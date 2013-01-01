« previous next »
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 01:22:55 pm »
13.20 envoi allen (nap)

rest to follow
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 01:23:56 pm »
Unbelievable
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 01:39:16 pm »
Ouch !
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 01:46:24 pm »
I had this set up before and forgot to press post. Am I right in thinking I can still post now for the rest of the races? In the interests of honesty I won't change my nap which was Envoi Allen.

Day 3

1.20 Envoi Allen (nap)
1.55 Kansas City Chief
2.30 Samcro
3.05 Paisley Park
3.40 Farclas
4.15 Roseys Hollow
4.50 Bob Mahler
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm »
Forgot this morning! Would have had EA as a NAP so in a way good! Cannot believe he fell there.

1355 Storm Goddess
1430 Imperial Aura
1505 Paisley Park NAP
1540 The Shunter
1615 Martello Sky
1650 Storm Control
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 02:02:51 pm »
Ouch again.
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 03:37:13 pm »
What an absolute bag of bollocks.  Knew I should have gone with my gut on Mrs Milner
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 05:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 11:04:35 am
Day 3 (Forgot to post for yesterday sorry)

13.20 Envoi Allen (NAP)
13.55 Brinkley  Unpl.
14.30 Min      PU.
15.05 Lisnagar Oscar  Fell.
15.40 Assemble   5th
16.15 Skyace      4th
16.50 Mount Ida   1st


Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 05:45:27 pm »
Some great picks today from some on here, congrats to those that had good days!

Mine for tomorrow, taking a swipe at some at HUGE prices to try and get back in it!

Zanahiyr
Mengli Kahn NAP
Pats Fancy
Al Boum Photo
Mr Mantilla
Elimay
Mill Green
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm »
My nags for Friday.

1.20 Zanahyr
1.55 Third time lucky
2.30 Streets of Dyon
3.05 Al Boum Photo
3.35 It Came to pass
4.10. Shattered Love
4.50 Frontal Attack NAP
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 07:39:41 pm »
Friday

1.20 Quilixios
1.55 Drop the Anchor
2.30 Threeunderthrufive
3.05 Royal Pagaille
3.35 Billaway
4.10 Elimay NAP
4.50 Gentleman De Mee
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:49:40 pm »
1.20 Adagio
1.55 Ganapathi
2.30 Torygraph
3.05 A Plus Tard (NAP)
3.35 Staker Wallace
4.10 Elimay
4.50 Langer Dan

Racing Post

1.20 Zanahiyr
1.55 Ganapathi
2.30 Vanillier
3.05 A Plus Tard (NAP)
3.35 Bob & Co
4.10 Elimay
4.50 Galopin des Champs
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm »
Quixilios (Nap)
Cayd Boy
Torygraph
Al Boum Photo
Billaway
Colreevy
Langer Dan
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:12:43 pm »
1.20 Quillxios
1.55 Cayd Boy
2.30 Adrimel
3.05 A Plus Tard
3.40 Billaway ( nap )
4.15 Elimay
4.50 Folcano
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm »
Day 4

13.20 Zanahiyr (NAP)
13.55 Ganapathi
14.30 Torygraph
15.05 A Plus Tard
15.40 It Came To Pass
16.15 Elimay
16.50 Gabynako
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm »
1.20 Zanahiyr
1.55 Ganapathi
2.30 Fakiera Nap
3.05 A Plus Tard
3.40 Staker Wallace
4.15 Elimay
4.50 Gentleman De Mee
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 01:46:24 pm
I had this set up before and forgot to press post. Am I right in thinking I can still post now for the rest of the races? In the interests of honesty I won't change my nap which was Envoi Allen.


Fair play mate.  you could have nominated any of your remaining picks as NAP.  Although It didn't actually matter in this case.
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:02:47 am »
Very qucik look but im sure flashgordon hit 4 good winners on the bounce yesterday!!

Mrs Milner
Allaho
Flooring Porter
The Shunter


Fucking amazing 4 timer
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:03:56 am »
13.20   Zanahiyr
13.55   Petit Mouchoir
14.30   Barbados Bucks
15.05   A Plus Tard
15.40   It Came To Pass
16.15   Elimay
16.50   Gabynako (NAP)
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:04:51 am »
Friday and time for some pin sticking!

1.20 Zanahiyr
1.55 Petit Mouchoir
2.30 Alaphilippe
3.05 Lostintranslation
3.40 Porlock Bay
4.15 Elimay (nap)
4.50 Mill Green
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #220 on: Today at 01:51:04 am »
13.20   Zanahiyr
13.55   Fifty Ball
14.30   Stattler
15.05   Al Boum Photo
15.40   It Came To Pass(nap)
16.15   Elimay
16.50   Gabynako
Re: Cheltenham 2021 - The 14th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:25:58 am »
13.20   Quilixios (NAP)
13.55   Fifty Ball
14.30   Barbados Bucks
15.05   A Plus Tard
15.40   Billaway
16.15   Colreevy
16.50   Martinhal
