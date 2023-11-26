« previous next »
Crystal Palace

Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 12:29:21 pm
Must be really frustrating for Palace fans, I feel like they've had the same season every year since they came back up. The team itself always feels the same too, I still think it's weird Zaha isn't there anymore, still think of him as a Palace player. Vieira would have kept them up last season but I don't think he'd be doing any different to Hodgson now. Will stay up even if they have a worse year than usual. They're desperately in need of some talismanic striker I think, haven't had much since Benteke's first season there.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 01:51:49 pm
Great insight mate - Viera was taking Palace down, and apart for Allardyces reign, Benteke was fuckjng shite to mediocre.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 02:04:44 pm
Olise is a very good player. Good he didn't go Chelsea. That goal yesterday isn't goal of the season though.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 02:46:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 25, 2023, 10:32:59 pm
I understood getting Hodgson in last season when they sacked Vieira, but keeping him on this year is so fucking pointless. Where's the ambition?
They gambled with Vieira and didnt have the guts to stick it out when shit hit the fan. From their point of view, why risk it when you can comfortably finish mid-table season after season?
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 02:49:41 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on November 26, 2023, 02:46:09 pm
They gambled with Vieira and didnt have the guts to stick it out when shit hit the fan. From their point of view, why risk it when you can comfortably finish mid-table season after season?

They should be aiming higher though, after all they were the team of the 80's, or some such bollocks
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 02:54:59 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on November 26, 2023, 02:49:41 pm
They should be aiming higher though, after all they were the team of the 80's, or some such bollocks
Supporting a club with zero ambition might drive people insane, make them say the weirdest stuff, I will give you that. But then again, we have had teams in Palace's position in the past who gambled, both financially and with managerial appointments, and regressed.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 03:02:27 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on November 26, 2023, 02:54:59 pm
Supporting a club with zero ambition might drive people insane, make them say the weirdest stuff, I will give you that. But then again, we have had teams in Palace's position in the past who gambled, both financially and with managerial appointments, and regressed.

I just wanted to take the piss with a "team of the 80's" jibe, never understood where they got that tag from?
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 03:04:33 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 26, 2023, 12:03:32 pm
What the fuck do you expect Palace to do?

Put an ad in Thornton Heath job centre and pick the best of the dozens of world class manager cvs that come flooding in?

What you managerially-entitled lot are forgetting is juat how many bravely appointed exciting/young/exotic managers are complete disasters.

Stockholmsdale Syndrome to say you cant do better than Hodgson though.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 03:09:22 pm
Ok - name me three candidates to take over in the summer.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 03:16:14 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 26, 2023, 03:09:22 pm
Ok - name me three candidates to take over in the summer.


You're very angry with your posts this afternoon...
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 03:30:40 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 26, 2023, 03:09:22 pm
Ok - name me three candidates to take over in the summer.


Steve Coppell?
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 03:40:01 pm
Re: Crystal Palace
November 26, 2023, 10:45:38 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 26, 2023, 03:09:22 pm
Ok - name me three candidates to take over in the summer.

Given what the likes of Brighton, Brentford and now Villa have been achieving over recent years, all we are saying is you could show some ambition. Yes it might backfire, but you might also have a bit of success and some fun in the meantime. And ultimately, you're eventually going to get relegated anyway by doing what you're doing in the same way all clubs managed by dinosaurs eventually get sucked in (e.g., Bolton, Stoke and Burnley).

The run of fixtures Vieira had before getting fired was also insane, and he was still picking up points in them:

Brighton 1 v 0 Palace
Palace 0 v 1 Man City
Villa 1 v 0 Palace
Palace 0 v 0 Liverpool
Brentford 1 v 1 Palace
Palace 1 v 1 Brighton
Man United 2 v 1 Palace
Palace 0 v 0 Newcastle
Palace 1 v 1 Man United
Palace 0 v 4 Spurs
Chelsea 1 v 0 Palace

11 games against 9 different opponents.. and 8 of them finished in the top 9 of the Premier League - the other was Chelsea (away). You picked up 5 points, which is probably 5 points more than bookies odds would have had you winning, and you lost by more than one goal only once.

