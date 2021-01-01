Must be really frustrating for Palace fans, I feel like they've had the same season every year since they came back up. The team itself always feels the same too, I still think it's weird Zaha isn't there anymore, still think of him as a Palace player. Vieira would have kept them up last season but I don't think he'd be doing any different to Hodgson now. Will stay up even if they have a worse year than usual. They're desperately in need of some talismanic striker I think, haven't had much since Benteke's first season there.