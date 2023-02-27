« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Down

Author Topic: Circus Boxing Thread  (Read 13245 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #240 on: February 27, 2023, 03:01:22 pm »
Tommy Fury wont even get to fight for British title nevermind win it. He was absolutely right to take this money. He should rematch Jake and if he beats him fight KSI and then retire before he gets brutally exposed by a Latvian with some ambition
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #241 on: February 27, 2023, 03:04:44 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on February 27, 2023, 02:35:58 pm
I wouldn't class Tommy as a proper boxer and I can't see him ever winning a world title.  It was clear that he didn't look comfortable with the odd punch that Paul landed on him.

Tommy's net worth is around £1m and two fights ago be was paid just over £10k for his fight against Taylor.  He's made around £4.5m from the Paul fight so he would have been daft not to take it IMO.

Again youre all ignoring the fact HE wants to be taken seriously as a boxer and HE wants to be a proper boxer. My entire point is, anyone in this position is an idiot to take the fight as it takes you further away from the intended target.

He could make that money in plenty of ways making it as a boxer has one route and fighting Jake Paul is not on it IMO. I dont know maybe im super cynical but hes with a social media personality and has been on reality tv, money is not hard to come by in those areas now look at what steps would lead to being well regarded in his field of boxing. Outside of making some money what has this fight done for his boxing? There was nothing to learn from fighting Paul that he shouldnt already know.

His boxing career looks so flimsy but maybe im judging too harshly, I cant think of a single pro athlete who would be so proud of beating a youtuber in that fashion after all the youre getting laid out talk. Again this man thinks hes a real boxer yet holds this victory as some sort of achievement. If he realised his level id agree with those of you saying he was right to take the fight, but he believes hes doing something great, he would do well to align his steps with his talk
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #242 on: February 27, 2023, 03:06:44 pm »
He showed his level with his celebrations to be honest. Very small time.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #243 on: February 27, 2023, 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 27, 2023, 03:04:44 pm
Again youre all ignoring the fact HE wants to be taken seriously as a boxer and HE wants to be a proper boxer. My entire point is, anyone in this position is an idiot to take the fight as it takes you further away from the intended target.

He could make that money in plenty of ways making it as a boxer has one route and fighting Jake Paul is not on it IMO. I dont know maybe im super cynical but hes with a social media personality and has been on reality tv, money is not hard to come by in those areas now look at what steps would lead to being well regarded in his field of boxing. Outside of making some money what has this fight done for his boxing? There was nothing to learn from fighting Paul that he shouldnt already know.

His boxing career looks so flimsy but maybe im judging too harshly, I cant think of a single pro athlete who would be so proud of beating a youtuber in that fashion after all the youre getting laid out talk. Again this man thinks hes a real boxer yet holds this victory as some sort of achievement. If he realised his level id agree with those of you saying he was right to take the fight, but he believes hes doing something great, he would do well to align his steps with his talk

He'd be a laughing stock in the boxing field with that display last night, if he wasn't already
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,990
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #244 on: February 27, 2023, 03:18:29 pm »
Marian Pahars is missing a trick, he could get himself in the circus boxing business AND be the Latvian that people have to get past

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 27, 2023, 03:04:44 pm
Again youre all ignoring the fact HE wants to be taken seriously as a boxer and HE wants to be a proper boxer. My entire point is, anyone in this position is an idiot to take the fight as it takes you further away from the intended target.

He could make that money in plenty of ways making it as a boxer has one route and fighting Jake Paul is not on it IMO. I dont know maybe im super cynical but hes with a social media personality and has been on reality tv, money is not hard to come by in those areas now look at what steps would lead to being well regarded in his field of boxing. Outside of making some money what has this fight done for his boxing? There was nothing to learn from fighting Paul that he shouldnt already know.

His boxing career looks so flimsy but maybe im judging too harshly, I cant think of a single pro athlete who would be so proud of beating a youtuber in that fashion after all the youre getting laid out talk. Again this man thinks hes a real boxer yet holds this victory as some sort of achievement. If he realised his level id agree with those of you saying he was right to take the fight, but he believes hes doing something great, he would do well to align his steps with his talk

I think you're maybe taking him on his word too strongly. He says he wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, because he's just earnt a fuck tonne of money because people think he's an actual boxer who wants to be taken seriously (and thought he'd absolutely batter Jake Paul), When what he actually is, is someone with a famous brother who has made decent money on Love Island and now realises he can make decent money in the clown boxing circus because....people think he's a boxer :D He's got no amateur career, the people he's fought professionally are literally the likes of Boxcar Bob and Boxcar Gerry and he's struggled against a few of them AND he decided his boxing career was so important that he binned off a year so he could go on Love Island. A smart agent...he has. A boxer he aint.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #245 on: February 27, 2023, 03:51:25 pm »
If I'm him Jake rematch, KSI, Logan and then retire. That's probably £12m there minimum
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #246 on: February 27, 2023, 04:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 27, 2023, 03:51:25 pm
If I'm him Jake rematch, KSI, Logan and then retire. That's probably £12m there minimum

Yep.  Easy money that.

It shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that you can earn that kinda money, for doing that kinda stuff, in this day and age.

The world is full of morons who lap this shit up!

I've even thought about starting my own Youtube channel where I unwrap and review kids toys  ;)
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,674
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #247 on: February 27, 2023, 04:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 27, 2023, 03:51:25 pm
If I'm him Jake rematch, KSI, Logan and then retire. That's probably £12m there minimum
Are you his agent mate?  ;D

That's a solid business plan. As you say, he has no business trying to progress in the actual boxing field. The money he makes from those 3 handy bouts is far beyond what he would make as a pro. It is far beyond the vast majority of boxers would make, even long-term world champions. It is very sad when you think about it.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #248 on: February 27, 2023, 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on February 27, 2023, 03:18:29 pm
Marian Pahars is missing a trick, he could get himself in the circus boxing business AND be the Latvian that people have to get past

I think you're maybe taking him on his word too strongly. He says he wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, because he's just earnt a fuck tonne of money because people think he's an actual boxer who wants to be taken seriously (and thought he'd absolutely batter Jake Paul), When what he actually is, is someone with a famous brother who has made decent money on Love Island and now realises he can make decent money in the clown boxing circus because....people think he's a boxer :D He's got no amateur career, the people he's fought professionally are literally the likes of Boxcar Bob and Boxcar Gerry and he's struggled against a few of them AND he decided his boxing career was so important that he binned off a year so he could go on Love Island. A smart agent...he has. A boxer he aint.

Agreed, he's smart enough to realise he isn't a good boxer and has gone down the lucrative route early... doesn't believe he can be a great at all, just talk and a big ploy from Tommy. He's playing a blinder, smart c*nt
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • JFT97
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #249 on: February 27, 2023, 06:48:57 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 27, 2023, 03:04:44 pm
Again youre all ignoring the fact HE wants to be taken seriously as a boxer and HE wants to be a proper boxer. My entire point is, anyone in this position is an idiot to take the fight as it takes you further away from the intended target.

He could make that money in plenty of ways making it as a boxer has one route and fighting Jake Paul is not on it IMO. I dont know maybe im super cynical but hes with a social media personality and has been on reality tv, money is not hard to come by in those areas now look at what steps would lead to being well regarded in his field of boxing. Outside of making some money what has this fight done for his boxing? There was nothing to learn from fighting Paul that he shouldnt already know.

His boxing career looks so flimsy but maybe im judging too harshly, I cant think of a single pro athlete who would be so proud of beating a youtuber in that fashion after all the youre getting laid out talk. Again this man thinks hes a real boxer yet holds this victory as some sort of achievement. If he realised his level id agree with those of you saying he was right to take the fight, but he believes hes doing something great, he would do well to align his steps with his talk

I want to be taken seriously as a professional footballer but its not going to happen. He was paid just over £10k for his Taylor fight 2 fights ago, youd be an idiot to turn down £4.5m to fight a YouTuber as oppose to another unknown pro boxer for maybe £20-30k this time round.

His net worth before this fight was £1m, in 30 mins hes quadrupled his worth, for someone like Tommy who isnt going to be a good professional boxer it was a no brainier.

The fact that hes so proud of beating a YouTuber just shows how shit he is and in reality he knew there was a chance of him losing. It doesnt matter if he wants to be taken seriously as a pro boxer, hes obviously a million miles away from being one. If any promoter thought he was that good then he would have been fighting other opponents and taken a different boxing route, hes stealing a living off his brothers name.
« Last Edit: February 27, 2023, 06:52:51 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #250 on: February 27, 2023, 07:21:42 pm »
It's prizefighting afterall, he has clocked boxing in under 10 fights
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #251 on: February 27, 2023, 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on February 27, 2023, 06:48:57 pm
I want to be taken seriously as a professional footballer but its not going to happen. He was paid just over £10k for his Taylor fight 2 fights ago, youd be an idiot to turn down £4.5m to fight a YouTuber as oppose to another unknown pro boxer for maybe £20-30k this time round.

His net worth before this fight was £1m, in 30 mins hes quadrupled his worth, for someone like Tommy who isnt going to be a good professional boxer it was a no brainier.

The fact that hes so proud of beating a YouTuber just shows how shit he is and in reality he knew there was a chance of him losing. It doesnt matter if he wants to be taken seriously as a pro boxer, hes obviously a million miles away from being one. If any promoter thought he was that good then he would have been fighting other opponents and taken a different boxing route, hes stealing a living off his brothers name.

Apt comparison, how many times have you played in a professional football match?
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • JFT97
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #252 on: February 28, 2023, 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 27, 2023, 07:37:49 pm
Apt comparison, how many times have you played in a professional football match?

My professional football career was even more disasterous than Tommy's boxing career  ;)
Logged

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #253 on: February 28, 2023, 02:14:02 pm »
Tommy arriving home wearing the belt ffs  ;D  he may as well join WWE if he's obsessed with fake titles.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • JFT97
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #254 on: February 28, 2023, 03:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on February 28, 2023, 02:14:02 pm
Tommy arriving home wearing the belt ffs  ;D  he may as well join WWE if he's obsessed with fake titles.

