's light years away from football. The gap between Super League and the Championship is a chasm in terms of both finances and playing ability.

7 of the last 8 teams promoted to SL were relegated straight back down. Promoted teams scrabble around for players because SL clubs sort out almost all their contracts and new signings for the next season well before the end of the current season. You often see players released from the relegated clubs for financial reasons signed by the promoted club. And promoted clubs sign journeymen instead of bringing through their own youngsters as they think the journeymen give them a better chance of scraping staying up.

The NRL uses a franchise system, with all clubs having a de facto reserve team playing in the lower tiers, alongside smaller, non-NRL clubs. It works well.

We had a full franchise system for a few years and IMO it worked better than a promotion/relegation system as it provided stability.

This plan, incidentally, is not a full franchise system. But it does protect from relegation the clubs that meet certain criteria on things like stadia, support, finances, and running reserve, Academy and women's teams. These clubs would be Category A, and there'd also be some Category B clubs in SL. Cat A clubs couldn't be relegated but Cat B clubs could.

In principle I support these clubs (like Saints, Wigan, Leeds and to a lesser extent Warrington, Hull and Catalans). They invest in the game, bringing players through. But I hate halfway measures and the sort of complications this would bring. What if a Cat A club finishes bottom? Does no relegation occur? What happens to the Championship club expecting promotion? Does the lowest-placed Cat B club instead go down?

How rigid the authorities are with it remains to be seen. We had, in the early 00's, the 'framing the future' plan. This required minimum standards in terms of finances and, most importantly, stadia. Clubs were given a set period of time to get their stadia up to standard or build a new one. Every 'Lancashire' SL club did, sometimes making sacrifices and paying a competitiveness price. Then, when Yorkshire clubs like Wakefield, Castleford, Hull KR, even Bradford (Leeds got a free pass because they're the RFL darlings), the stadium requirement was quietly dropped. Wakefield, Castleford and Hull KR still have shite grounds (Bradford went bust and exist in the lower leagues)

There remains too little money in the game. And too many shit-arsed clubs who want to block progress in case it affects them.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #211 on: February 4, 2023, 12:00:34 am »
Incredible programme tucked away on BBC 2 before, 30 minutes, highly recommended


What a man



https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001hsks/kevin-sinfield-going-the-extra-mile
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #212 on: February 13, 2023, 12:41:59 pm »
A vid of Castleford player Joe Westerman 'performaing a sex act on a woman' has been circulating:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/castleford-joe-westerman-super-league-29202701

He's already being labelled 'The Yorkshire Rimmer'




Re: Rugby League
« Reply #213 on: February 13, 2023, 12:57:01 pm »
What a contrast in the those last two posts.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #214 on: February 13, 2023, 01:05:12 pm »
World club challenge, Penrith vs St Helens, Saturday 7am kickoff, as the game is in Sydney, think C4 are showing it live as well as sky sports.

Saints beat St George Illawarra Dragons 30-18 in the warm up game on Saturday.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #215 on: February 13, 2023, 01:06:47 pm »
The Yorkshire Rimmer. :lmao

Although looks like he has some explaining to do.

Do Saints have a chance against Penrith?
« Reply #216 on: February 13, 2023, 01:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 13, 2023, 01:06:47 pm
The Yorkshire Rimmer. :lmao

Although looks like he has some explaining to do.

Do Saints have a chance against Penrith?


I went to the game where we thought we could give Melbourne Storm a game and saw a 38 point deficit then next year Saints beat Brisbane Broncos, 2 years later it was another 38 point deficit against Sydney then four years later we beat Brisbane again. Roll on a few more years and it was a 39 point deficit against South Sydney and then 8 against Sydney last time round.


What I am saying I suppose is that it is unpredictable and that no English team has won over there since 1994 (and that was the great Wigan team (the only team to win it on their soil)


I'd say no but then that's the case every time an English side rolls up against the Australians but at least its been shown to be possible.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #217 on: February 13, 2023, 01:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 13, 2023, 01:13:23 pm

I went to the game where we thought we could give Melbourne Storm a game and saw a 38 point deficit then next year Saints beat Brisbane Broncos, 2 years later it was another 38 point deficit against Sydney then four years later we beat Brisbane again. Roll on a few more years and it was a 39 point deficit against South Sydney and then 8 against Sydney last time round.


What I am saying I suppose is that it is unpredictable and that no English team has won over there since 1994 (and that was the great Wigan team (the only team to win it on their soil)


I'd say no but then that's the case every time an English side rolls up against the Australians but at least its been shown to be possible.


