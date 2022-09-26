« previous next »
Rugby League

September 26, 2022, 03:50:52 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 25, 2022, 07:49:02 am
Wanted Leeds to win just for the absolute stupidity of Knowles being allowed to play.


The stupidity was from the 1st appeal panel.

The incident itself was nothing. Knowles kept hold of Atkin's arm behind his back to slow the play-the-ball. Atkin, trying to win a penalty, throw himself to the ground as if shot. It was pure gamesmanship. As soon as the ref pulled out the yellow, he gets up and takes the water bottle off the physio with the hand that's at the end of his supposed injuured shoulder. Then he played on.

Knowles was charged under rule "15.1 (i) Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player". And banned for 2 games.

The 1st appeal panel formally agreed with the Saints argument that the holding/pulling of the arm didn't pull it outside normal range of movement, and that there was no 'unacceptable risk' of causing an injury. But then still upheld the ban.

The 2nd appeal (they're only allowed when very strict,legal/technicality criteria are met) was fully independent and chaired by a QC (KC now, I guess). Saints argued that the verdict by the 1st appeal panel was contradictory to accept that the offence didn't meet the criteria for the rule, but then still uphold the ban. The legal expert agreed.

It was the correct decision
September 26, 2022, 03:52:47 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 24, 2022, 10:16:03 pm

Tough shit.

Totally outclassed by one of - If not the - the best sides in SL history.

Saints barely had to get out of second gear.

Saints have had a season hugely disrupted by both injury and suspension, and never got the credit thsy deserve.

Woolf has had 3 seasons at Saints and won Superleage 3 times. We're going to miss him, and I just hope Wellens is up to it. Last time we promoted from within, it was a disaster. The Boot Room we aint.


And apologies for the tone of that, Ziltoid  ;D

Was a bit pissed and on a high (having been at OT for 3 of the 5 losses).

October 2, 2022, 09:44:24 am
NRL final just started, live on Sky. Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers.
October 2, 2022, 10:19:40 am
Dominant first half by the Panthers, absolutely brutal power
Today at 03:30:57 am
Leigh coming back up.

Happy days.
