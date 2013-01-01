Day 3 (Forgot to post for yesterday sorry)13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)13.55 Brinkley Unpl. 14.30 Min PU.15.05 Lisnagar Oscar Fell.15.40 Assemble 5th16.15 Skyace 4th16.50 Mount Ida 1st
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
I had this set up before and forgot to press post. Am I right in thinking I can still post now for the rest of the races? In the interests of honesty I won't change my nap which was Envoi Allen.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