Sometimes the NRL team takes it seriously, sometimes they don't. I think there's only been a small number of times when the NRL teams have taken it seriously and the British team won. Both Bradford and Leeds have benefited from the NRL team using it as nothing more than a pre-season blow-out.

Do Saints have a chance? Yes. A small one. We looked very good in spells against SGI and dominated. They took advantage of us making some mistakes when we tried to be too fancy and dropped some ball.
« Reply #218 on: February 13, 2023, 02:07:07 pm »
If you make mistakes against Australians you get punished (as Samoa found out, albeit one of the mistakes was by the officials)


You have to be perfect really just to stay in the game
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #219 on: February 13, 2023, 02:33:29 pm »
I think Penrith will put out a slightly strogner side than the Dragons put out at the weekend.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #220 on: February 13, 2023, 02:44:52 pm »
Yorkshire Rimmer aye?  ;D
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #221 on: February 13, 2023, 02:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 12:41:59 pm
A vid of Castleford player Joe Westerman 'performaing a sex act on a woman' has been circulating:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/castleford-joe-westerman-super-league-29202701

He's already being labelled 'The Yorkshire Rimmer'

Cas have got themselves a new hooker. ;D
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #222 on: February 13, 2023, 03:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 13, 2023, 02:44:52 pm
Yorkshire Rimmer aye?  ;D

Apparently someone had overlaid the video footage with the famous I cant spake commentary but Im yet to see it.
« Reply #223 on: February 13, 2023, 04:27:34 pm »

Not sure my head could take that, anyway, you reminded me. For anyone who has never seen the best bit of commentary in any sport, ever, here you go


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o58stoJJ5No" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o58stoJJ5No</a>


You bottleless ghet Campbell"
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #224 on: February 13, 2023, 04:36:54 pm »
You dickhead.

Anyway, it appears that incident took place in an alleyway behind Greggs. Does he post on here? :D
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #225 on: February 13, 2023, 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 13, 2023, 04:27:34 pm
Not sure my head could take that, anyway, you reminded me. For anyone who has never seen the best bit of commentary in any sport, ever, here you go


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/o58stoJJ5No" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/o58stoJJ5No</a>


You bottleless ghet Campbell"


That's brilliant that. Very 'Ron Hoofe'-esque.


Do you remember when that dirty get Shelford did Kev McCormack?

McCormack chased back for a kick, slipped in the mud, pulled his hamstring; as he's on the floor, he put his hand up to signal an injury. About 3 seconds later, that ape Shelford piles into him, hitting McCormack with everything.

Was up there with Harald Schumacher's assault on Battiston.

Ended McCormack's career.

Something about Wigan players being dirty yard-dogs scumbags.
« Reply #226 on: February 13, 2023, 04:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2023, 04:42:35 pm

That's brilliant that. Very 'Ron Hoofe'-esque.


Do you remember when that dirty get Shelford did Kev McCormack?

McCormack chased back for a kick, slipped in the mud, pulled his hamstring; as he's on the floor, he put his hand up to signal an injury. About 3 seconds later, that ape Shelford piles into him, hitting McCormack with everything.

Was up there with Harald Schumacher's assault on Battiston.

Ended McCormack's career.

Something about Wigan players being dirty yard-dogs scumbags.


Yes, Wigan and Leeds, they have had their bastard times, the Shane Warne years were peppered with thuggery at our Uncle Joe's eating cousins
« Reply #227 on: February 14, 2023, 12:53:21 am »
https://www.nrl.com/watch/news/match-highlights-dragons-v-saints-1468786/

Saints v Dragons


including a new Australian phrase "Worm Burner"


I love how Australians have mauled our language
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 12:08:24 am »
So glad that the almost totally unwashed sport of Rugby League started again tonight (SL anyway), after Qatar, Saudi, City, Newcastle etc. it's nice to have a refuge to go to when the money shite in football takes over.


Anyway, watch St.Helens struggle to beat Penrith Panthers in Sydney on Channel 4 at 7.50am on Saturday morning.
Re: Rugby League
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:59:00 am »
Get the fuck in, Saints are world club champions. :scarf :scarf
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:09:05 am »
Saints are World Champions.

Fantastic stuff and fully deserved.
« Reply #231 on: Today at 10:31:24 am »
Didn't realise, that's only the 11th loss Penrith have had since 2020, shows how imense Saints performance was.
