Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Former LFC Players
jackh
Topic:
Ian Frodsham
Author
Topic: Ian Frodsham (Read 37 times)
Bakez0151
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 17,039
Ian Frodsham
Today
at 03:07:12 am »
Worth a read if you have a sub
https://theathletic.com/2441839/2021/03/14/the-untold-tragedy-of-ian-frodsham-liverpools-lost-star?source=user-shared-article
Despite my years on here and following Liverpool, I wasn't aware of him before somehow. Youth player of the 90s who had a big future ahead of him before falling ill and passing away
Article is worth subscribing to Athletic just to read. I was blown away by the bit about Souness. And more blown away by just what a great player and person the world robbed us of. RIP.
rafathegaffa83
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 34,069
Dutch Class
Re: Ian Frodsham
Today
at 03:31:04 am »
Great piece. One of the best on there
Ian Frodsham
