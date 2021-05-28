« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive  (Read 43071 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #640 on: May 28, 2021, 05:53:16 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RSu_XYXSgz4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RSu_XYXSgz4</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #641 on: May 29, 2021, 03:34:22 am »
 :shocked  adding a get out clause of he hopes it doesn't happen is meaningless, the man is asking the nutters to take up arms to attack the government.

Gaetz Tells Supporters Second Amendment Is For Armed Rebellion Against The Government

Gaetz went on to say, We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it, adding that the amendment is not about hunting, its not about recreation, its not about sports.


Instead, Gaetz said, the Second Amendment, which grants the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, is about the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.

In both the speech and a tweet the following morning repeating the line, Gaetz added, I hope it never does, also denying suggestions from critics he was calling for violence and noting he made similar remarks a week earlier.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/05/28/gaetz-tells-supporters-2nd-amendment-is-for-armed-rebellion-against-the-government/?sh=4f667b0b196f
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #642 on: May 29, 2021, 10:47:28 am »
Matt Gaetz  has gone so Full Trump, he's rolling around in his idol's faeces like an overly enthusiastic dog.

McCarthy needs to rein him in now before someone gets hurt, or worse. But of course he wont. That party is out of control. It's terrifying how many otherwise intelligent, skilled, well to do people will vote GOP at federal level without an ounce of critical thinking.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #643 on: May 31, 2021, 10:01:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rn4Jj2UaYpY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rn4Jj2UaYpY</a>

Democrats abandon the Texas state house, forcing the vote on a new voter suppression bill to be abandoned.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XqwK7QWUXQ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XqwK7QWUXQ0</a>
« Last Edit: May 31, 2021, 10:05:18 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,137
  • Justice for Neda
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #644 on: May 31, 2021, 11:05:09 pm »
The Trumplicans should be called what they are:

The Party of Hate.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #645 on: May 31, 2021, 11:05:29 pm »
Am hearing stuff like the Republicans are bringing in voter suppression bills in 47 States, I can't understand how this is possible, am no doubting the news reports are true but surely they can only pass bills in a State they have a majority in?  I assume they will be able to get enough passed in some of the swing states to steal the results staring from next year though.

Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #646 on: June 1, 2021, 12:10:42 am »
I imagine they'll bring bills wherever they can, regardless of the chances of success. It's all about political pressure at this point.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #647 on: June 1, 2021, 12:48:37 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  1, 2021, 12:10:42 am
I imagine they'll bring bills wherever they can, regardless of the chances of success. It's all about political pressure at this point.
Yeah, putting the bills up for a vote is enough to carry the lie on even if it has no chance of passing, wish the news reports would explain how this is actually going to impact the elections next year, it won't affect the Texas Senate vote but it will mean more Republican Representatives and less Democrats.
I know the constitution says it's up to each State to decide how their election is run but the basic rules on everyone having easy access to a adequately manned voting booth over a set period in the day would bring the election process up to date with today's world. obviously a few other issues like postal ballot option with weeks to spare before election being a right. these should be basic rights as far as am concerned. registering is easy enough I imagine.
« Last Edit: June 1, 2021, 12:50:50 am by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #648 on: June 1, 2021, 08:46:24 am »
I've not watched this, as I normally only bother with the opening and closing of Bill Maher, but some may find it pertinent to the discussion at hand. Especially given Mike Flynn's recent comments.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cfJV5qvRCLc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cfJV5qvRCLc</a>

To my mind, American democracy as it exists in any meaningful form is at very real risk.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,328
  • SPQR
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #649 on: June 1, 2021, 05:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  1, 2021, 08:46:24 am
I've not watched this, as I normally only bother with the opening and closing of Bill Maher, but some may find it pertinent to the discussion at hand. Especially given Mike Flynn's recent comments.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/cfJV5qvRCLc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/cfJV5qvRCLc</a>

To my mind, American democracy as it exists in any meaningful form is at very real risk.

I couldn't believe it when I heard it. He should be indicted for comments like that. Yeah yeah, freedom of speech and all that. But seriously wanting a Myanmar-style coup in the United States?

Well let's start by arresting him and throwing him in prison with no charges, Myanmar style. He can be the first to test out such a system and see if he likes it. The man is a danger to society and doesn't deserve to breathe free air.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #650 on: June 1, 2021, 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on June  1, 2021, 05:55:51 pm
I couldn't believe it when I heard it. He should be indicted for comments like that. Yeah yeah, freedom of speech and all that. But seriously wanting a Myanmar-style coup in the United States?

