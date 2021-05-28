Hadn't given that much thought but you may well be right, I still think this was Trumps plan well before election day, he's obviously added a few scams to bring in millions but his main aim was to deter the authorities from bringing charges. it has worked up to now politically, we will have to see what happens when it comes to charges being brought. passing sentence after conviction.

There is another scenario though which I doubt crossed his mind in the past and that's doing a deal.

plead guilty and we will drop all charges against your family, serve sentence at home.



Trump tried the same bullshit in 2016 - his whole plan all along was to say he'd been robbed and used it as a platform to build a right wing nutjob media empire. The plan fell apart because he actually won, and he opened himself to a multitude of investigations. He re-ran the strategy in 2020 because he had no choice - it's his only way to try and stay out of jail. He was saying the election was rigged if he lost as early as July last year. It's sickening how easy the GOP have climbed into bed with him.As for a deal, there's no deal that sees Trump and his children get off. America needs its pound of flesh, which is why Trump's family is trying to position Weisselberg as the fall guy. Could you really imagine Trump pleading guilty to anything? It's just not him. No, his strategy is to drag it all down with him.