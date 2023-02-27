I wouldn't class Tommy as a proper boxer and I can't see him ever winning a world title. It was clear that he didn't look comfortable with the odd punch that Paul landed on him.



Tommy's net worth is around £1m and two fights ago be was paid just over £10k for his fight against Taylor. He's made around £4.5m from the Paul fight so he would have been daft not to take it IMO.



Again youre all ignoring the fact HE wants to be taken seriously as a boxer and HE wants to be a proper boxer. My entire point is, anyone in this position is an idiot to take the fight as it takes you further away from the intended target.He could make that money in plenty of ways making it as a boxer has one route and fighting Jake Paul is not on it IMO. I dont know maybe im super cynical but hes with a social media personality and has been on reality tv, money is not hard to come by in those areas now look at what steps would lead to being well regarded in his field of boxing. Outside of making some money what has this fight done for his boxing? There was nothing to learn from fighting Paul that he shouldnt already know.His boxing career looks so flimsy but maybe im judging too harshly, I cant think of a single pro athlete who would be so proud of beating a youtuber in that fashion after all the youre getting laid out talk. Again this man thinks hes a real boxer yet holds this victory as some sort of achievement. If he realised his level id agree with those of you saying he was right to take the fight, but he believes hes doing something great, he would do well to align his steps with his talk