Well let's start by arresting him and throwing him in prison with no charges, Myanmar style. He can be the first to test out such a system and see if he likes it. The man is a danger to society and doesn't deserve to breathe free air.
Thing is his words are not something people will just cheer along too and forget 30 min after leaving the Qanon rally, these are the feelings many hold in the US right now, Gatez was calling for people to take up arms against the government only 2 days ago,
 Gaetz also knows these nutters want nothing more than a violent coup to restore Donald Trump as President. I think this needs nipping in the bud, it's bad enough having millions of angry CT cranks without nasty Republican fascists inciting them to violently attack their government.
https://twitter.com/donie/status/1399528736463241221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1399707794375426051%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=

Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #651 on: June 1, 2021, 07:13:02 pm »
Matt Gaetz is trying to ferment a "mini Trump" episode.  I honestly think he's trying (in his mind) to intimidate the system into letting him off, because to bring him to rights might invoke violence.

This is how sick and depraved the extreme-GOP has become; this is how dictatorships operate. And of course, McCarthy will do nothing until the man is charged, so he will be free to continue this extremely dangerous narrative.

None of them believe it, of course.  But they know there are enough nut jobs out there who might be willing to take the action, if only they can be roused sufficiently.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #652 on: June 1, 2021, 07:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  1, 2021, 07:13:02 pm
Matt Gaetz is trying to ferment a "mini Trump" episode.  I honestly think he's trying (in his mind) to intimidate the system into letting him off, because to bring him to rights might invoke violence.

This is how sick and depraved the extreme-GOP has become; this is how dictatorships operate. And of course, McCarthy will do nothing until the man is charged, so he will be free to continue this extremely dangerous narrative.

None of them believe it, of course.  But they know there are enough nut jobs out there who might be willing to take the action, if only they can be roused sufficiently.
Hadn't given that much thought but you may well be right, I still think this was Trumps plan well before election day, he's obviously added a few scams to bring in millions but his main aim was to deter the authorities from bringing charges. it has worked up to now politically, we will have to see what happens when it comes to charges being brought. passing sentence after conviction.
There is another scenario though which I doubt crossed his mind in the past and that's doing a deal.
plead guilty and we will drop all charges against your family, serve sentence at home.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #653 on: June 1, 2021, 07:51:11 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June  1, 2021, 07:40:04 pm
Hadn't given that much thought but you may well be right, I still think this was Trumps plan well before election day, he's obviously added a few scams to bring in millions but his main aim was to deter the authorities from bringing charges. it has worked up to now politically, we will have to see what happens when it comes to charges being brought. passing sentence after conviction.
There is another scenario though which I doubt crossed his mind in the past and that's doing a deal.
plead guilty and we will drop all charges against your family, serve sentence at home.

Trump tried the same bullshit in 2016 - his whole plan all along was to say he'd been robbed and used it as a platform to build a right wing nutjob media empire.  The plan fell apart because he actually won, and he opened himself to a multitude of investigations.  He re-ran the strategy in 2020 because he had no choice - it's his only way to try and stay out of jail.  He was saying the election was rigged if he lost as early as July last year. It's sickening how easy the GOP have climbed into bed with him.

As for a deal, there's no deal that sees Trump and his children get off.  America needs its pound of flesh, which is why Trump's family is trying to position Weisselberg as the fall guy.  Could you really imagine Trump pleading guilty to anything?  It's just not him.  No, his strategy is to drag it all down with him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #654 on: June 1, 2021, 08:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  1, 2021, 07:51:11 pm
Trump tried the same bullshit in 2016 - his whole plan all along was to say he'd been robbed and used it as a platform to build a right wing nutjob media empire.  The plan fell apart because he actually won, and he opened himself to a multitude of investigations.  He re-ran the strategy in 2020 because he had no choice - it's his only way to try and stay out of jail.  He was saying the election was rigged if he lost as early as July last year. It's sickening how easy the GOP have climbed into bed with him.

