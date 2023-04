Spoiler

Loving all the deep dives into how the episode was constructed. In one interview with the director, he says that when Kendall goes to find Shiv on the boat to break the news, Jeremy Strong wasn't told where Sarah Snook was on the boat so that was him properly wandering around trying to find her. And in the final episode of Season 3, when Kendall has the breakdown in front of Shiv and Roman, the director had a hotel porter walk into the background so it would remind Jeremy Strong about the waiter that Kendall killed, helping to elicit a deeper reaction from him. The craft and dedication that goes into making genuinely brilliant TV and movies never fails to astound me.



Rewatched it last night and as good as all the kids are, I was blown away by Matthew Macfayden's performance. Tom is a bit of a joke figure, but he's got a real depth at times and the compassion he was displaying while on the phone to the kids was incredible to me. Apparently Macfayden was in London while the boat scene was being filmed, but they have a policy where if there's a phone call scene and it's an emotional one then the real actor has to be on the other end of the line. So he was sitting up until 1am or 2am and playing off the actors on the boat, just as they were off screen for him when it came time to film the plane scenes.



Also fascinated by the decision to barely shown Logan while they're trying to resuscitate him. One fleeting shot of his forehead, and that's it. Any other show would have had Logan's death scene be the focus - it is so, so bold to have it happen offscreen, putting us in the shoes of the kids .