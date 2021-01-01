« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace  (Read 15618 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
  • Seis Veces
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:29:21 pm »
Must be really frustrating for Palace fans, I feel like they've had the same season every year since they came back up. The team itself always feels the same too, I still think it's weird Zaha isn't there anymore, still think of him as a Palace player. Vieira would have kept them up last season but I don't think he'd be doing any different to Hodgson now. Will stay up even if they have a worse year than usual. They're desperately in need of some talismanic striker I think, haven't had much since Benteke's first season there.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:51:49 pm »
Great insight mate - Viera was taking Palace down, and apart for Allardyces reign, Benteke was fuckjng shite to mediocre.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,463
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
Olise is a very good player. Good he didn't go Chelsea. That goal yesterday isn't goal of the season though.
Logged

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:46:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:32:59 pm
I understood getting Hodgson in last season when they sacked Vieira, but keeping him on this year is so fucking pointless. Where's the ambition?
They gambled with Vieira and didnt have the guts to stick it out when shit hit the fan. From their point of view, why risk it when you can comfortably finish mid-table season after season?
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,386
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:49:41 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 02:46:09 pm
They gambled with Vieira and didnt have the guts to stick it out when shit hit the fan. From their point of view, why risk it when you can comfortably finish mid-table season after season?

They should be aiming higher though, after all they were the team of the 80's, or some such bollocks
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 