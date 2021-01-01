We didn't get a replay for the first ball played from the Dutch half but it looked offside to me. I thought Konate stepped up. Maybe he was late?



He had more to do second half and did well. He was clearly bigger and faster than anyone the Dutch had so anything one on one or aerial was a non-contest in his favour. Didn't get to see that much from him with the ball. Didn't mess anything up but didn't really try much ambitious either. Upamecano was the one being more adventurous so possibly just playing within the system, as you can't have both CBs going full Lucio.



Encouraged by his physical traits and effortless defending. Curious to see more of what he does with the ball.