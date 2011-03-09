« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread  (Read 6337 times)

Offline TipTopKop

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #80 on: March 13, 2022, 10:40:17 pm »
His chemistry with his "Broheim" Viggo Mortensen...    short time onscreen but magnificently/comedically played "You know why I never got married Joey? because I never met a girl that would make me want to give up all the others"   ;D

RIP
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #81 on: March 14, 2022, 04:40:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 13, 2022, 09:24:44 pm
William Hurt has died

Damn. He'd not looked well for awhile.  Thought he looked frail in Black Widow, but just thought it might have been for the character.  :(
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #82 on: March 17, 2022, 03:57:59 pm »
Peter Bowles has passed away at aged 85. :(

I remember him fondly from the 70's and 80's sit-com scene.  Most notably as Archie in "Only when I laugh"

Always reminded me of Lesley Phillips, an archetypal bounder and a cad character.  He even starred as the title character in the sitcom "The Bounder".

RIP

Offline Red Berry

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #83 on: March 18, 2022, 11:38:18 pm »
Dammit, not Peter Bowles too. Loved him in Only When I Laugh and To the Manor Borne.

Was just reading about how William Hurt had prostrate cancer that spread to his bones back in 2018. He must have filmed several Avenger's films in great pain. I'm reminded of his role at Dr Richard Feynman from the dram documentary about the Challenger shuttle disaster. Nature imitating art.
Offline Chakan

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #84 on: April 12, 2022, 09:32:59 pm »
Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'

https://people.com/movies/gilbert-gottfried-dead-at-67-after-long-illness/

RIP
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #85 on: April 12, 2022, 11:45:42 pm »
RIP
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #86 on: April 13, 2022, 12:33:01 am »
Awful. Always loved Gilbert's film stuff, in Aladdin, Problem Child, Beverly Hills Cop 2, etc., but his peak definitely has to be his appearances on the Howard Stern radio show, many of which are on YouTube. They aren't for the faint hearted, though anyone who's familiar with his version of The Aristocrats should get through them without any trouble. This one starts with a bunch of stories about Gilbert's tragic attempts to chat up women followed by film director Amy Heckerling's assistant calling in to tell an archetypal story about picking him up from the airport and mistakenly telling him her parents died in the Holocaust:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QdsLo6Deg2o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QdsLo6Deg2o</a>


Also:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XkLqAlIETkA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XkLqAlIETkA</a>
Offline Tobelius

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #87 on: April 13, 2022, 06:20:08 am »
Quote from: Chakan on April 12, 2022, 09:32:59 pm
Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'

https://people.com/movies/gilbert-gottfried-dead-at-67-after-long-illness/

RIP

F*cking hell :'(,loved his comedy.Rest in peace my friend,see you on the other side.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #88 on: April 15, 2022, 12:30:29 am »
Quote from: Chakan on April 12, 2022, 09:32:59 pm
Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'

https://people.com/movies/gilbert-gottfried-dead-at-67-after-long-illness/

RIP
This one sucks in the same way Norm's death last year sucked. He was a great recurring guest on Howard Stern when that show was good.
Offline Alan_X

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #89 on: April 15, 2022, 09:40:05 am »
Online jillc

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #90 on: May 8, 2022, 04:39:41 pm »
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #91 on: May 9, 2022, 02:05:52 am »
Another icon gone for those in our 50s or so.

Made an amazing career for himself.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #92 on: May 13, 2022, 06:23:31 pm »
RIP Fred Ward, aka Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff, and one of those 'oh that guy' actors.

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #93 on: May 13, 2022, 08:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 13, 2022, 06:23:31 pm
RIP Fred Ward, aka Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff, and one of those 'oh that guy' actors.



RIP :( Tremors was awesome
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #94 on: May 14, 2022, 11:48:31 am »
RIP. The Right Stuff is one of the best films of the 80s
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #95 on: May 14, 2022, 12:53:40 pm »
Aww Man. Remember loving Uncommon Valour alongside Gene Hackman.

RIP
Offline Chakan

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #96 on: May 26, 2022, 05:29:42 pm »
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #97 on: June 13, 2022, 08:36:18 pm »
Philip Baker Hall has passed away.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #98 on: June 13, 2022, 08:44:52 pm »
GUTTED about Philip Baker Hall passing away. So many great roles across film and TV, and a superb actor. Was delightful to see him pop up in anything.

As a massive Seinfeld fan how could I not mention his appearance as 'The Library Cop'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9tP9fI2zbE

 :( RIP
Offline Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #99 on: June 13, 2022, 09:05:31 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cH0kOWNtLFo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cH0kOWNtLFo</a>

He liked the simple pleasures in life, like butter in his ass and lollipops in his mouth.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #100 on: June 13, 2022, 11:46:59 pm »
RIP
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #101 on: June 14, 2022, 03:35:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 13, 2022, 08:44:52 pm
GUTTED about Philip Baker Hall passing away. So many great roles across film and TV, and a superb actor. Was delightful to see him pop up in anything.

As a massive Seinfeld fan how could I not mention his appearance as 'The Library Cop'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9tP9fI2zbE

 :( RIP

Well I got a flash for ya, joy-boy.
Offline Ray K

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:02:45 pm »
Paul Sorvino RIP

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2-jhmkcOGAA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2-jhmkcOGAA</a>

Doesn't do a damn thing but nods and eats. And dominates the screen.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kXKy71JWpVU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kXKy71JWpVU</a>
Can't believe they're both gone within a couple of months of each other. Paulie wasn't meant to slap Henry, it was a spur of the moment thing. Hence the shock on Ray Liotta's face.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm »
Liotta/Sirico/Sorvino. What a stinker of a run that is in recent weeks/months.

RIP.

Only just remembered James Caan, too.  :(
Online Brian Blessed

Re: The Dead Actors Tribute Thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:26:48 am »
David Warner. He was Evil in Time Bandits.

And he was in The Omen. And:

Tron
Doctor Who
Star Wars
Star Trek
Batman animated series
Titanic

Quite the career




