William Hurt has died
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin Voice Actor and Comedian, Dead at 67 'After a Long Illness'https://people.com/movies/gilbert-gottfried-dead-at-67-after-long-illness/RIP
Its all about winning shiny things.
RIP Fred Ward, aka Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff, and one of those 'oh that guy' actors.
GUTTED about Philip Baker Hall passing away. So many great roles across film and TV, and a superb actor. Was delightful to see him pop up in anything.As a massive Seinfeld fan how could I not mention his appearance as 'The Library Cop'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9tP9fI2zbE RIP
