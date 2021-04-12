« previous next »
Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 12, 2021, 03:12:04 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 12, 2021, 01:59:12 pm
Ha ha - no worries free-for-all!!

It's like RUNAROUND!
G G G G Go!
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 15, 2021, 06:18:45 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on April 12, 2021, 01:58:06 pm
Snooker.. at a night club?!


Also.. two pubs... in a nightclub!!?

:)

The Quad?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
April 16, 2021, 08:08:53 pm
Quote from: kesey on April  6, 2021, 01:24:44 pm
Ah. I thought so as I have no idea how to play this.    ;D


The Dockers Steps then.  ;D

Is that the same as the Seven Steps on Sefton Street?
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 12:39:00 am
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on April 16, 2021, 08:08:53 pm
Is that the same as the Seven Steps on Sefton Street?
No. The Dockers' Steps is another name for the Herculaneum Steps that go from Grafton Street and take you down to Ellerman Road / Riverside Drive.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 07:56:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:39:00 am
No. The Dockers' Steps is another name for the Herculaneum Steps that go from Grafton Street and take you down to Ellerman Road / Riverside Drive.

I have a vague childhood memory of my Dad taking me to the Steps and looking down onto the river. It would be around 1957 and probably Autumn as it was misty.

We lived off Mill Street so not that far to walk, even for a five year old. Mind you we regularly walked up to my Nan's off Lodge Lane so I was probably as fit as a butcher's dog.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:56:11 pm
I was probably as fit as a butcher's dog.
;D

Love all your stories mate. Where did that phrase come from? I've heard it all my life.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:58 pm
;D

Love all your stories mate. Where did that phrase come from? I've heard it all my life.

I've no idea. One of the few Scouse expressions which aren't in any way related to seafaring.
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:56:11 pm
I have a vague childhood memory of my Dad taking me to the Steps and looking down onto the river. It would be around 1957 and probably Autumn as it was misty.

We lived off Mill Street so not that far to walk, even for a five year old. Mind you we regularly walked up to my Nan's off Lodge Lane so I was probably as fit as a butcher's dog.

Pretty sure in 1957 the steps were still gated. They led down to the docks then (I think they only filled them in in the 70s), and the steps were private afaik (seem to think they belonged to the railway. I have read somewhere there was a guard at the top too.


Just looked it up and saw that the overhead station Heraculeum dock closed on 30 December 1956, and was finally demolished in 1958. Wonder if that was a reason for your visit down there as a small boy?

(The station wasn't by the steps btw, for those that are getting confused. The steps are right at the end of Grafton St and sit next to some bedrock. The station was a bit further along and could be reached by an iron bridge from where the Heraculeum pub still is. The stone pillars that were next to the bridge are still there, as is of course the tunnel entrance where the overhead became an underground railway to reach Dingle station.)
Re: Navigate through Liverpool, space and time just by a short phrase.
Today at 06:52:06 am
I lived in South Liverpool most of my life and never been down the Dockers Steps. I´ll have to remedy that.

Actually came across this blog while looking for the Dockers Steps, which has a nice bit of history and some photos of the South Docks:

https://asenseofplace.com/2013/11/17/in-liverpool-the-south-docks/


Also heres a nice photo of a ship in the Herculaneum Dock looking up at the Dingle:

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/442408363392170632/


To be honest I didn´t know much about the South Docks at all, and I used to pass that way all the time on my bike into town. Didn´t know the old Overhead went that far either.