The token belt is called the 'Diriyah Belt' named after the Riyadh region in which the fight took place.  It's already been renamed to the diarrhoea belt  ;D  Reminds me of when Everton won the Florida Cup on Penalties against the part-timers.

Tyson came out and said he'd like to see the rematch and then/or fight Logan Paul.  He obviously knows like everyone else that Tommy's best way to make money is to fight people off social media because he's not going to be able to climb up the professional ranks and do it that way.
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #255 on: March 4, 2023, 10:16:40 pm »
Misfits had tag team boxing tonight  ;D :o
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #256 on: May 25, 2023, 01:29:17 am »
This is for Lusty.  ;D

Quote
James Toney will face Donovan 'Razor' Ruddock in a fight on Nov 11th in Kingston, Jamaica. The event will be shown live on Triller PPV.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #257 on: May 25, 2023, 01:31:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on May 25, 2023, 01:29:17 am
This is for Lusty.  ;D

Quote
James Toney will face Donovan 'Razor' Ruddock in an exhibition fight on Nov 11th in Kingston, Jamaica. The event will be shown live on Triller PPV all your IPTV subs & Samie provided links.

 ;)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,342
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #258 on: May 25, 2023, 01:33:13 am »
Sorry mate, I don't do Circus fights.  ;D

This was for Lusty, because his best mate is James "Fat" Toney.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,061
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #259 on: May 25, 2023, 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 25, 2023, 01:31:23 am


 ;)
All true boxing fans will be paying for this one, a final chance to watch the GOAT in action.  You won't want to rely on one of Samie's dodgy streams for this!

Only concern is that it's in Jamaica and there is a non-zero chance of my man Toney trying to do the whole fight with a bifter in his mouth.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,132
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
 Tommy Fury Vs KSI and Logan Paul Vs Dillon Danis this weekend

Usual WWE bollocks which included them getting into a plexiglass cage for a faceoff which ended with John Fury punching and headbutting the screen.

British Boxing Board of Control refused to sanction this as a professional bout as most of the the promoted guys there don't meet the standard of professional boxers.

They are deliberately courting the WWE style of it all hence all that theatrics during the 'weigh in'

£20.99 though on DAZN if anyone is interested
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
I'd rather flush £20.99 down the drain than give it to these idiots. Saw the weigh-in, absolute clown show and of course John Fury had to be at the centre of it all ::) It's crazy how all the Furys are tits, usually in a family there's only one tit and the rest are sound.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,212
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #262 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm »
They're tag teaming  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:40:25 pm
They're tag teaming  :lmao

Wrong thread, this should be in the boxing thread!  ;)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,212
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:01:09 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:54:34 pm
Wrong thread, this should be in the boxing thread!  ;)

It should be in the WWE thread  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Eddie Curl

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We All Dream Of A Team Of Carraghers
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #265 on: Today at 08:14:46 pm »
Does anyone have a stream for this clown boxing tonight?
Logged

Offline danuttah

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #266 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • JFT97
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #267 on: Today at 08:34:11 pm »
This is shocking. Looks like Eubank is in the crowd, he must be handpicking his next opponent from this crop of misfits.

Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
£20.99 though on DAZN if anyone is interested

Thank f*** for IPTV. Cant understand anyone who paid for this. Apparently theyve sold over 1 million PPV for this  :o
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:31 pm by jonnypb »
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #268 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:34:11 pm
This is shocking. Looks like Eubank is in the crowd, he must be handpicking his next opponent from this crop of misfits.

He was saying earlier his brother might be getting involved in it in the future, so he's very interested for that reason.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #269 on: Today at 08:52:34 pm »
State of these two (Taylor/Kenny). Seen more skill at the local chippy.
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #270 on: Today at 10:16:16 pm »
any streams one above not working for me anyway
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #271 on: Today at 10:17:25 pm »
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,085
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #272 on: Today at 10:21:10 pm »
Misfits world champion :D WTF
Logged

Online leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #273 on: Today at 10:29:46 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:21:10 pm
Misfits world champion :D WTF

Most prestigious belt there is mate haha
Logged

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #274 on: Today at 10:54:49 pm »
People hate it but watch it

That makes sense!
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #275 on: Today at 11:04:52 pm »
This Dilon Danis is a clown, what is he playing at? Khabib clearly messed his brain up
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
  • JFT97
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #276 on: Today at 11:16:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 11:04:52 pm
This Dilon Danis is a clown, what is he playing at? Khabib clearly messed his brain up

As the commentator said, he threw more punches at the security guards than he did at Paul.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,215
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #277 on: Today at 11:16:53 pm »
Well that was sad.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,818
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #278 on: Today at 11:17:50 pm »
Fucking manchild, can someone please end this guy already. All he's famous for is being McGregor's waterboy
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,212
Re: Circus Boxing Thread
« Reply #279 on: Today at 11:19:03 pm »
Hard to believe people believe boxing could learn from this  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7] 8   Go Up
« previous next »
 