As for a deal, there's no deal that sees Trump and his children get off.  America needs its pound of flesh, which is why Trump's family is trying to position Weisselberg as the fall guy.  Could you really imagine Trump pleading guilty to anything?  It's just not him.  No, his strategy is to drag it all down with him.
I am not saying Trump has a master plan all set in action years ago, we know he used the Rigged bull, tactics long before he stood for the presidency and things evolved from then on.
I wouldn't rule out a deal being done for a number of reasons, of course we all want Trump banged up in a orange suit but hows that going to work in practice. they do have VIP prisons but still can't guarantee his safety, can you imagine the s,,stirring storys Trump will come up if locked up, can he get a fair trial, how will the public react during the trial. don't get me wrong I still want him banged up but I wouldn't rule out a deal being done if he manages to show some consideration for the s,, he's brought upon his family.
Rachael Meadows excellent video asking Trump would he stand for the presidency knowing what he knows now, maybe not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uwFBQyC0qM
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #655 on: June 1, 2021, 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on June  1, 2021, 08:22:00 pm
I am not saying Trump has a master plan all set in action years ago, we know he used the Rigged bull, tactics long before he stood for the presidency and things evolved from then on.
I wouldn't rule out a deal being done for a number of reasons, of course we all want Trump banged up in a orange suit but hows that going to work in practice. they do have VIP prisons but still can't guarantee his safety, can you imagine the s,,stirring storys Trump will come up if locked up, can he get a fair trial, how will the public react during the trial. don't get me wrong I still want him banged up but I wouldn't rule out a deal being done if he manages to show some consideration for the s,, he's brought upon his family.
Rachael Meadows excellent video asking Trump would he stand for the presidency knowing what he knows now, maybe not.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uwFBQyC0qM

Oh I don't think Trump had a master plan either.  He's been winging it for years.  But I struggle to think he will agree to any deal that requires him to to plead guilty to anything.  That's not to say he wont sell anybody down the river to buy his own freedom - I just think he will look for some way to avoid being culpable in any way possible.

I think one of the reasons he's looking at running again is to simply deflect attention from his dealings.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #656 on: June 1, 2021, 11:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June  1, 2021, 10:37:54 pm
Oh I don't think Trump had a master plan either.  He's been winging it for years.  But I struggle to think he will agree to any deal that requires him to to plead guilty to anything.  That's not to say he wont sell anybody down the river to buy his own freedom - I just think he will look for some way to avoid being culpable in any way possible.

I think one of the reasons he's looking at running again is to simply deflect attention from his dealings.
Yeah thats about it, I watched a few people discussing whether Trump would flip on his sons, thought it was interesting and one argued he would sell them out in a shot to save his own skin, bit of a silly debate really as the FBI etc are never going to let Trump off just to prosecute his sons, maybe the other way around but I doubt they would do it either but I suppose it's possible.
I am not saying a deal to keep Trump out of Prison and his sons charges dropped will happen just raising the possibility as nobody i know of has mentioned it.
Am hoping charges will be brought and he faces trial before 2023 at the latest but he will no doubt try to delay and delay as usual.
Lets hope Weisselbergs flipped already, hopefully we may find out in a few weeks time after the grand jury gives it's verdicts. add his and others testimony to the subpoenaed records and Trump will know he's f,,,,
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #657 on: June 3, 2021, 05:22:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EjXmtNfN_5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EjXmtNfN_5M</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #658 on: June 3, 2021, 07:07:47 pm »
Poor old Eddie Munster.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m1NfpuY-E8E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m1NfpuY-E8E</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #659 on: June 3, 2021, 08:40:10 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dAdAzHJ9tKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dAdAzHJ9tKY</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #660 on: June 3, 2021, 10:22:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mx7hAQxXUTw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mx7hAQxXUTw</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #661 on: June 5, 2021, 12:02:16 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ndS4ZqsGkZY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ndS4ZqsGkZY</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #662 on: June 6, 2021, 02:40:56 pm »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #663 on: June 8, 2021, 08:27:34 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/pu74qiprKd4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/pu74qiprKd4</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #664 on: June 8, 2021, 09:36:22 am »
A bit of a throw back video, just as a reminder how none of this crap is new, and that Mitt Romney isn't really a decent guy.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/pQQNiPIotho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/pQQNiPIotho</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #665 on: June 10, 2021, 09:09:47 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BKm71AjH118" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BKm71AjH118</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #666 on: June 10, 2021, 09:55:51 pm »
Dumbest person in a congress that contains MTG? Whoa!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cv3TzdRAWOE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cv3TzdRAWOE</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #667 on: June 11, 2021, 08:53:30 am »
If there are positives to take from the pandemic, one of them is how guys in Seth's crew, like Scollins and Wally, have become real characters on the show.  :)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/m4JC3qZcnvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/m4JC3qZcnvs</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #668 on: June 11, 2021, 11:06:11 am »
Nothing we don't already know, but a good summary from Maddow.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TFlXhg5j5q4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TFlXhg5j5q4</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #669 on: June 12, 2021, 02:55:37 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lBJbz5WaLIs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lBJbz5WaLIs</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,577
Re: ReTrumplicans - Gaetz-Gate - "She was just 17..." the 2021 video archive
« Reply #670 on: Today at 07:37:26 am »
It's not really Trump related, but the last time Stephen Colbert performed in the Ed Sullivan Theatre before an audience Trump was still in charge. Plus, it's just really wholesome. :)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/evFHuvWHTp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/evFHuvWHTp8</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 