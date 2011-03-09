Awful. Always loved Gilbert's film stuff, in Aladdin, Problem Child, Beverly Hills Cop 2, etc., but his peak definitely has to be his appearances on the Howard Stern radio show, many of which are on YouTube. They aren't for the faint hearted, though anyone who's familiar with his version of The Aristocrats should get through them without any trouble. This one starts with a bunch of stories about Gilbert's tragic attempts to chat up women followed by film director Amy Heckerling's assistant calling in to tell an archetypal story about picking him up from the airport and mistakenly telling him her parents died in the Holocaust:





Also:



