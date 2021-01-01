« previous next »
Konate signs

number 168

Re: Konate signs
Reply #320 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 07:28:04 pm
I dont mean this as an insult at all, but theres a touch of the Mamadou Sakho bambi-on-ice-effectiveness in him.

Didn't see that myself, he looked sure footed and well balanced. I know one U21 game is not a great yardstick but he is absolutely massive, strong and quick. Klopp and VVD will turn this guy into some defender.
babraham

Re: Konate signs
Reply #321 on: Today at 07:36:43 pm
We didn't get a replay for the first ball played from the Dutch half but it looked offside to me. I thought Konate stepped up. Maybe he was late?

He had more to do second half and did well. He was clearly bigger and faster than anyone the Dutch had so anything one on one or aerial was a non-contest in his favour. Didn't get to see that much from him with the ball. Didn't mess anything up but didn't really try much ambitious either. Upamecano was the one being more adventurous so possibly just playing within the system, as you can't have both CBs going full Lucio.

Encouraged by his physical traits and effortless defending. Curious to see more of what he does with the ball.
Dim Glas

Re: Konate signs
Reply #322 on: Today at 07:40:11 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 07:28:04 pm
I dont mean this as an insult at all, but theres a touch of the Mamadou Sakho bambi-on-ice-effectiveness in him.

that for me would be an insult  ;D

Thankfully, not seen much to suggest theres a similarity.  Konate does dive in at times, but hes nowhere near as reckless and mistake riddled as Sakho.  Im sure Konate will mature and learn and cut out some of the diving in out of his game. Upamecano actually reminds me more of Sakho, cos when hes bad, he looks really bad. But can look superb at times too.
Mighty_Red

Re: Konate signs
Reply #323 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 07:28:04 pm
I dont mean this as an insult at all, but theres a touch of the Mamadou Sakho bambi-on-ice-effectiveness in him.
Should be a good thing. Apart from the odd cockup on the ball, Sakho had all the tools to be a world class defender but maybe not the mentality. All reports suggest Konate has that mentality and is coming young enough for Jurgen to mould into the right player.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Konate signs
Reply #324 on: Today at 07:42:52 pm
He went to sleep for Kluivert's chance in the first half I thought but made a good saving tackle in the second. He played Kluivert onside for the winner, first standing there with his arm up and then just jogging back.

I hope people aren't expecting him alone to be the magic bullet for our defence. He's got all the tools but he's still raw.
