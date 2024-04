Aye aye…. Another excellent player people have totally written off.



It's very premature to write him off - his age and top level means he can still be the future of our defence.But it's impossible to dispute that he's been awful lately. To me, he's just as culpable as Salah and Nunez for our worst games. The drop-off is enormous and baffling.And it would be foolish not to be targeting another good centre back in the summer. Even if Slot wants to use Gomez more at CB, I'd argue we still need one more quality option there with Matip gone. I'd love to think Konate can still be a pillar for us going forward, but relying on his fitness would be stupid.