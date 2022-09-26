Wanted Leeds to win just for the absolute stupidity of Knowles being allowed to play.



The stupidity was from the 1st appeal panel.The incident itself was nothing. Knowles kept hold of Atkin's arm behind his back to slow the play-the-ball. Atkin, trying to win a penalty, throw himself to the ground as if shot. It was pure gamesmanship. As soon as the ref pulled out the yellow, he gets up and takes the water bottle off the physio with the hand that's at the end of his supposed injuured shoulder. Then he played on.Knowles was charged under rule "15.1 (i) Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player". And banned for 2 games.The 1st appeal panel formally agreed with the Saints argument that the holding/pulling of the arm didn't pull it outside normal range of movement, and that there was no 'unacceptable risk' of causing an injury. But then still upheld the ban.The 2nd appeal (they're only allowed when very strict,legal/technicality criteria are met) was fully independent and chaired by a QC (KC now, I guess). Saints argued that the verdict by the 1st appeal panel was contradictory to accept that the offence didn't meet the criteria for the rule, but then still uphold the ban. The legal expert agreed.It was the correct decision