Oh I don't think Trump had a master plan either. He's been winging it for years. But I struggle to think he will agree to any deal that requires him to to plead guilty to anything. That's not to say he wont sell anybody down the river to buy his own freedom - I just think he will look for some way to avoid being culpable in any way possible.



I think one of the reasons he's looking at running again is to simply deflect attention from his dealings.



Yeah thats about it, I watched a few people discussing whether Trump would flip on his sons, thought it was interesting and one argued he would sell them out in a shot to save his own skin, bit of a silly debate really as the FBI etc are never going to let Trump off just to prosecute his sons, maybe the other way around but I doubt they would do it either but I suppose it's possible.I am not saying a deal to keep Trump out of Prison and his sons charges dropped will happen just raising the possibility as nobody i know of has mentioned it.Am hoping charges will be brought and he faces trial before 2023 at the latest but he will no doubt try to delay and delay as usual.Lets hope Weisselbergs flipped already, hopefully we may find out in a few weeks time after the grand jury gives it's verdicts. add his and others testimony to the subpoenaed records and Trump will know he's f,,,,