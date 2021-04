No. The Dockers' Steps is another name for the Herculaneum Steps that go from Grafton Street and take you down to Ellerman Road / Riverside Drive.



I have a vague childhood memory of my Dad taking me to the Steps and looking down onto the river. It would be around 1957 and probably Autumn as it was misty.We lived off Mill Street so not that far to walk, even for a five year old. Mind you we regularly walked up to my Nan's off Lodge Lane so I was probably as fit as a butcher's dog.