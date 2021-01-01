Transfer fee: 150 millionAgent fee: 20 millionSigning-on fee: 20 millionWages: 600,000 per week (after taxes)Nah, that is too much ...
1,300,000 per week over 5 years.
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:RAC1 - @gerardromero | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:Raiola - 20M Haaland's father - 20M Haaland wages - 30M net+ the transfer fee [150M]+ the continuity of Messihttps://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.
