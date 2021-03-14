« previous next »
Author Topic: Ian Frodsham

Bakez0151

Ian Frodsham
« on: Today at 03:07:12 am »
Worth a read if you have a sub

https://theathletic.com/2441839/2021/03/14/the-untold-tragedy-of-ian-frodsham-liverpools-lost-star?source=user-shared-article

Despite my years on here and following Liverpool, I wasn't aware of him before somehow. Youth player of the 90s who had a big future ahead of him before falling ill and passing away

Article is worth subscribing to Athletic just to read. I was blown away by the bit about Souness. And more blown away by just what a great player and person the world robbed us of. RIP.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Ian Frodsham
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:31:04 am »
Great piece. One of the best on there
MNAA

Re: Ian Frodsham
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:08 am »
Hi Bakez. I suggest that you put this thread in the main forum first. I think it deserves a wider audience for a start. Perhaps later, it can be moved this ex-players forum