From the outside looking in, one of the harshest sackings in PL history. After Hodgson took over you had games against Leicester, Everton, Leeds, Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton and Forest, all in danger of being relegated. Of course you started picking up more points.
Re: Crystal Palace
November 27, 2023, 05:30:45 pm
Re: Crystal Palace
January 31, 2024, 11:57:32 am
Those Eze/Olise goals are the type of ones you pay the money to see. Real quality on show.
Re: Crystal Palace
January 31, 2024, 11:47:47 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 31, 2024, 11:57:32 am
Those Eze/Olise goals are the type of ones you pay the money to see. Real quality on show.

2 absolute ballers, wish we could take both from Palace! Shame their also quite injury prone.
Re: Crystal Palace
January 31, 2024, 11:53:21 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on January 31, 2024, 11:47:47 pm
2 absolute ballers, wish we could take both from Palace! Shame their also quite injury prone.

Eze is 26 this summer so he really needs to move this summer. I do feel that the truly elite clubs may have evaded him. That Achilles injury cost him.

Olise is the one who the elite clubs will keep an eye on.
Re: Crystal Palace
February 1, 2024, 08:57:38 am
Both have another 3 1/2 years on their contracts and we saw with Zaha that they will hold out for a high price (that worked out well for them...).  I suspect both will be held captive at Palace unless a club comes in with a huge bid - I'd be amazed if that club was us!
Re: Crystal Palace
February 1, 2024, 09:02:34 am
Quote from: thaddeus on February  1, 2024, 08:57:38 am
Both have another 3 1/2 years on their contracts and we saw with Zaha that they will hold out for a high price (that worked out well for them...).  I suspect both will be held captive at Palace unless a club comes in with a huge bid - I'd be amazed if that club was us!

Olise has £50m release clause and we should be in for him.
Re: Crystal Palace
February 1, 2024, 09:09:37 am
Quote from: Redman78 on January 31, 2024, 11:47:47 pm
2 absolute ballers, wish we could take both from Palace! Shame their also quite injury prone.

If they both get injured, Palace could go down, if the points deductions and Luton's form don't go the way they'd want.
« Last Edit: February 1, 2024, 09:14:43 am by Gili Gulu »
Re: Crystal Palace
February 1, 2024, 09:12:48 am
Quote from: clinical on February  1, 2024, 09:02:34 am
Olise has £50m release clause and we should be in for him.

He was the pick in Sensible Transfers for a potential Salah replacement. They also thought we should consider Cheick Doucouré as a 6.

I mean if he wasn''t injury prone I wouldn't mind Eze at all if we had a vacancy.

They should never have sacked Vieira, he had ridiculously hard run of games right up to the end.
Re: Crystal Palace
February 1, 2024, 09:12:54 am
Quote from: clinical on February  1, 2024, 09:02:34 am
Olise has £50m release clause and we should be in for him.
I don't see it.  Before this season he had six goals in 71 games for Palace.  He's stepped up the scoring this season with six in 10 but it's a very small run and that he's only played 10 games isn't great.

We're also stacked up front as it stands.  Gakpo on the bench last night and that was with Salah out injured.  If Salah goes in the summer then I guess Olise might be on the shortlist but I don't think he'd be our first choice.
Re: Crystal Palace
February 1, 2024, 09:20:53 am
Klopp would turn Olise until a killer but Klopp's not gonna be here so I'm quite indifferent to him coming now
Re: Crystal Palace
March 30, 2024, 04:12:37 pm
Palace fans raving about Wharton, only 20, one we should keep an eye on?
Re: Crystal Palace
March 30, 2024, 04:41:44 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 30, 2024, 04:12:37 pm
Palace fans raving about Wharton, only 20, one we should keep an eye on?

Looked the part at Blackburn. Part of why they didn't take to Morton as he looks a stronger talent. He will end up at a top club.
Re: Crystal Palace
Today at 12:19:59 am
Whatever Glasner is doing to Mateta, he's doing it right.

He was a huff-and-puff merchant, do some running up front under the Hodge, playing like a proper striker now.
