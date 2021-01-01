« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 07:22:28 am »
If that's Haaland's spirit, can definitely see him being the new poster boy of PSG once Mbappe fucks off
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 07:45:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:28:22 pm
Transfer fee: 150 million
Agent fee: 20 million
Signing-on fee: 20 million
Wages: 600,000 per week (after taxes)

Nah, that is too much ...

1,300,000 per week over 5 years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 10:10:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:45:04 am
1,300,000 per week over 5 years.

Bargain.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (sponsored by Jadon Sancho)
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 11:49:18 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:21:34 pm
Reports from the papers in Catalonia that this is what Raiola and Haalands father want, if hes to sign for Barcelona:

RAC1 -
@gerardromero
 | Haaland's father and his agent, Mino Raiola, proposed these figures to Barça if they want to sign the striker:

Raiola - 20M
Haaland's father - 20M
Haaland wages - 30M net

+ the transfer fee [150M]
+ the continuity of Messi

https://twitter.com/FCBRAC1/status/1378723679677378563?s=20

IF true, then its disgusting, agents and their hangers on need regulating.

Or 120k a week when he signs for Abu Dhabi  ;)
