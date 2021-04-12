I have a vague childhood memory of my Dad taking me to the Steps and looking down onto the river. It would be around 1957 and probably Autumn as it was misty.



We lived off Mill Street so not that far to walk, even for a five year old. Mind you we regularly walked up to my Nan's off Lodge Lane so I was probably as fit as a butcher's dog.



Pretty sure in 1957 the steps were still gated. They led down to the docks then (I think they only filled them in in the 70s), and the steps were private afaik (seem to think they belonged to the railway. I have read somewhere there was a guard at the top too.Just looked it up and saw that the overhead station Heraculeum dock closed on 30 December 1956, and was finally demolished in 1958. Wonder if that was a reason for your visit down there as a small boy?(The station wasn't by the steps btw, for those that are getting confused. The steps are right at the end of Grafton St and sit next to some bedrock. The station was a bit further along and could be reached by an iron bridge from where the Heraculeum pub still is. The stone pillars that were next to the bridge are still there, as is of course the tunnel entrance where the overhead became an underground railway to reach Dingle station.)